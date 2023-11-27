CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a Canada-based diversified exploration company with a core focus on lithium. Its projects include Northwind Lake Lithium Property, Poncheville Lithium Prospects, Rainbow Canyon Gold Project and Nevasca Lithium Project. The Northwind Lake Property is a lithium pegmatite exploration project located in the Electric Avenue Lithium District, located approximately 10 kilometers (km) north-northwest of the PAK Lithium Project and covers over 7,040 hectares (ha). Poncheville Lithium Prospects span nearly 40,000 ha across the Poncheville and Chabinoche properties and are located approximately 65 kilometers (km) northeast of the mining town of Matagam. The Rainbow Canyon Gold Project is a precious metals exploration prospect located in the Olinghouse Mining District, about 40 km east of Reno in Washoe County, Nevada. The Nevasca Lithium Project is located in the Salar de Arizaro basin within Saltaâs provincial boundaries in the Puna Region of northwest Argentina.

