CDN Maverick Capital : Interim Financial Statement

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 EXPENSES Accounting and audit fees $ 1,207 $ 1,950 Consulting fees 39,551 30,000 Depreciation (Note 5) 4,284 672 Filing fees 7,020 25,992 Legal - 4,749 Management fees (Note 10) 60,000 64,500 Office and general 6,819 10,157 Promotion and travel - 3,352 Transfer agent and regulatory fees 870 765 Net loss (119,751) (142,137) Other comprehensive items

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income or loss:

Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4) - 424,211 Change in fair value of investment (Note 4) (331,336) (31,753) Comprehensive income (451,087) 250,321 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01) $ (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 9,021,215 8,859,688

