  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. CDN Maverick Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDN   CA12510R1082

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

(CDN)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/27 03:12:07 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD   +12.50%
03:09pCDN MAVERICK CAPITAL : Interim Financial Statement
PU
05/05CDN Maverick Capital Corp. to Commence Phase 2 Exploration Work at Inferno Silver Property in British Columbia, Canada
CI
05/02CDN Maverick Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDN Maverick Capital : Interim Financial Statement

05/30/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3) (a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31

December 31

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

156,120

$

282,611

GST recoverable

24,290

19,318

Prepaid expenses

15,025

394

Marketable securities (Note 4)

1,275,640

1,606,976

1,471,075

1,909,299

Equipment (Note 5)

56,417

60,701

Mineral properties exploration (Note 6)

381,132

381,132

$

1,908,624

$

2,351,132

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable (Note 10)

$

61,827

$

53,248

Accrued liabilities (Note 10)

35,000

35,000

96,827

88,248

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

14,017,653

14,017,653

Reserves (Note 7)

2,389,922

2,721,258

Deficit

(14,595,778)

(14,476,027)

1,811,797

2,262,884

$

1,908,624

$

2,351,132

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

Director

"Michael MacDougall"

Michael MacDougall, Director

Director

"Sandy MacDougall"

Sandy MacDougall, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

1

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

March 31

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Accounting and audit fees

$

1,207

$

1,950

Consulting fees

39,551

30,000

Depreciation (Note 5)

4,284

672

Filing fees

7,020

25,992

Legal

-

4,749

Management fees (Note 10)

60,000

64,500

Office and general

6,819

10,157

Promotion and travel

-

3,352

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

870

765

Net loss

(119,751)

(142,137)

Other comprehensive items

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income or loss:

Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)

-

424,211

Change in fair value of investment (Note 4)

(331,336)

(31,753)

Comprehensive income

(451,087)

250,321

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

9,021,215

8,859,688

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

2

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

March 31

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(119,751)

$

(142,137)

Add (Deduct): items not involving cash

Depreciation

4,284

672

Non-cash working capital items

GST recoverable

(4,972)

(6,284)

Prepaid expenses

(14,631)

3,730

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8,579

(7,898)

Net cash used in operating activities

(126,491)

(151,917)

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

649,024

Mineral properties acquisition and exploration

-

(84,071)

Net cash provided by investing activities

-

564,953

Change in cash during the period

(126,491)

413,036

Cash, beginning of the period

282,611

675,310

Cash, end of the period

$

156,120

$

1,088,346

Interest paid

$

-

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

.

3

CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Reserves

Number of

Share

Share-based

Held for

Shares

Capital

Payment

Sale

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance December 31, 2020

8,221,215

$13,891,403

$

1,257,851

$

490,915

$ (13,761,948)

$

1,878,221

Issue of common shares for property interests (Note 7)

700,000

110,250

-

-

-

110,250

Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)

-

-

-

424,211

-

424,211

Change in fair value of investment (Note 4)

-

-

-

(31,753)

-

(31,753)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(142,137)

(142,137)

Balance March 31, 2021

8,921,215

14,001,653

1,257,851

883,373

(13,904,085)

2,238,792

Balance December 31, 2021

9,021,215

14,017,653

1,257,851

1,463,407

(14,476,027)

2,262,884

Change in fair value of investment (Note 4)

-

-

-

(331,336)

-

(331,336)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(119,751)

(119,751)

Balance March 31, 2022

9,021,215

$14,017,653

$

1,257,851

$

1,132,071

$ (14,595,778)

$

1,811,797

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1,62 M 1,27 M 1,28 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CDN Maverick Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sandy J. MacDougall Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
Carlos Arias Eguiguren Independent Director
Michael MacDougall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.-5.26%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.79%54 532
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.86%36 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.73%24 590
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-12.50%22 928
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.57%19 117