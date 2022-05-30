CDN Maverick Capital : Interim Financial Statement
05/30/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notice of No Auditor Review
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3) (a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31
December 31
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
156,120
$
282,611
GST recoverable
24,290
19,318
Prepaid expenses
15,025
394
Marketable securities (Note 4)
1,275,640
1,606,976
1,471,075
1,909,299
Equipment (Note 5)
56,417
60,701
Mineral properties exploration (Note 6)
381,132
381,132
$
1,908,624
$
2,351,132
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (Note 10)
$
61,827
$
53,248
Accrued liabilities (Note 10)
35,000
35,000
96,827
88,248
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
14,017,653
14,017,653
Reserves (Note 7)
2,389,922
2,721,258
Deficit
(14,595,778)
(14,476,027)
1,811,797
2,262,884
$
1,908,624
$
2,351,132
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
Director
"Michael MacDougall"
Michael MacDougall, Director
Director
"Sandy MacDougall"
Sandy MacDougall, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
March 31
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Accounting and audit fees
$
1,207
$
1,950
Consulting fees
39,551
30,000
Depreciation (Note 5)
4,284
672
Filing fees
7,020
25,992
Legal
-
4,749
Management fees (Note 10)
60,000
64,500
Office and general
6,819
10,157
Promotion and travel
-
3,352
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
870
765
Net loss
(119,751)
(142,137)
Other comprehensive items
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income or loss:
Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)
-
424,211
Change in fair value of investment (Note 4)
(331,336)
(31,753)
Comprehensive income
(451,087)
250,321
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
9,021,215
8,859,688
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
March 31
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(119,751)
$
(142,137)
Add (Deduct): items not involving cash
Depreciation
4,284
672
Non-cash working capital items
GST recoverable
(4,972)
(6,284)
Prepaid expenses
(14,631)
3,730
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,579
(7,898)
Net cash used in operating activities
(126,491)
(151,917)
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
649,024
Mineral properties acquisition and exploration
-
(84,071)
Net cash provided by investing activities
-
564,953
Change in cash during the period
(126,491)
413,036
Cash, beginning of the period
282,611
675,310
Cash, end of the period
$
156,120
$
1,088,346
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
.
CDN MAVERICK CAPITAL CORP.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Reserves
Number of
Share
Share-based
Held for
Shares
Capital
Payment
Sale
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance December 31, 2020
8,221,215
$13,891,403
$
1,257,851
$
490,915
$ (13,761,948)
$
1,878,221
Issue of common shares for property interests (Note 7)
700,000
110,250
-
-
-
110,250
Gain on sale of marketable securities (Note 4)
-
-
-
424,211
-
424,211
Change in fair value of investment (Note 4)
-
-
-
(31,753)
-
(31,753)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(142,137)
(142,137)
Balance March 31, 2021
8,921,215
14,001,653
1,257,851
883,373
(13,904,085)
2,238,792
Balance December 31, 2021
9,021,215
14,017,653
1,257,851
1,463,407
(14,476,027)
2,262,884
Change in fair value of investment (Note 4)
-
-
-
(331,336)
-
(331,336)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(119,751)
(119,751)
Balance March 31, 2022
9,021,215
$14,017,653
$
1,257,851
$
1,132,071
$ (14,595,778)
$
1,811,797
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
