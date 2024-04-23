WestPark Capital today announced the closing of a $6,000,000 IPO for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (“CDT”). CDT is a waste treatment company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China. The IPO consisted of 1,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share resulting in gross proceeds of $6,000,000, before offering expenses.

WestPark Capital, Inc. (“WestPark Capital”) was the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-252127), as amended, including a prospectus relating to the offering, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and was declared effective by the SEC on March 29, 2024. The offering of the ordinary shares was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from WestPark Capital, Inc., 1900 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA, 90067, or by email at jstern@wpcapital.com.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents CDT has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about CDT and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WestPark Capital, Inc.

WestPark Capital is a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, CMPOs, RDs, ATM, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services. Additional information about WestPark Capital is available at www.wpcapital.com or at info@wpcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423848911/en/