CDW : 2022 Proxy

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT

" Our role as a trusted, strategic partner to our customers is more important now than ever. We will continue to be our customers' partner of choice as we make technology work so people can do great things. "

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

e past two extraordinary years changed our world, our business and our lives. In the blink of an eye, organizations of all types and sizes were forced to dramatically and rapidly change how they operate. To change how and where they worked, learned, connected and served their customers, communities and stakeholders. roughout these two extraordinary years there was one constant - our unwavering dedication to meet rapidly evolving customer needs with speed, agility and skill to deliver the outcomes our more than 250,000 customers around the globe turned to us to provide, which fueled another year of record results and market outperformance for CDW.

While the past two years have been challenging, they also highlight the boundless opportunity that lies ahead for CDW. If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that technology is essential to all sectors of our economy and will play an increasingly important role in the years ahead. Our role as a trusted, strategic partner to our customers is more important now than ever. We will continue to be our customers' partner of choice as we make technology work so people can do great things.

Annual Meeting Invitation

On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to invite you to CDW's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. e meeting will be held virtually on ursday, May 19, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CDT at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2022.e attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement will serve as your guide to the business conducted at the meeting. Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote either via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing and returning a proxy card. Please vote as soon as possible so that your shares will be represented. For more information on CDW and to take advantage of our many stockholder resources and tools, we encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website at investor.cdw.com. ank you for your continued trust in CDW and investment in our business.

Christine A. Leahy

President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer

April 7, 2022

NOTICE

When:

THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022 7:30 a.m. CDT

Where:

Live webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2022

REVIEW YOUR PROXY STATEMENT AND VOTE IN ADVANCE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING

BY INTERNET USING

YOUR COMPUTER

Visit 24/7www.proxyvote.com

BY TELEPHONE

Dial toll-free 24/7 1-800-690-6903 (registered holders) 1-800-454-8683 (beneﬁcial holders)

BY MAILING

YOUR PROXY CARD Cast your ballot, sign your proxy card and return by mail in the postage prepaid envelope

BY INTERNET USING YOUR TABLET OR

SMARTPHONE

Scan this QR code 24/7 to vote with your mobile device

(may require free software)

Please refer to the enclosed proxy materials or the information forwarded by your broker, bank, or other holder of record to see which voting methods are available to you.

of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WE ARE PLEASED TO INVITE YOU TO THE CDW CORPORATION ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS. Items of business: 1. To elect the ten director nominees named in this proxy statement for a term expiring at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;

2. To approve, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation;

3. To ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022;

4. To consider and act upon the stockholder proposal, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting, regarding shareholder right to act by written consent; and

5. To consider any other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

RECORD DATE

Holders of our common stock at the close of business on March 23, 2022 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

HOW TO VOTE

Your vote is important to us. Please see "Voting Information" on page 5 for instructions on how to vote your shares.

These proxy materials are first being distributed on or about April 7, 2022.

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING

Due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, coworkers and representatives, the Board of Directors has determined that it is prudent to hold this year's Annual Meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. To participate in the Annual Meeting online, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2022 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. For beneﬁcial holders who do not have a control number, please contact your broker, bank or other nominee as soon as possible so that you can be provided with a control number and gain access to the meeting. If you do not have access to a 16-digit control number, you may access the meeting as a guest by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2022, but you will not be able to vote during the meeting or ask questions.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Frederick J. Kulevich

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

April 7, 2022

Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on May 19, 2022:

The proxy materials relating to our 2022 Annual Meeting (notice, proxy statement and annual report) are available at www.proxyvote.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders 2

Voting Information 5

Proxy Summary 6

Business Overview .............................................................................. 6

Our Business Performance .............................................................. 7

Corporate Governance Highlights ................................................. 9

Director Nominee Highlights ........................................................... 9

Board Nominees .................................................................................. 10

Executive Compensation Highlights ........................................... 11

Our Executive Compensation Practices ................................... 11

2021 Say-on-Pay Vote .................................................................... 12

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance Highlights ............................................... 13

Environmental, Social and Governance .................................... 14

Independence of Our Board of Directors ................................. 15

Board of Directors Leadership Structure ................................ 15

Board and Committee Meetings .................................................. 16

Board Committees ............................................................................. 16

Oversight of Strategy ....................................................................... 17

Oversight of Risk ................................................................................ 18

Oversight of ESG ................................................................................ 18

Oversight of Human Capital Management ............................. 18

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ....................................... 18

Hedging, Short Sales and Pledging Policies ............................ 19

Executive Compensation Policies and Practices .................. 19

Communications with the Board of Directors ....................... 19 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider

Participation .......................................................................................... 19

Related Person Transactions ........................................................ 20

PROPOSAL 1-Election of Directors 21

Director Nomination Process ........................................................ 21

Director Qualifications ...................................................................... 21

2022 Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors .... 23

Director Compensation

Elements of Director Compensation ........................................ 27

Director Compensation Review .................................................. 27

Stock Ownership Guidelines ........................................................ 27

Hedging, Short Sales and Pledging Policies ........................... 28

2021 Director Compensation Table ............................................ 28

Stock Ownership 29

PROPOSAL 2-Advisory Vote to Approve

Named Executive Oﬃcer Compensation 31

Compensation Discussion and Analysis 32

Our Named Executive Officers .................................................... 32

Overview ............................................................................................... 33

What We Pay And Why ................................................................... 36

How We Make Executive Compensation Decisions ........... 42

Compensation Committee Report 44

2021 Executive Compensation 45

Pay Ratio ................................................................................................ 52

Equity Compensation Plan Information 53

PROPOSAL 3-Ratiﬁcation of Selection of Independent Registered Public

Accounting Firm 54

Audit Committee Report 56

PROPOSAL 4-Stockholder Proposal Regarding Shareholder Right to Act by

Written Consent 57

Frequently Asked Questions Concerning

the Annual Meeting 60

Additional Company Information 63

Stockholder Proposals for the 2023

Annual Meeting 64

APPENDIX A-Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Reconciliations 65

APPENDIX B-Forward-Looking Statements 67