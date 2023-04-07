Advanced search
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-06 pm EDT
185.49 USD   -1.32%
09:15aCdw : 2023 Proxy
PU
03/28Cdw Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Paul Finnegan to Retire from CDW Board of Directors
BU
CDW : 2023 Proxy

04/07/2023 | 09:15am EDT
Q

WE MAKE TECHNOLOGY WORK SO PEOPLE CAN

DO GREAT THINGS

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT

Q

  • There are two things we know for sure - technology will continue to be a critical driver of outcomes and CDW will be there for our customers as their trusted technology advisor - to make technology work so people can do great things."

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

Over the past three years the velocity of digital adoption took a quantum leap as the global pandemic forever altered the role of technology in our lives. Today, technology fuels advancement across every industry and virtually every facet of our lives. It unlocks and amplifies value and is at the epicenter of progress. In an industry defined by relentless change, CDW has always been there for our customers. To help them navigate complexity and achieve their mission. This is at the core of who we are and our value proposition.

As we move into 2023, the macroeconomic environment continues to reflect global uncertainty. There are two things we know for sure - technology will continue to be a critical driver of outcomes and CDW will be there for our customers as their trusted technology advisor - to make technology work so people can do great things.

Annual Meeting Invitation

On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to invite you to CDW's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023. The attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement will serve as your guide to the business conducted at the meeting. Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote either via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing and returning a proxy card. Please vote as soon as possible so that your shares will be represented. For more information on CDW and to take advantage of our many stockholder resources and tools, we encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website at investor.cdw.com. Thank you for your continued trust in CDW and investment in our business.

Christine A. Leahy

Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

April 7, 2023

2023 Proxy Statement

1

Q

When:

THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023

10:00 a.m. CDT

Where: Live webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023

REVIEW YOUR PROXY STATEMENT AND VOTE IN ADVANCE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING IN ONE OF FOUR WAYS:

BY INTERNET USING

YOUR COMPUTER

Visit 24/7 www.proxyvote.com

BY TELEPHONE Dial toll-free 24/7 1-800-690-6903 (registered holders)

1-800-454-8683 (beneficial holders)

BY MAILING

YOUR PROXY CARD

Cast your ballot, sign your proxy card and return by mail in the postage prepaid envelope

BY INTERNET USING YOUR TABLET OR

SMARTPHONE

Scan this QR code 24/7

to vote with your mobile device (may require free software)

Please refer to the enclosed proxy materials or the information forwarded by your broker, bank, or other holder of record to see which voting methods are available to you.

NOTICE

of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WE ARE PLEASED TO INVITE YOU TO THE CDW CORPORATION ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS.

Items of business:

  1. To elect the ten director nominees named in this proxy statement for a term expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;
  2. To approve, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation;
  3. To approve, on an advisory basis, the frequency of the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation;
  4. To ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023;
  5. To approve the amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders the right to call special meetings;
  6. To approve the amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding officer exculpation; and
  7. To consider any other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

RECORD DATE

Holders of our common stock at the close of business on March 22, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

HOW TO VOTE

Your vote is important to us. Please see "Voting Information" on page 5 for instructions on how to vote your shares.

These proxy materials are first being distributed on or about April 7, 2023.

2 2023 Proxy Statement

Q

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING

This year's Annual Meeting is being held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. To participate in the Annual Meeting online, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. For beneficial holders who do not have a control number, please contact your broker, bank or other nominee as soon as possible so that you can be provided with a control number and gain access to the meeting. If you do not have access to a 16-digit control number, you may access the meeting as a guest by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023, but you will not be able to vote during the meeting or ask questions.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Frederick J. Kulevich

Senior Vice President, General Counsel

and Corporate Secretary

April 7, 2023

Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on May 18, 2023:

The proxy materials relating to our 2023 Annual Meeting (notice, proxy statement and annual report) are available at www.proxyvote.com.

2023 Proxy Statement

3

Q

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

2

Voting Information

5

Proxy Summary

7

Business Overview

7

Our Business Performance

8

Corporate Governance Highlights

10

Board Highlights

11

Executive Compensation Highlights

12

Our Executive Compensation Practices

13

2022 Say-on-Pay Vote

13

Corporate Governance

14

Corporate Governance Highlights

14

Environmental, Social and Governance

15

Adoption of Special Meeting Right in Response to

2022 Written Consent Stockholder Proposal

17

Independence of Our Board of Directors

18

Board of Directors Leadership Structure

19

Lead Independent Director

19

Board and Committee Meetings

20

Board Committees

20

Oversight of Strategy

21

Oversight of Risk

22

Oversight of ESG

22

Oversight of Human Capital Management

22

Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

22

Hedging, Short Sales and Pledging Policies

23

Executive Compensation Policies and Practices

23

Communications with the Board of Directors

23

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider

Participation

23

Related Person Transactions

24

PROPOSAL 1-Election of Directors

25

Director Nomination Process

25

Director Qualifications

25

2023 Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors ....

28

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

39

Our Named Executive Officers

39

Overview

40

What We Pay And Why

43

How We Make Executive Compensation Decisions

49

Compensation Committee Report

51

2022 Executive Compensation

52

2022 Summary Compensation Table

52

2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table

53

2022 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End

Table

54

2022 Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table

55

2022 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table

55

2022 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change

in Control

56

Pay Ratio

60

Pay Versus Performance

60

PROPOSAL 3-Advisory Vote on the Frequency

of the Advisory Vote to Approve Named

Executive Officer Compensation

65

Equity Compensation Plan Information

66

PROPOSAL 4-Ratification of Selection of

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

67

Engagement of Independent Registered Public

Accounting Firm

67

Fees Paid to EY

68

Audit Committee Approval Policies and Procedures

68

Audit Committee Report

69

PROPOSAL 5-Approval of the Amendment to the

Company's Certificate of Incorporation to Allow

Stockholders the Right to Call Special Meetings

70

PROPOSAL 6-Approval of the Amendment to the

Company's Certificate of Incorporation to Reflect

New Delaware Law Provisions Regarding Officer

Exculpation

72

Frequently Asked Questions Concerning

the Annual Meeting

73

Director Compensation

33

Elements of Director Compensation

33

Director Compensation Review

33

Lead Independent Director and Nominating and

Corporate Governance Committee Chair Compensation ....

34

Stock Ownership Guidelines

34

2022 Director Compensation Table

35

Stock Ownership

36

PROPOSAL 2-Advisory Vote to Approve

Named Executive Officer Compensation

38

Additional Company Information

76

Stockholder Proposals for the 2024

77

Annual Meeting

APPENDIX A-Non-GAAP Financial Measure

78

Reconciliations

APPENDIX B-Forward-Looking Statements

80

APPENDIX C-Proposed Amendments to the

81

Certificate of Incorporation

APPENDIX D-Special Meeting Bylaw

86

Amendments

4 2023 Proxy Statement

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 13:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
