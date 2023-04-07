CDW : 2023 Proxy

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT
Dear Fellow Stockholder,
Over the past three years the velocity of digital adoption took a quantum leap as the global pandemic forever altered the role of technology in our lives. Today, technology fuels advancement across every industry and virtually every facet of our lives. It unlocks and amplifies value and is at the epicenter of progress. In an industry defined by relentless change, CDW has always been there for our customers. To help them navigate complexity and achieve their mission. This is at the core of who we are and our value proposition.
As we move into 2023, the macroeconomic environment continues to reflect global uncertainty. There are two things we know for sure - technology will continue to be a critical driver of outcomes and CDW will be there for our customers as their trusted technology advisor - to make technology work so people can do great things.
Annual Meeting Invitation
On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to invite you to CDW's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023. The attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement will serve as your guide to the business conducted at the meeting. Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote either via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing and returning a proxy card. Please vote as soon as possible so that your shares will be represented. For more information on CDW and to take advantage of our many stockholder resources and tools, we encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website at investor.cdw.com. Thank you for your continued trust in CDW and investment in our business.
Christine A. Leahy
Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer
April 7, 2023
NOTICE
of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
WE ARE PLEASED TO INVITE YOU TO THE CDW CORPORATION ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS.
Items of business:
To elect the ten director nominees named in this proxy statement for a term expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;
To approve, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation;
To approve, on an advisory basis, the frequency of the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation;
To ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023;
To approve the amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to allow stockholders the right to call special meetings;
To approve the amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to reflect new Delaware law provisions regarding officer exculpation; and
To consider any other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.
RECORD DATE
Holders of our common stock at the close of business on March 22, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.
HOW TO VOTE
Your vote is important to us. Please see "Voting Information" on page 5 for instructions on how to vote your shares.
These proxy materials are first being distributed on or about April 7, 2023.
ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING
This year's Annual Meeting is being held in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. To participate in the Annual Meeting online, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. For beneficial holders who do not have a control number, please contact your broker, bank or other nominee as soon as possible so that you can be provided with a control number and gain access to the meeting. If you do not have access to a 16-digit control number, you may access the meeting as a guest by going to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023, but you will not be able to vote during the meeting or ask questions.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Frederick J. Kulevich
Senior Vice President, General Counsel
and Corporate Secretary
April 7, 2023
Important Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on May 18, 2023:
The proxy materials relating to our 2023 Annual Meeting (notice, proxy statement and annual report) are available at www.proxyvote.com.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
2
Voting Information
5
Proxy Summary
7
Business Overview
7
Our Business Performance
8
Corporate Governance Highlights
10
Board Highlights
11
Executive Compensation Highlights
12
Our Executive Compensation Practices
13
2022 Say-on-Pay Vote
13
Corporate Governance
14
Corporate Governance Highlights
14
Environmental, Social and Governance
15
Adoption of Special Meeting Right in Response to
2022 Written Consent Stockholder Proposal
17
Independence of Our Board of Directors
18
Board of Directors Leadership Structure
19
Lead Independent Director
19
Board and Committee Meetings
20
Board Committees
20
Oversight of Strategy
21
Oversight of Risk
22
Oversight of ESG
22
Oversight of Human Capital Management
22
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
22
Hedging, Short Sales and Pledging Policies
23
Executive Compensation Policies and Practices
23
Communications with the Board of Directors
23
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider
Participation
23
Related Person Transactions
24
PROPOSAL1-Election of Directors
25
Director Nomination Process
25
Director Qualifications
25
2023 Nominees for Election to the Board of Directors ....
28
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
39
Our Named Executive Officers
39
Overview
40
What We Pay And Why
43
How We Make Executive Compensation Decisions
49
Compensation Committee Report
51
2022 Executive Compensation
52
2022 Summary Compensation Table
52
2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table
53
2022 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End
Table
54
2022 Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table
55
2022 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table
55
2022 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change