CDW : 2023 Proxy

Dear Fellow Stockholder,

Over the past three years the velocity of digital adoption took a quantum leap as the global pandemic forever altered the role of technology in our lives. Today, technology fuels advancement across every industry and virtually every facet of our lives. It unlocks and amplifies value and is at the epicenter of progress. In an industry defined by relentless change, CDW has always been there for our customers. To help them navigate complexity and achieve their mission. This is at the core of who we are and our value proposition.

As we move into 2023, the macroeconomic environment continues to reflect global uncertainty. There are two things we know for sure - technology will continue to be a critical driver of outcomes and CDW will be there for our customers as their trusted technology advisor - to make technology work so people can do great things.

Annual Meeting Invitation

On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to invite you to CDW's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CDW2023. The attached Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement will serve as your guide to the business conducted at the meeting. Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote either via the Internet, by telephone, or by signing and returning a proxy card. Please vote as soon as possible so that your shares will be represented. For more information on CDW and to take advantage of our many stockholder resources and tools, we encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website at investor.cdw.com. Thank you for your continued trust in CDW and investment in our business.

Christine A. Leahy

Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

April 7, 2023