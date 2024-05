This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer CDW Corporation published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 22:09:14 UTC.

CDW has earned the Amazon Connect Delivery Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery Program. The company achieved this designation due to its expertise with Amazon Connect, an AI powered cloud contact center. [...]