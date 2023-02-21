Advanced search
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
2023-02-21
211.88 USD   -0.96%
CDW : Announces Acquisition of Locus

02/21/2023 | 09:10am EST
Acquisition accelerates CDW's services capabilities and deepens consulting expertise

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - February 21, 2023 - CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced that it has acquired Locus Recruiting LLC (Locus), an experienced consulting team specializing in information security, cloud computing, networking and infrastructure.

"Acquiring Locus and its expertise accelerates our capability to meet customers' increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges," said Chris Corley, chief commercial and operating officer, CDW. "The Locus team will create additional value for our customers as they look to drive technology transformation within their organizations."

Locus has extensive experience delivering technology solutions in the Network, Cloud and Security arenas to some of the largest companies in the world. As a top-performing partner of both CDW and Sirius, Locus was recognized as a 2022 CDW Partner of the Year award recipient.

"We are excited to be joining market-leading solutions and services provider, CDW and gaining the opportunity to be part of a growing, global enterprise with industry-leading customer and partner relationships," said Tom Shaw, co-founder, Locus.

"Locus expands our access to scarce talent which accelerates our growing services business. This ensures CDW has the expertise to continue to meet customer demand in Cloud, Security and Networking," said Andy Eccles, senior vice president, Integrated Technology Solutions, CDW.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Locus is not expected to have a material impact on CDW's 2023 Net sales and Non-GAAP earnings per share.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction and any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives for the transaction. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CDW's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

