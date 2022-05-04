Log in
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
167.68 USD   +2.16%
07:15aCDW : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:09aCDW CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06aCDW Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 Per Share
BU
CDW Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 Per Share

05/04/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Reinforces Ongoing Commitment to Delivering Value to Stockholders

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share to be paid on June 10, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board of Director approval.

"Dividends continue to be an important part of our capital allocation priorities, along with managing leverage to our target ratio, making strategic acquisitions and share repurchases. Since our IPO in June 2013, our dividend has increased over 10-fold and we have returned approximately $5.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends," said Albert J. Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. "We continue to intend to use cash flow after dividends to reduce outstanding debt and achieve our net leverage target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times by the end of 2022."

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the future dividends, earnings growth, leverage ratio and other strategic plans of CDW. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that its plans, intentions and other expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that it will achieve those plans, intentions or expectations. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CDW's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CDWPR-FI


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 253 M - -
Net income 2022 1 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 22 629 M 22 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-18.12%22 629
ACCENTURE PLC-26.47%193 073
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.24%169 396
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%119 193
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.06%92 548
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.37%84 445