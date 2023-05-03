Advanced search
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
167.86 USD   -1.44%
Cdw : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Earnings Flash (CDW) CDW CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $5.10B, vs. Street Est of $5.21B
MT
Earnings Flash (CDW) CDW CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $2.03, vs. Street Est of $2.03
MT
CDW Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.59 Per Share

05/03/2023 | 07:10am EDT
Reinforces Ongoing Commitment to Delivering Value to Stockholders

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per common share to be paid on June 13, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board of Director approval.

"Our first quarter dividend and share repurchases demonstrate our confidence in the earnings power and cash flow generation of the business. Since our IPO in June 2013, our dividend has increased over 10-fold and we have returned approximately $5.8 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends," said Albert J. Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. "Dividends continue to be an important part of our capital allocation priorities, along with share repurchases, strategic M&A, and managing our capital structure. Our capital allocation strategy has enabled us to deliver value to our stockholders, just as we have delivered value to our customers and partners for more than 35 years."

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 15,300 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2023, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $23 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the future dividends, earnings growth, capital allocation and other strategic plans of CDW. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that its plans, intentions and other expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that it will achieve those plans, intentions or expectations. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CDW's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

CDWPR-FI


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 635 M - -
Net income 2023 1 144 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 22 684 M 22 684 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 167,86 $
Average target price 204,88 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer
Albert Joseph Miralles Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Donna F. Zarcone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-6.00%23 016
ACCENTURE PLC3.71%176 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 037
SIEMENS AG13.64%129 468
IBM-10.50%114 495
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.43%91 350
