  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CDW Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
CDW : ESG Website Refresh and New Fact Sheet

09/08/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
CDW recently launched an enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) website and new ESG fact sheet.

These revamped resources offer new and easy-to-navigate ways to access the latest ESG reports, disclosures and key elements of CDW's ESG program to share with customers, partners and other key stakeholders. The new website also offers a more dynamic platform to be informed about CDW's ESG-related efforts in between annual reports.

For CDW, ESG is an extension of the CDW Way values. The company has a long history of providing value to stakeholders, ensuring rewarding careers for coworkers and supporting the communities where coworkers work and live, which drove CDW to launch its inaugural 2019 ESG report last year and introduce its 2020 ESG report in early 2021.

As CDW continues to expand and enhance its ESG reporting, the framework is categorized into three focus areas under the banner of IT Matters: sustaining, engaging and inspiring. CDW recognizes that doing its part to sustain a healthy planet is critical to the well-being of coworkers, customers, communities and businesses. For example, in our Printer Supplies Program, CDW partners with PrintReleaf, a third-party certification program that empowers organizations to sustain and grow global forest systems. Since 2018, CDW customers have collectively offset the equivalent of more than 342 million standard pages of paper consumption by supporting the reforesting of more than 41,000 trees.

CDW also strives to create a workplace where all coworkers can bring their authentic selves by building a collaborative culture based on the mutual respect for the unique attributes of all coworkers. CDW's Business Resource Groups (BRGs) promote inclusion and remain a critical connection point for coworkers. More than 32 percent of our North American coworkers participate in at least one BRG and provides a forum for coworkers to make their voices heard, build awareness, celebrate their affinity area, collaborate with other BRGs and provide business perspective on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

CDW understands that to inspire trust and confidence in all stakeholders, it must focus on ensuring smart governance, ethics and compliance practices.

The refreshed ESG website and fact sheet offer new and easy-to-navigate ways to begin learning more about CDW and its ESG journey.

At CDW, ESG performance matters.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 19:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
