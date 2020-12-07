Log in
CDW Corporation

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
CDW : Earns Regional Best Places to Work Awards

12/07/2020 | 04:23pm EST
In 2020, CDW's offices located in Shelton, Connecticut, Tampa, Florida, Dallas, Texas, and Chandler, Arizona, won best places to work awards and ranked among the most desirable workplaces in their respective regions.

Hartford Business Journal ranked CDW-G's Shelton office No. 10 in the large category of its 2020 Best Places to work in Connecticut list. It is the office's second consecutive top ten appearance on the list. Participating companies were assessed on their company policies, practices, benefits and demographics.

Florida Trend ranked CDW's Tampa office No. 9 in the large category of its 2020 Best Companies To Work For In Florida list. Companies were evaluated on their company policies, practices and demographics as well as their leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications.

In Texas, CDW's Dallas office was ranked No. 7 in Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work list in the medium category. Companies on the list are recognized as those that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees.

For the seventh consecutive year, CDW's Chandler office was named to AZ Central and Best Companies Group's 2020 Top Companies to Work in Arizona, in the large company category. Companies were evaluated on benefits and policies, as well as their dedication to foster positive, diverse and inclusive workplace cultures that allow employees to thrive and be successful.

'At CDW, creating a culture, where all feel supported, empowered and a sense of belonging helps to fuel coworker fulfillment and in turn helps produce strategic customer outcomes,' said Liz Connelly, CDW chief human resources officer and senior vice president, coworker services. 'We are honored to receive these regional office recognitions and we will continue to leverage the power of collaboration and diversity of skillset to drive our future success.

A complete list of CDW's North American office locations can be found on its website: www.CDW.com/locations.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 21:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
