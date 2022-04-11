Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CDW Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
172.21 USD   -1.90%
04:31pCDW : Expands Partnership with Google Cloud
PU
08:46aCDW Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/07CDW : 2022 Proxy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDW : Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

04/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CDW is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Google Cloud that will allow global customers to easily adopt AI-powered Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) capabilities to create transformed customer experiences that marry intelligence with lifelike interactions to improve customer loyalty.

Through this expanded partnership, CDW and Google Cloud customers will be able to redefine the possibilities of AI-powered conversation, bringing natural interactions to bear that elevate the customer experience. As a Google Cloud partner certified with all of Google's Contact Center AI Expertises, CDW is able to deliver advanced capabilities including virtual agents, live agent assistance, insights, and the recently announced end-to-end Contact Center functionality. CDW is a leading system integrator for enabling quality experiences that reduce costs while also improving agility and mitigating risk.

"Consumers expect great customer service but providing that service is traditionally costly for many businesses," said Andy Cadwell, vice president of Digital Velocity Solutions for CDW. "By working with a systems integrator like CDW, who is steeped in industry sector knowledge and technical expertise, mid-size and Fortune 500 enterprises now have a trusted partner they can rely on to achieve improved business outcomes quickly and with high quality and customer satisfaction."

As a delivery partner of choice for the CCAI platform, CDW now can bring additional capabilities to customers looking to use this platform to manage and monitor large volumes of interactions as well as complex interactions with more personalized options that are consistent across the customer's brand, whether delivered through a virtual agent, a human agent, or a combination of both. CDW also can help customers integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) tools and minimize data fragmentation and rigid data flows with more engaging and flexible support. With the addition of these capabilities, CDW now has one of the most comprehensive contact center service portfolios in the consulting industry and it is bolstering its position as a market leader in the delivery of Customer Experience (CX) and contact center solutions.

The CDW Intelligent CX and Collaboration Practice within the Amplified Services portfolio has more than 180 collaboration and contact center architects and engineers to achieve business results when speed matters. These experts also can help customers integrate with a range of next-generation Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) offerings and all industry leading CCaaS solutions allowing customers to flexibly satisfy their customers' expectations and demands, while balancing the growing pressure for operational efficiency.

For more information on these services, please visit the CDW CX page: http://dvs.cdw.com/google-cloud-icx.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CDW CORPORATION
04:31pCDW : Expands Partnership with Google Cloud
PU
08:46aCDW Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/07CDW : 2022 Proxy
PU
04/07CDW Corporation Receives Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
04/04CDW Welcomes Steve O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations
BU
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
03/31Morgan Stanley Raises CDW to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target to $214 From $20..
MT
03/07TRANSCRIPT : CDW Corporation Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors..
CI
03/04CDW Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in 2021
MT
03/01CDW to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CDW CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 217 M - -
Net income 2022 1 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 23 691 M 23 691 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 175,55 $
Average target price 223,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-14.27%23 691
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%99 849