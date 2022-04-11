CDW : Expands Partnership with Google Cloud

CDW is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Google Cloud that will allow global customers to easily adopt AI-powered Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) capabilities to create transformed customer experiences that marry intelligence with lifelike interactions to improve customer loyalty.

Through this expanded partnership, CDW and Google Cloud customers will be able to redefine the possibilities of AI-powered conversation, bringing natural interactions to bear that elevate the customer experience. As a Google Cloud partner certified with all of Google's Contact Center AI Expertises, CDW is able to deliver advanced capabilities including virtual agents, live agent assistance, insights, and the recently announced end-to-end Contact Center functionality. CDW is a leading system integrator for enabling quality experiences that reduce costs while also improving agility and mitigating risk.

"Consumers expect great customer service but providing that service is traditionally costly for many businesses," said Andy Cadwell, vice president of Digital Velocity Solutions for CDW. "By working with a systems integrator like CDW, who is steeped in industry sector knowledge and technical expertise, mid-size and Fortune 500 enterprises now have a trusted partner they can rely on to achieve improved business outcomes quickly and with high quality and customer satisfaction."

As a delivery partner of choice for the CCAI platform, CDW now can bring additional capabilities to customers looking to use this platform to manage and monitor large volumes of interactions as well as complex interactions with more personalized options that are consistent across the customer's brand, whether delivered through a virtual agent, a human agent, or a combination of both. CDW also can help customers integrate with customer relationship management (CRM) tools and minimize data fragmentation and rigid data flows with more engaging and flexible support. With the addition of these capabilities, CDW now has one of the most comprehensive contact center service portfolios in the consulting industry and it is bolstering its position as a market leader in the delivery of Customer Experience (CX) and contact center solutions.

The CDW Intelligent CX and Collaboration Practice within the Amplified Services portfolio has more than 180 collaboration and contact center architects and engineers to achieve business results when speed matters. These experts also can help customers integrate with a range of next-generation Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) offerings and all industry leading CCaaS solutions allowing customers to flexibly satisfy their customers' expectations and demands, while balancing the growing pressure for operational efficiency.

For more information on these services, please visit the CDW CX page: http://dvs.cdw.com/google-cloud-icx.