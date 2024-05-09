This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

CDW-G Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Technology Products & Services with Related Solutions # 121923-CDW CDW-G, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDW, a leading provider of technology solutions to government, education and healthcare customers, has once again been evaluated as the highest scoring respondent and awarded a Sourcewell contract for "Technology Products & Services with Related Solutions". The base contract is active through February 27, 2028, [...]