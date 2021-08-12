CDW : Invites Startup Community to Pitch Their Most Innovative Solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Aug 12, 2021 - CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, has launched PitchIT, an event for tech startups across the U.S. to pitch their channel-ready products and solutions to CDW's channel and technology experts and receive critical business insights and valuable feedback.

CDW held its first PitchIT event in May 2021 and plans to hold PitchIT events on a quarterly basis moving forward. The submission process is a simple online application and is open to technology startups or VCs nominating on behalf of a startup. Before applying, companies should make sure their hardware, software or solution is a product that CDW can resell at scale in its existing channels. After making it past the initial vetting stage, companies are asked to present to a virtual panel of CDW technology and business experts. Companies are evaluated based on their presentation and how well they describe their market opportunity. All participants are rated against a scorecard that they are given in advance, allowing them to better prepare and have the best chance for success.

'PitchIT was launched because CDW saw a unique opportunity to help the startup community. Tech startups that make it as finalists are fast-tracked to becoming a CDW partner, following all the usual protocol, but at an accelerated rate,' said Teague Goddard, startup strategist, CDW. 'CDW has been advising technology startups on the best path forward for decades, and our team of specialists are extremely knowledgeable on the inner workings of the technology reseller channel.'

Finalists who are selected to move forward are teamed up with a member of the CDW Product and Partner Management (PPM) team. The startup can quickly begin receiving expert guidance on how to ensure their products and solutions are channel ready. They also work with the PPM team on a partnership agreement for the startup product or service to be added to the CDW line card. Through this process, the startup company has the potential to grow and expand their business exponentially.

CDW is always seeking out innovative solutions to meet the ever-evolving tech needs of customers, and the startup community is teaming with ground-breaking ideas and the latest trends. Through PitchIT, CDW is not only able to provide these startups an opportunity to add their solutions to the CDW line card, but also continue to provide CDW customers with a range of both well-established and new partners.

As the co-founder of a successful startup, Ravi Singh knows what it takes to make it in the tech industry. He is the CTO of Catalytic and a PitchIT finalist.

'I have always been the biggest fan of the support CDW has given the Chicago startup community,' said Singh. 'In so many stories of fellow founders and people who have supported me and our tech community, the backbone has been CDW.'

'The PitchIT event is just one way CDW is committed to the startup community,' said Doug Eckrote, senior vice president of small business sales and business transformation. 'Over the years we have partnered with dozens of startups, many of which have grown into some of the biggest tech companies in the industry. We are proud to be able to offer our resources and expertise to these entrepreneurs.'

To learn more about PitchIT and the submission process, visit the CDW PitchIT page on the CDW website.

