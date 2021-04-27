Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CDW Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDW

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDW Partners with Chicago:Blend to Support Local Start-up Community

04/27/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - April 27, 2021 - CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education, and healthcare customers, today announced that it has partnered with Chicago:Blend, a non-profit organization led by local venture capitalists focused on tracking, supporting and increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion among Chicago startups and VC investment teams. The partnership officially began in March 2021.

CDW is Chicago:Blend's first Foundational donor, and CDW will also serve on the organization's Advisory Board, which is currently in formation. In its role, CDW plans to offer guidance and thought leadership to support Chicago:Blend's 2021 programming.

'At CDW we are committed to embedding diversity and inclusion into the fiber of everything that we do, and we are proud to strengthen that commitment by partnering with Chicago:Blend,' said Kristin Malek, director of business diversity, CDW. 'With Chicago:Blend we are looking forward to increasing our engagement with Chicago startups led by women, Black, Hispanic and Indigenous founders as well as other founders of color, and finding opportunities for mentorship, information exchange, Chicago:Blend event sponsorship and more.'

Serving business customers of all sizes, CDW understands the unique challenges facing the entrepreneurial landscape and regularly works with emerging small businesses across the country. CDW provides a range of technology solutions and services designed to meet the growth needs of an up-and-coming company and knows how to leverage the right tools to help a startup go to market and succeed.

'CDW is a tremendous hub of technology expertise and brings incredible resources and extensive experience working with startups to the founders and funders we serve,' said Joey Mak, executive director, Chicago:Blend. 'We are grateful for this partnership and are excited to work together in advancing our shared vision of making the Chicago region the most inclusive tech ecosystem in the world.'

For more information about CDW's role supporting startups, please visit the Startup Technology Solutions section of the company's website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 21:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CDW CORPORATION
05:46pCDW PARTNERS WITH CHICAGO : Blend to Support Local Start-up Community
PU
04/21CDW  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 5
BU
04/19INSIDER TRENDS : CDW Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducing with Share Di..
MT
04/16CDW  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts CDW's Price Target to $190 From $188, Maintains Ov..
MT
04/14CDW  : Evercore ISI Adjusts CDW's Price Target to $190 From $170, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
04/13Morgan Stanley Picks 12 Stocks With 'High Conviction' Into Earnings Including..
MT
04/09CDW  : Launches 2020 ESG Report
PU
04/09CDW  : 2021 Proxy Card and Notice
PU
04/08Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Targets on Enterprise Hardware Stocks on IT Spend ..
MT
04/08CDW  : Pdf
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 603 M - -
Net income 2021 869 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 956 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 25 731 M 25 731 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 177,33 $
Last Close Price 183,11 $
Spread / Highest target 3,76%
Spread / Average Target -3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORPORATION38.94%25 731
ACCENTURE PLC10.84%184 033
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.32%153 399
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.15%126 506
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.16%83 508
INFOSYS LIMITED6.99%76 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ