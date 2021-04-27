CDW Partners with Chicago:Blend to Support Local Start-up Community

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - April 27, 2021 - CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education, and healthcare customers, today announced that it has partnered with Chicago:Blend, a non-profit organization led by local venture capitalists focused on tracking, supporting and increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion among Chicago startups and VC investment teams. The partnership officially began in March 2021.

CDW is Chicago:Blend's first Foundational donor, and CDW will also serve on the organization's Advisory Board, which is currently in formation. In its role, CDW plans to offer guidance and thought leadership to support Chicago:Blend's 2021 programming.

'At CDW we are committed to embedding diversity and inclusion into the fiber of everything that we do, and we are proud to strengthen that commitment by partnering with Chicago:Blend,' said Kristin Malek, director of business diversity, CDW. 'With Chicago:Blend we are looking forward to increasing our engagement with Chicago startups led by women, Black, Hispanic and Indigenous founders as well as other founders of color, and finding opportunities for mentorship, information exchange, Chicago:Blend event sponsorship and more.'

Serving business customers of all sizes, CDW understands the unique challenges facing the entrepreneurial landscape and regularly works with emerging small businesses across the country. CDW provides a range of technology solutions and services designed to meet the growth needs of an up-and-coming company and knows how to leverage the right tools to help a startup go to market and succeed.

'CDW is a tremendous hub of technology expertise and brings incredible resources and extensive experience working with startups to the founders and funders we serve,' said Joey Mak, executive director, Chicago:Blend. 'We are grateful for this partnership and are excited to work together in advancing our shared vision of making the Chicago region the most inclusive tech ecosystem in the world.'

For more information about CDW's role supporting startups, please visit the Startup Technology Solutions section of the company's website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.