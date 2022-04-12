CDW : Receives VMware 2022 Region Partner Collaboration Award for North America

Award Recognizes Partners for Collaboration Efforts Across VMware Partner Ecosystem

CDWhas been awarded the 2022 VMware Partner Collaboration Award for the North America Region as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards. This award celebrates partners for working collaboratively with other partners to deliver high-value solutions to customers. CDW was recognized by VMware for its collaborative spirit and commitment to helping its customers benefit from the highest level of innovation.

"Encouraging partners to team up and work together is one of our key business priorities to create customers for life," said Bill Swales, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization, VMware. "CDW is leading the way in helping customers address change by collaborating with other partners to provide expanded services, possibilities and opportunities. CDW's success exemplifies the power of a connected partner ecosystem, and I am thrilled to celebrate their efforts."

CDW is a global integrated solutions provider that partners with its customers to meet their business goals while also reducing risk and complexity. CDW's extensive portfolio allows us to collaborate with multiple partners to provide effective solutions for our customers, our 2022 VMware Partner Collaboration award is a perfect example of CDW serving as an advocate for the customer while working with our partners to provide a comprehensive solution across multiple technologies and meeting the customer's needs in a global marketplace.

"CDW is delighted to receive this recognition from VMware, said Tom Cahill, vice president, product and partner management, CDW. "As we continue to accelerate our growth in delivering strategic solutions and services, we value VMware's shared commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences through scalable joint efforts and performance tools that continue to diversify and differentiate our robust portfolio."

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

Please visit CDW and VMware solutions and services for more information about our partnership.

