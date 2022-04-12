Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CDW Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 01:36:02 pm EDT
174.54 USD   +1.35%
01:12pCDW : Receives VMware 2022 Region Partner Collaboration Award for North America
PU
04/11CDW : Expands Partnership with Google Cloud
PU
04/11CDW Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDW : Receives VMware 2022 Region Partner Collaboration Award for North America

04/12/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Award Recognizes Partners for Collaboration Efforts Across VMware Partner Ecosystem

CDWhas been awarded the 2022 VMware Partner Collaboration Award for the North America Region as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards. This award celebrates partners for working collaboratively with other partners to deliver high-value solutions to customers. CDW was recognized by VMware for its collaborative spirit and commitment to helping its customers benefit from the highest level of innovation.

"Encouraging partners to team up and work together is one of our key business priorities to create customers for life," said Bill Swales, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization, VMware. "CDW is leading the way in helping customers address change by collaborating with other partners to provide expanded services, possibilities and opportunities. CDW's success exemplifies the power of a connected partner ecosystem, and I am thrilled to celebrate their efforts."

CDW is a global integrated solutions provider that partners with its customers to meet their business goals while also reducing risk and complexity. CDW's extensive portfolio allows us to collaborate with multiple partners to provide effective solutions for our customers, our 2022 VMware Partner Collaboration award is a perfect example of CDW serving as an advocate for the customer while working with our partners to provide a comprehensive solution across multiple technologies and meeting the customer's needs in a global marketplace.

"CDW is delighted to receive this recognition from VMware, said Tom Cahill, vice president, product and partner management, CDW. "As we continue to accelerate our growth in delivering strategic solutions and services, we value VMware's shared commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences through scalable joint efforts and performance tools that continue to diversify and differentiate our robust portfolio."

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners were recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and transform their businesses. They were selected for their ability to help customers leverage VMware solutions in combination with next-gen technologies to lead the industry.

Please visit CDW and VMware solutions and services for more information about our partnership.

VMware is a registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 17:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CDW CORPORATION
01:12pCDW : Receives VMware 2022 Region Partner Collaboration Award for North America
PU
04/11CDW : Expands Partnership with Google Cloud
PU
04/11CDW Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/07CDW : 2022 Proxy
PU
04/07CDW Corporation Receives Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
04/04CDW Welcomes Steve O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations
BU
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
03/31Morgan Stanley Raises CDW to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target to $214 From $20..
MT
03/07TRANSCRIPT : CDW Corporation Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors..
CI
03/04CDW Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in 2021
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CDW CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 217 M - -
Net income 2022 1 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 23 240 M 23 240 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 172,21 $
Average target price 223,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-15.90%23 240
ACCENTURE PLC-21.05%207 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.12%178 255
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.45%113 646
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.42%97 605
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%97 014