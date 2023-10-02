A group of CDW coworkers recently joined CEO Chris Leahy to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York City's Times Square. The event commemorated the 10-year anniversary of CDW's 2013 initial public offering, showcased the company's newly introduced brand campaign, Make Amazing Happen, and honored the many contributions of CDW's customers, partners, coworkers and communities.

"Today, we have gathered to celebrate a remarkable decade of innovation and the unwavering commitment of a company dedicated to making technology work so people can do great things," Leahy remarked. "From empowering businesses to be more efficient and sustainable, to enhancing healthcare to deliver better patient outcomes, to connecting people across the globe, CDW has played an instrumental role in delivering outcomes that make the world a better place. It's both an honor and a privilege to celebrate our anniversary here with Nasdaq."

Click to watch a video of the bell ringing ceremony, with opening remarks beginning at 7:50. Viewers can also see CDW's Make Amazing Happen campaign highlighted on the Nasdaq Tower.

Photography courtesy of Nasdaq, Inc.