August 21, 2023 - VERNON HILLS, ILL - CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

Under this four-year agreement, CDW has committed to a broad range of initiatives to deliver comprehensive solutions and services leveraging AWS that allow organizations to harness the full potential of the cloud adoption journey. This collaboration will combine AWS's cloud infrastructure and services with CDW's unique position as a technology integrator to provide customers with a powerful scale engine and services offerings to accelerate their entire cloud adoption journey.

CDW and AWS will help organizations accelerate their cloud adoption journey through CDW's Cloud Lifecycle initiative that includes:

Accelerated training and enablement of CDW's sales and technical teams by attaining additional AWS certifications and accreditations, empowering CDW to provide enhanced expertise and scale in all segments including Corporate, Small Business and Public. Complete Cloud Lifecycle Management: With CDW, organizations will get the best of three worlds: the technology integrator who can provide a seamless experience from project conception to deployment; the trusted advisor who has a deep knowledge of their industry and advocates to the CSP on their behalf while consolidating procurement and providing simple to consume self-service tools; and the service provider that can manage it all and provide ongoing support. Customers get a single partner to help define, plan, build, deploy, and optimize their public cloud strategy engineered to their business outcomes. Joint Solution Development: CDW will collaborate with AWS to develop new, innovative solutions across key focus areas that include: hybrid architecture, application modernization, DataOps, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and Intelligent Customer Experience. Through this collaboration, CDW and AWS will simplify and accelerate customers' cloud journeys by eliminating complexity and consolidating legacy infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, and services procurement, leading to reduced cost, time and complexity for customers.

"By working with AWS, we are taking a significant step towards delivering transformative outcomes for our customers," said Andrew Cadwell, VP, CDW Digital Velocity. "This Strategic Collaboration Agreement brings together the best of both worlds - AWS's scalable, reliable, and secure global infrastructure and CDW's deep industry knowledge and expertise. Together, we will help businesses drive innovation, enhance agility, and unlock new growth opportunities."

"CDW has been instrumental in helping us scale up and get the greatest value possible out of our AWS deployments," said Ben Shupe, Chief Operating Officer, C&R Software. "Not only are they world-class AWS experts, but they have also become part of the C&R team through their dedication, adaptability, and reliability."

"I am extremely excited about the strength of our relationship with AWS and the capabilities and outcomes that we can bring to our customers," said Bob Kirby, SVP, Public Sector Sales, CDW. "The Strategic Collaboration

Agreement will ensure that our collaboration can empower governments with cloud technology's agility, scalability, and security, fostering sustainable growth and enhancing public services."

AWS is known for its global presence, extensive range of cloud services, and commitment to customer success. By collaborating with AWS, CDW aims to extend its reach and deliver even greater value to its customers, empowering them to thrive in today's digital economy.

"We are delighted to be working with CDW and support them as they deliver a continuous, end-to-end customer lifecycle. With this collaboration, we will work together to provide our customers the innovations and experience that they need," said Chris Sullivan, Director, Worldwide System Integrators, AWS.

To learn more about CDW and AWS, please visit https://dvs.cdw.com/aws.



About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,900 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2023, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.