|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about CDW CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on CDW CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
20 407 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
994 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 669 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|25,1x
|Yield 2021
|0,93%
|
|Capitalization
|
24 436 M
24 436 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,38x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,32x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 666
|Free-Float
|99,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|
177,72 $
|Average target price
|
202,67 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
14,0%