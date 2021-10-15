Log in
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
All news about CDW CORPORATION
07:08aCDW CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial..
AQ
07:03aCDW : To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
BU
10/06US Stocks Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday on Hopes for Short-Term Debt Ceiling Extens..
MT
10/06CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rebound to Close Higher Wednesday on Hopes for Short-Term Debt Ce..
MT
10/06Health Care Stocks Struggling in Wednesday Markets Slide
MT
10/06Equities Fall Midday as Payrolls Jump Most Since June
MT
10/06MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Fall as Payrolls Jump Most Since June; Natural Gas Gyrates Amid ..
MT
10/06CDW : Shares Drop Midday Following Morgan Stanley Downgrade, Price Target Cut
MT
10/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
10/06CDW : Morgan Stanley Downgrades CDW to Equalweight From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CDW CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 407 M - -
Net income 2021 994 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 24 436 M 24 436 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 666
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 177,72 $
Average target price 202,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION34.85%24 436
ACCENTURE PLC30.86%215 907
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.15%178 114
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.88%129 617
SNOWFLAKE INC.18.54%100 371
INFOSYS LIMITED36.63%95 866