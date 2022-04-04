Log in
CDW Welcomes Steve O'Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations

04/04/2022 | 09:10am EDT
CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), announced today that Steve O’Brien has joined the company as vice president, investor relations.

O’Brien joins CDW from Arrow Electronics, an electronic components and technology solutions distributor, where he led investor relations for the past eight years. Prior to joining Arrow, O’Brien spent more than 15 years working as a sell-side equity analyst covering the technology industry at Jefferies and J.P. Morgan. O’Brien began his career in investment banking with J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Telecom group.

“I am very excited to welcome Steve to CDW,” said Al Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. "Steve is a hands-on, accomplished senior executive that brings to CDW a deep knowledge of the technology industry and strong appreciation for the investor community.”

For more information about the leadership team of CDW, please visit the About Us section of the company’s website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 13,900 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the company generated Net sales of approximately $21 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 217 M - -
Net income 2022 1 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 23 993 M 23 993 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 177,80 $
Average target price 223,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-13.18%23 993
ACCENTURE PLC-17.83%215 762
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.55%181 017
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.63%117 045
INFOSYS LIMITED0.84%105 032
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.30%98 081