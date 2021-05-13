Log in
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CDW : Named 2021 Global Elite Segment Partner of the Year by ServiceNow

05/13/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
CDW is proud to be recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Global Elite Segment Partner of the Year. This follows CDW having recently been named the 2021 Elite Segment Partner of the Year for the Americas earlier in the year. The Global award recognizes CDW for its overall excellence in certification, industry-leading engagement and the ability to exhibit substantial growth, a reflection of CDW's commitment to ServiceNow as a best-in-class partner.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem organization recognizes the achievements of partners that have successfully contributed to ServiceNow's growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skills growth as well as business innovation or transformation.

CDW was presented the award at ServiceNow's Global Digital Partner Awards event.

To learn more about CDW's ServiceNow Solutions please visit: cdw.com/servicenow.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 052 M - -
Net income 2021 929 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 22 920 M 22 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 186
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 191,56 $
Last Close Price 168,53 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORPORATION24.05%22 920
ACCENTURE PLC6.96%177 593
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.85%155 253
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.57%126 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.37%80 610
INFOSYS LIMITED5.67%76 578