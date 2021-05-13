CDW : Named 2021 Global Elite Segment Partner of the Year by ServiceNow

CDW is proud to be recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Global Elite Segment Partner of the Year. This follows CDW having recently been named the 2021 Elite Segment Partner of the Year for the Americas earlier in the year. The Global award recognizes CDW for its overall excellence in certification, industry-leading engagement and the ability to exhibit substantial growth, a reflection of CDW's commitment to ServiceNow as a best-in-class partner.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem organization recognizes the achievements of partners that have successfully contributed to ServiceNow's growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluate a combination of attributes that include revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skills growth as well as business innovation or transformation.

CDW was presented the award at ServiceNow's Global Digital Partner Awards event.

To learn more about CDW's ServiceNow Solutions please visit: cdw.com/servicenow.