CDW Corporation    CDW

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDW : on the Fortune 500

04/04/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
CDW debuted on the Fortune 500 in 2001, at No. 435. Today, the company stands at No. 178.

CDW's rise in the rankings highlights its sustainable, profitable growth over the years, from $4 billion in sales in 2001 to more than $18 billion in 2020.

Check out the infographic for more on CDW's Fortune 500 history, including company milestones along the way.

Disclaimer

CDW Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CDW CORPORATION
02:32pCDW  : on the Fortune 500
PU
03/30CDW CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
03/25CDW CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25CDW  : Welcomes Sanjay Mehrotra and Anthony Foxx to Board of Directors; Thanks R..
BU
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : CDW Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
03/16CDW  : Acquires Education-Focused Consultancy Amplified IT
MT
03/16CDW  : Announces Acquisition of Amplified IT, a Leading Provider of Google Servi..
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : CDW Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes Reducing, ..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at CDW Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes Scaling..
MT
03/02CDW  : Recognized as the 2021 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Y..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 497 M - -
Net income 2021 867 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 23 810 M 23 810 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart CDW CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CDW Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 169,56 $
Last Close Price 169,44 $
Spread / Highest target 6,23%
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Collin E. Kebo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CDW CORPORATION28.57%23 810
ACCENTURE PLC6.56%176 926
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.56%159 526
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.84%119 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.49%81 052
INFOSYS LIMITED10.30%80 111
