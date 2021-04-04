CDW : on the Fortune 500

CDW debuted on the Fortune 500 in 2001, at No. 435. Today, the company stands at No. 178.

CDW's rise in the rankings highlights its sustainable, profitable growth over the years, from $4 billion in sales in 2001 to more than $18 billion in 2020.

Check out the infographic for more on CDW's Fortune 500 history, including company milestones along the way.