    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
161.18 USD   +1.21%
CDW to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2

10/19/2022 | 07:08am EDT
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that it will host a webcast conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CT/8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast (audio with slides) of the conference call will be accessible at investor.CDW.com. The press release and presentation slides will be posted on this website prior to the call. Please visit the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. A taped replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

For questions, please email investorrelations@cdw.com.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,600 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $23 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 523 M - -
Net income 2022 1 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 888 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 21 799 M 21 799 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 12 850
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 161,18 $
Average target price 212,43 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vic President
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-21.29%21 799
ACCENTURE PLC-36.30%166 373
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.88%139 767
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.02%111 037
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.69%97 602
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.34%76 620