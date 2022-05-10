Log in
    CDW   US12514G1085

CDW CORPORATION

(CDW)
05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
164.80 USD   -3.41%
05/05Morgan Stanley Adjusts CDW's Price Target to $227 from $214, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/04CDW CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
CDW to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

05/10/2022 | 07:03am EDT
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CT/9:30 a.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for one year following the completion of the event.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $22 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 604 M - -
Net income 2022 1 112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 22 267 M 22 267 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 12 750
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends CDW CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 164,80 $
Average target price 224,63 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christine A. Leahy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Albert Joseph Miralles Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David W. Nelms Independent Chairman
Sanjay C. Sood Chief Technology Officer
Christina Marie Corley Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CDW CORPORATION-19.52%22 267
ACCENTURE PLC-30.65%182 096
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.84%162 676
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.58%120 920
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.02%87 639
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.81%84 974