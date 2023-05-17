Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CEA Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEAD   US86887P2002

CEA INDUSTRIES INC.

(CEAD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
0.7699 USD   -1.61%
05:19pCea Industries : Investor Presentation CEA Industries Investor Presentation – May 2023
PU
05/15Earnings Flash (CEAD) CEA INDUSTRIES Posts Q1 Revenue $4.7M
MT
05/15Transcript : CEA Industries Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CEA Industries : Investor Presentation CEA Industries Investor Presentation – May 2023

05/17/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A PLATFORM FOR

AGRICULTURAL INNOVATION

May 2023 Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Forward Looking Statements

This investor presentation may contain statement of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statement are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statement reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this investor presentation, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis law; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as

required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events of otherwise. The reference to CEA Industries' website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this investor presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP") basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as adjusted net income (loss) which reflects adjustments for certain non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation, certain debt-related items and depreciation expense. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with out GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. For purposes of this presentation, (i) "adjusted net income (loss)" and "adjusted operating income (loss)"

mean GAAP net income (loss) and operating income (loss), respectively, after adjustment for non-cash equity compensation expense, debt-related items and depreciation adjustments including

cancelations and change orders during the quarter.

Statement about Cannabis Markets

The use, possession, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis is prohibited by U.S. federal law. This includes medical and recreational cannabis. Although certain stated have legalized medical and recreational cannabis, companies and individuals involved in the sector are still at risk of being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further, the landscape in the cannabis industry changes rapidly. This means that at any time the city, county, or state where cannabis is permitted can change the current laws and/or the federal government can supersede those laws and take prosecutorial action. Given the uncertain legal nature of the cannabis industry. it is imperative that investors understand that investments in the cannabis industry should be considered very high risk.

A change in the current laws or enforcement policy can negatively affect the status and operation of our business, require additional fees, stricter operational guidelines

and unanticipated shut-downs.

2

Nasdaq:CEAD

COMPANY OVERVIEW

CEA SERVICES & SOLUTIONS

Equipment and

Licensed Architectural

Control Systems

& MEP Engineering

"One-stop-shop" services and solutions to controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities across North America

Nasdaq:CEAD

Headquarters: Louisville, CO

End Markets include both Cannabis & Traditional Agriculture

Most Services Performed under Operating Subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies

FY'22 Revenue of $11.3 Million

March 31 Cash Balance of $15.9 Million

3

CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT AGRICULTURE

40%+

70%+

arable land has suffered

global freshwater

farming degradation

used by agriculture

- PNAS, 2018

- Worldbank, 2019

CEA is capable of

increasing output

yield by 10-50x

versus traditional field farming.

4

Nasdaq:CEAD

CEA DEMAND IS GROWING

68%

of global consumers prefer locally branded vegetables

95%

of US single urban

households are

willing to pay more

for local food

$600M

Invested into CEA, including Softbank, Jeff Bezos, and Google Ventures

$122.3B

The Global CEA

Market is projected to reach $122.3 Billion by 2030 with a

13.5% CAGR

5

Nasdaq:CEAD

Disclaimer

CEA Industries Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 21:18:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CEA INDUSTRIES INC.
05:19pCea Industries : Investor Presentation CEA Industries Investor Presentation – May 20..
PU
05/15Earnings Flash (CEAD) CEA INDUSTRIES Posts Q1 Revenue $4.7M
MT
05/15Transcript : CEA Industries Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
05/15CEA Industries Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
AQ
05/01Cea Industries Inc. To Hold First Qu : 15 p.m. ET
AQ
04/27Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces New Contract Win with Vertical Indoor-Ag Farmi..
AQ
04/11Cea Industries Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule o..
AQ
04/05Surna Cultivation Technologies Awarded Largest Design Contract in Company History
AQ
03/28Transcript : CEA Industries Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2023
CI
03/28Earnings Flash (CEAD) CEA INDUSTRIES Reports Q4 Revenue $1.5M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,50 M - -
Net cash 2022 18,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,32 M 6,32 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,02x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart CEA INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
CEA Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEA INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony K. McDonald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ian K. Patel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Kenneth Loshelder Director-Engineering & Field Services
James Randy Shipley Independent Director
Nicholas J. Etten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEA INDUSTRIES INC.-6.86%6
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.29.98%56 278
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.47%41 715
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC5.98%39 423
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION2.18%35 188
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)15.29%21 681
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer