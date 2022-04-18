Ceapro : 2021 Year End Consolidated Financial Statements

OTCQX: CRPOF

The MD&A provides commentary on the results of operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the financial position as at December 31, 2021, and the outlook of Ceapro Inc. ("Ceapro" and "the Company") based on information available as at April 12, 2022. The following information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021, and related notes thereto, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020. All comparative percentages are between the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency, unless otherwise noted. Additional information about Ceapro can be found on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This MD&A offers our assessment of Ceapro's future plans and operations as at April 12, 2022 and contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", or similar terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Ceapro will derive from them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Vision, Core Business, and Strategy

Ceapro is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act; and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ceapro Technology Inc., Ceapro Active Ingredients Inc., and Ceapro BioEnergy Inc., are incorporated under the Alberta Business Corporations Act. Ceapro (P.E.I.) Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Prince Edward Island. Ceapro USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in the state of Nevada. JuventeDC Inc. (Juvente), is a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Effective December 31, 2021, the Company wound up Ceapro Technology Inc., Ceapro Active Ingredients Inc. and Ceapro BioEnergy Inc., into the Company and dissolved Ceapro USA Inc.

Ceapro is a growth stage biotechnology company. Our primary business activities relate to the development and commercialization of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries using proprietary technology, natural, renewable resources, and developing innovative products, technologies, and delivery systems.

Our products include:

 A commercial line of natural active ingredients, including beta glucan, avenanthramides (colloidal oat extract), oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides, which are marketed to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through our distribution partners and direct sales;

 A commercial line of natural anti-aging skincare products, utilizing active ingredients including beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are marketed to the cosmeceuticals market through our wholly-owned subsidiary, JuventeDC Inc.; and

 Veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner, which are manufactured and marketed to veterinarians in Japan and Asia.

Other products and technologies are currently in the research and development or pre-commercial stage. These technologies include:

 A potential platform using our beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds used for treatments in both personal and healthcare sectors;

 A variety of novel enabling technologies including Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology which is currently being tested on oat beta glucan but may have application for multiple classes of compounds; and

 The development of new technologies to increase the content of avenanthramides to high levels to enable new innovative products to be introduced to new markets including functional foods, nutraceuticals, and botanical drugs.

Our vision is to be a global leader in developing and commercializing products for the human and animal health markets through the use of proprietary technologies and renewable resources. We act as innovator, advanced processor, and formulator in the development of new products. We deliver our technology to the market through distribution partnerships and direct sales efforts. Our strategic focus is in:

 Identifying unique plant sources and technologies capable of generating novel active natural products;

 Increasing sales and expanding markets for our current active ingredients;

 Developing and marketing additional high-value proprietary therapeutic natural products;

 Developing and improving manufacturing technologies to ensure efficiencies; and

 Advancing new partnerships and strategic alliances to develop new commercial active ingredients with various formulations to expand our markets.

As a knowledge-based enterprise, we will also expand and strengthen our patent portfolio and build the necessary infrastructure to become a global biopharmaceutical company.

Our business growth depends on our ability to access global markets through distribution partnerships. Our marketing strategy emphasizes providing technical support to our distributors and their customers to maximize the value of our technology and product utilization. Our vision and business strategy are supported by our commitment to the following core values:

 Adding value to all aspects of our business;

 Enhancing the health of humans and animals;

 Discovering and commercializing new, therapeutic natural ingredients and bioprocessing technologies;

 Producing the highest quality work possible in products, science, and business; and

 Developing personnel through guidance, opportunities, and encouragement.

To support these objectives, we believe we have strong intellectual and human capital resources and we are developing a strong base of partnerships and strategic alliances to exploit our technology. The current economic environment provides challenges in obtaining financial resources to fully exploit opportunities. To fund our operations, Ceapro relies upon revenues primarily generated from the sale of active ingredients, and the proceeds of public and private offerings of equity securities, debentures, government grants and loans, and other investment offerings.

Risks and Uncertainties

Biotechnology companies are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in the development of any new technology. General business risks include: uncertainty in product development and related clinical trials and validation studies, the regulatory environment, for example, delays or denial of approvals to market our products, the impact of technological change and competing technologies, the ability to protect and enforce our patent portfolio and intellectual property assets, the availability of capital to finance continued and new product development, and the ability to secure strategic partners for late stage development, marketing, and distribution of our products. To the extent possible, we pursue and implement strategies to reduce or mitigate the risks associated with our business.

The Company has exposure to financial instrument and other risks as follows: a) Credit risk

Trade and other receivables

The Company makes sales to distributors that are well-established within their respective industries. Based on previous experience, the counterparties had zero default rates and management views this risk as minimal. Approximately 93% of trade receivables are due from one distributor at December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - 90% from one distributor). This main distributor is considered to have good credit quality and historically has had a high quality credit rating. The majority of the Company's sales are invoiced on standard commercial terms of 30 days.

The aging of trade receivables is as follows:

December 31, 2021 $ December 31, 2020 $ Not yet due Less than 30 days past due Less than 60 days past due, more than 30 days past due More than 60 days past due 1,378,587 262,125 413,842 38,288 407,993 1,419,731 191,999 - Total 2,092,842 2,019,723

The Company has not assessed any trade receivables past due as impaired.

The Company applies the simplified approach to providing for expected credit losses prescribed by IFRS 9, which permits the use of the lifetime expected loss provision for all trade receivables. To measure expected credit losses, trade receivables are grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and days past due. The expected loss rates for trade receivables are determined on a combined company-wide basis based upon the Company's historic default rates over the expected life of trade receivables adjusted for forward-looking estimates. The expected credit losses calculated for December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are not significant and have not been recognized.

Other receivables represent amounts due for research program claims, government funding claims, government goods and services taxes, and scientific research and development tax credits. The collectability risk is deemed to be low because of the good quality credit rating of the counter-parties.

Cash and cash equivalents

The Company has cash and cash equivalents in the amount of $7,780,989 at December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $5,369,029) and mitigates its exposure to credit risk on its cash balances by maintaining its bank accounts with Canadian Chartered Banks and investing in low risk, high liquidity investments.

There are no impaired financial assets. The maximum exposure to credit risk is the carrying amount of the Company's trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents. The Company does not hold any collateral as security.

b) Liquidity risk

In meeting its financial obligations, the Company may be exposed to liquidity risks if it is unable to collect its trade and other receivables balances in a timely manner, which could in turn impact the Company's long-term ability to meet commitments under its current facilities. In order to manage this liquidity risk, the Company regularly reviews its aged trade receivables listing to ensure prompt collections. There is no assurance that the Company will obtain sufficient funding to execute its strategic business plan.

The following is the contractual maturity of the Company's financial liabilities and obligations as at December 31, 2021:

within 1 year $

1 to 3 years $

3 to 5 years $

over 5 years $

Total $

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

682,057

-

-

-

682,057

c) Market risk

Market risk is comprised of interest rate risk, foreign currency risk, and other price risk. The Company's exposure to market risk is as follows:

1. Foreign currency risk

Foreign currency risk arises from the fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the degree of volatility of these rates relative to the Canadian dollar.

The following table summarizes the impact of a 1% change in the foreign exchange rates of the Canadian dollar against the US dollar (USD) on the financial assets and liabilities of the Company. The amounts have been translated based on the exchange rate at December 31, 2021.

Foreign Exchange Risk (CDN)Carrying Amount (USD) -1% Earnings & Equity +1% Earnings & Equity Financial assets Accounts receivable 1,649,144 20,907 (20,907) Financial liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 151,492 (1,921) 1,921 Total increase (decrease) 18,987 (18,987)

The carrying amount of accounts receivable and accounts payable and accrued liabilities in USD represents the Company's exposure at December 31, 2021.

2. Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market rates. The Company has minimal interest rate risk because it has no long-term debt.