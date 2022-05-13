Log in
CEAPRO INC.

05/12 03:23:56 pm EDT
0.4600 CAD   -6.12%
Ceapro Inc. Present PGX Enabling Technology Case Study at the 13th International Symposium on Supercritical Fluids

05/13/2022 | 09:03am EDT
PGX Technology continues to demonstrate ability to generate novel bioactive delivery systems for nutraceuticals, drug delivery and wound healing

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc.  (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Bernhard Seifried, Ph.D., Ceapro’s Senior Director, Research & Technology, will give a keynote lecture titled, Aerogels & Composites: From Concept to Applications, at the 13th International Symposium on Supercritical Fluids (ISSF 2022) being held May 15-18, 2022 in Montréal, Québec, Canada. Dr. Seifried’s keynote lecture will be on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM ET.

As part of the keynote lecture, Dr. Seifried will discuss Ceapro’s patented Pressurized Gas eXpanded liquid (PGX) Technology, a unique and disruptive technology with several key advantages over conventional drying and purification technologies that can be used to process biopolymers into high-value, fine-structured, open-porous polymer structures and novel biocomposites. To date, PGX has generated aerogels with many biopolymers including alginates, pectin, oat beta glucan, gum arabic, corn starch, nanocrystalline cellulose, and composites consisting of yeast beta glucan and alginate.

The unique method of the PGX Technology, unlike conventional aerogel formation procedures, does not require many time-consuming and solvent handling steps, such as gelation, cross-linking, and solvent exchange procedures. Furthermore, PGX Technology allows rapid development of new aerogel composites and exfoliated nano-composites with tunable properties (such as dissolution and release profiles) to generate tailor-made and novel bioactive delivery systems for nutraceuticals, drug delivery and wound healing.

The PGX Technology is ideally suited for processing challenging high-molecular-weight, water-soluble biopolymers. It can make ultra-light, highly porous polymer structures on a semi-continuous basis, which is not possible using today's conventional technologies. PGX Technology was invented by Dr. Feral Temelli from the Department of Agricultural, Food & Nutritional Science of the University of Alberta (U of A) along with Dr. Seifried. The license from U of A provides Ceapro with exclusive worldwide rights in all industrial applications.

For more information about ISSF2022, please visit the conference website.


About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com


