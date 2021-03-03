Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Ceapro Inc.    CZO   CA1499071076

CEAPRO INC.

(CZO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ceapro Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

03/03/2021 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that Gilles Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ceapro will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website here.

The video webcast presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.ceapro.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CEAPRO INC.
09:05aCeapro Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
GL
01/14CEAPRO INC.  : to Present at NobleCon17
AQ
01/11CEAPRO INC.  : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Confere..
AQ
01/08Ceapro Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Confere..
GL
2020CEAPRO  : Edges Up as Swings to Third-Quarter Profit Year over Year
MT
2020CEAPRO INC.  : Reports 2020 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results and O..
AQ
2020Ceapro Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results and O..
GL
2020CEAPRO INC.  : Announces Increased Financial Contribution from National Research..
AQ
2020Ceapro Inc. Announces Increased Financial Contribution from National Research..
GL
2020CEAPRO INC.  : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment C..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,9 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart CEAPRO INC.
Duration : Period :
Ceapro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,67 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilles R. Gagnon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacy Prefontaine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Glenn R. Rourke Chairman
Bernhard Seifried Director-Engineering Research & Technologies
Paul Moquin Director-Scientific Affairs & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEAPRO INC.6.06%41
MODERNA, INC.50.67%58 690
LONZA GROUP AG1.20%46 935
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.57%36 961
CELLTRION, INC.-18.80%35 341
SEAGEN INC.-12.24%27 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ