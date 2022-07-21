Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  CEAT Limited
  News
  Summary
    500878   INE482A01020

CEAT LIMITED

(500878)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
1200.00 INR   +0.07%
1200.00 INR   +0.07%
02:44aCEAT : Investor Presentation Q1 FY23
PU
07/20CEAT : Results for Q1 FY23
PU
06/10CEAT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
CEAT : Investor Presentation Q1 FY23

07/21/2022
July 20, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Security Code: 500878

Symbol: CEATLTD

NCD Symbol: CL23, CL25

CP Listed ISIN: INE482A14BD7, INE482A14BE5

Sub: Results Earnings Call Q1 FY23 - Investors Presentation

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Investors Presentation for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, for the Results Earnings Call scheduled on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. IST, dial-in details of which are reproduced below for ready reference:

Dial-in Details:

India (Universal) and Mumbai

+91 22 6280 1146

+91 22 7115 8047

Location

Dial In Number

USA

1866 746 2133

UK

0 808 101 1573

Singapore

800 101 2045

Hong Kong

800 964 448

We request you to kindly take the same on record and disseminate appropriately.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CEAT Limited

Vallari Gupte

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

SB/DD

Q1 FY23- Investor Presentation | 20th July 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation may include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, business development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements.

The information contained in these materials has not been independently verified. None of the Company, its Directors, Promoter or affiliates, nor any of its or their respective employees, advisers or representatives or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with this document, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this document including its accuracy, fairness, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by any of them, or on behalf of them, and nothing in this document or at this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are current, and if not stated otherwise, as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertake no obligation to update or revise any information or the opinions expressed in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any opinions or information expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation or inducement to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of CEAT Limited (the "Company"), nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment therefore. Any person/ party intending to provide finance / invest in the shares/businesses of the Company shall do so after seeking their own professional advice and after carrying out their own due diligence procedure to ensure that they are making an informed decision. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be copied or disseminated, in whole or in part, and in any manner or for any purpose. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or inconsistent with this presentation and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by any person. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the applicable securities laws. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

Table of Contents

Section 1: RPG Group Overview

4-6

Section 2: Business Overview

7-17

Section 3: Financial Performance

18-26

Section 4: ESG Highlights

27-31

Section 1: RPG Group Overview

Section 1: RPG Group Overview

Disclaimer

CEAT Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
