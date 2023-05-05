Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. CEAT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500878   INE482A01020

CEAT LIMITED

(500878)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-03
1655.20 INR   +0.94%
01:59aCeat : Results for Q4 FY23
PU
01:59aCeat : Investor Presentation Q4 FY23
PU
01:59aCeat : Press Release Q4 FY23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEAT : Investor Presentation Q4 FY23

05/05/2023 | 01:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 4, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Security Code: 500878

Symbol: CEATLTD

NCD Symbol: CL23, CL25, CL26

CP Listed ISIN: INE482A14BO4, INE482A14BP1

Sub: Results Earnings Call Q4 FY23 - Investors Presentation

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Investors Presentation for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 for the Results Earnings Call scheduled on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. IST, dial-in details of which are reproduced below for ready reference:

Dial-in Details:

Indian (Universal) and Mumbai

+91-22-6280 1366

+91-22-7115 8267

Location

Dial In Number

USA

1 866 746 2133

UK

0 808 101 1573

Singapore

800 101 2045

Hong Kong

800 964 448

We request you to kindly take the same on record and disseminate appropriately.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For CEAT Limited

VALLARI

by VALLARI

Digitally signed

KEDAR

KEDAR GUPTE

Date: 2023.05.04

GUPTE

18:57:13 +05'30'

Vallari Gupte

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

GJ/DD

Q4 FY23 | Investor Presentation | 4th May 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation may include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, business development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements.

The information contained in these materials has not been independently verified. None of the Company, its Directors, Promoter or affiliates, nor any of its or their respective employees, advisers or representatives or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise in connection with this document, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this document including its accuracy, fairness, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by any of them, or on behalf of them, and nothing in this document or at this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are current, and if not stated otherwise, as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertake no obligation to update or revise any information or the opinions expressed in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any opinions or information expressed in this presentation are subject to change without notice.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation or inducement to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of CEAT Limited (the "Company"), nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment therefore. Any person/ party intending to provide finance / invest in the shares/businesses of the Company shall do so after seeking their own professional advice and after carrying out their own due diligence procedure to ensure that they are making an informed decision. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be copied or disseminated, in whole or in part, and in any manner or for any purpose. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or inconsistent with this presentation and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by any person. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the applicable securities laws. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. By participating in this presentation or by accepting any copy of the slides presented, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

Section 1: RPG Group and CEAT Overview

Section 1: RPG Group Overview

RPG Group: Powered by Passion, Driven by Ethics

UNLEASHTALENT

TOUCHLIVES OUTPERFORM

AND

RPG Enterprises was founded in 1979. The group currently operates various businesses in Infrastructure, Technology, Life Sciences, Plantations and Tyre industries . The group has business history dating back to 1820 in banking, textiles, jute and tea. The Group grew in size and strength with several acquisitions in the 1980s and 1990s. CEAT became a part of the RPG Group in 1982, which is now one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with 30,000+ employees, presence in 110+ countries and annual gross revenues of ~USD 4 Bn

EPC major in infrastructure segments like T&D, Railways, Civil, Oil & Gas

One of India's

leading tyre

manufacturers

Global

technology

consulting and IT

services

company

Integrated

pharma company

in formulations

and synthetic

APIs

Technology

solutions company catering to energy and infrastructure

One of India's

largest plantation

companies

producing tea,

rubber, etc.

4

Disclaimer

CEAT Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CEAT LIMITED
01:59aCeat : Results for Q4 FY23
PU
01:59aCeat : Investor Presentation Q4 FY23
PU
01:59aCeat : Press Release Q4 FY23
PU
01:20aCeat Posts Rise in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
05/04India's CEAT reports five-fold jump in Q4 profit on lower raw material costs
RE
04/28CEAT Limited Approves Appointment of Anant Goenka as Vice-Chairman
CI
04/07CARE Keeps AA Rating on Ceat's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
04/03CEAT Limited Appoints Arnab Banerjee as CEO
CI
04/03CEAT Limited Appoints Arnab Banerjee as Managing Director
CI
03/20Ceat Names New CEO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEAT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 113 B 1 384 M 1 384 M
Net income 2023 1 515 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2023 23 433 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 66 953 M 819 M 819 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 7 622
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CEAT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CEAT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEAT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 655,20 INR
Average target price 1 597,94 INR
Spread / Average Target -3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnab Banerjee CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kumar Subbiah CFO & Executive Director-Finance
Harsh Vardhan Goenka Chairman
Peter Becker Senior VP-Technology, Research & Development
Vallari Gupte Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEAT LIMITED0.84%819
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.17.91%5 195
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED0.11%5 036
MRF LIMITED7.43%4 933
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.7.47%4 633
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.14.45%4 094
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer