July 18, 2024

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other rules and regulations, if and as may be applicable, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 3.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 6.08 PM (IST), inter-alia, unanimously approved/consented to/took on record, the following:

A. Unaudited Financial Results

Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which are enclosed herewith, together with the respective Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, pursuant to Regulation 54(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Security Cover Certificate as on June 30, 2024, certified by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is also enclosed herewith.

  1. Reconstitution of Board Committees effective from September 26, 2024: The Board reconstituted its committees as under, effective from aforesaid date:

i. Audit Committee

ii. Risk Management Committee

Mr. Milind Sarwate - Chairman

Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly - Chairperson

Ms. Sukanya Kripalu - Member

Mr. Milind Sarwate - Member

Mr. Paras Chowdhary - Member

Mr. Anant Goenka - Member

iii. Nomination and Remuneration

iv. Stakeholders' Relationship

Committee

Committee

Ms. Sukanya Kripalu - Chairperson

Mr. Anant Goenka - Chairman

Mr. Paras Chowdhary - Member

Mr. Praveen Pardeshi - Member

Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly - Member

Mr. Arnab Banerjee - Member

GT

  1. Sustainability and CSR Committee
    Mr. Anant Goenka - Chairman Mr. Milind Sarwate - Member Mr. Praveen Pardeshi - Member

Disclaimer

CEAT Limited published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 06:46:06 UTC.