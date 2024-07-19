July 18, 2024 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Security Code: 500878 Symbol: CEATLTD NCD symbol: CL25, CL26 CP Listed ISIN: INE482A14CK0, INE482A14CL8, INE482A14CN4, INE482A14CM6, INE482A14CO2, Dear Sirs/Madam, INE482A14CQ7, INE482A14CP9

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other rules and regulations, if and as may be applicable, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 3.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 6.08 PM (IST), inter-alia, unanimously approved/consented to/took on record, the following:

A. Unaudited Financial Results

Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which are enclosed herewith, together with the respective Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, pursuant to Regulation 54(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Security Cover Certificate as on June 30, 2024, certified by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is also enclosed herewith.

Reconstitution of Board Committees effective from September 26, 2024: The Board reconstituted its committees as under, effective from aforesaid date:

i. Audit Committee ii. Risk Management Committee Mr. Milind Sarwate - Chairman Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly - Chairperson Ms. Sukanya Kripalu - Member Mr. Milind Sarwate - Member Mr. Paras Chowdhary - Member Mr. Anant Goenka - Member

iii. Nomination and Remuneration iv. Stakeholders' Relationship Committee Committee Ms. Sukanya Kripalu - Chairperson Mr. Anant Goenka - Chairman Mr. Paras Chowdhary - Member Mr. Praveen Pardeshi - Member Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly - Member Mr. Arnab Banerjee - Member

