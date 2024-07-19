Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30, 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and such other rules and regulations, if and as may be applicable, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 3.00 PM (IST) and concluded at 6.08 PM (IST), inter-alia, unanimously approved/consented to/took on record, the following:
A. Unaudited Financial Results
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which are enclosed herewith, together with the respective Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further, pursuant to Regulation 54(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Security Cover Certificate as on June 30, 2024, certified by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is also enclosed herewith.
Reconstitution of Board Committees effective from September 26, 2024: The Board reconstituted its committees as under, effective from aforesaid date:
i. Audit Committee
ii. Risk Management Committee
Mr. Milind Sarwate - Chairman
Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly - Chairperson
Ms. Sukanya Kripalu - Member
Mr. Milind Sarwate - Member
Mr. Paras Chowdhary - Member
Mr. Anant Goenka - Member
iii. Nomination and Remuneration
iv. Stakeholders' Relationship
Committee
Committee
Ms. Sukanya Kripalu - Chairperson
Mr. Anant Goenka - Chairman
Mr. Paras Chowdhary - Member
Mr. Praveen Pardeshi - Member
Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly - Member
Mr. Arnab Banerjee - Member
GT
Sustainability and CSR Committee
Mr. Anant Goenka - Chairman Mr. Milind Sarwate - Member Mr. Praveen Pardeshi - Member
CEAT Limited is an India-based tire company. The Companyâs principal business is manufacturing of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures tires for a broad range of vehicles, including two/three wheelers, passenger and utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. The Company's tire categories include car, bike and scooter tires. It offers tires for various cars such as Maruti Alto, Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Swift, Maruti Swift Dzire and Maruti Wagon R. It offers tires for various bikes such as Hero Splendor, Hero Passion, Honda Shine, Honda Dream, Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache, Yamaha FZ, Royal Enfield, Bajaj CT 100/110, Bajaj Platina and Bajaj Dominar. It offers tires for various scooters such as Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, TVS Jupiter and Hero EZ. CEAT.com, its e-commerce Website, where customers can opt for doorstep tire delivery, fitment at home or they can pick up from an authorized store (physically). The Company also sells cricket bats.