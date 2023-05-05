CEAT : Results for Q4 FY23

B S R & Co. LLP

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Board of Directors of CEAT Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of CEAT Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2023, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), as prescribed in Securities and Exchange Board of India operational circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10 August 2021.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone annual financial results:

are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Listing Regulations, as prescribed in Securities and Exchange Board of India operational circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10 August 2021 in this regard; and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2023.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Management's and Board of Directors' Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

These standalone annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements.

The Company's Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/ loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition