CEAT : Results for Q4 FY23

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 4, 2023
In continuation of our letter dated April 24, 2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, inter-alia, considered and unanimously:
Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2023 which are enclosed herewith, together with the Auditors Report thereon and a declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said Audit Reports are with unmodified opinion.
The said Financial Results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee at its meeting held today.
Recommended final dividend Rs. 12/- (Rupees Twelve only), i.e. 120% (One hundred and twenty percent) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat.
Further, pursuant to Regulation 54(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. Circular No. SEBI/ HO/ MIRSD/ CRADT/ CIR/ P/ 2022/ 67 dated May 19, 2022, we also enclose the Security Cover Certificate as on March 31, 2023, certified by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be convened and held as per the directives and circulars issued by relevant authorities and the details thereof shall be intimated separately.
The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company, shall open on Sunday, May 7, 2023, being 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results by the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.
The Board meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m.
For CEAT Limited
Vallari Gupte
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Board of Directors of CEAT Limited
Report on the audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of CEAT Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2023, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), as prescribed in Securities and Exchange Board of India operational circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10 August 2021.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone annual financial results:
are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Listing Regulations, as prescribed in Securities and Exchange Board of India operational circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10 August 2021 in this regard; and
give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2023.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.
Management's and Board of Directors' Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results
These standalone annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements.
The Company's Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/ loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition
and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Listing Regulations, as prescribed in Securities and Exchange Board of India operational circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10 August 2021. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone annual financial results, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial results.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the
underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Other Matters
The standalone annual financial results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 were audited by the predecessor auditor.
The predecessor auditor had expressed an unmodified opinion on 5 May 2022.
The standalone annual financial results include the results for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.