Cebu Air : Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares

In a sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated January 20, 2022, the Company certified that a total of 145,000 convertible preferred shares have been converted to 145,000 common shares pursuant to the notices of conversion received on December 21, 2021. Said newly-issued 145,000 underlying common shares will be lodged with the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. on the listing date.



The designated Stock Transfer Agent is hereby authorized to record and register in its books the above number of shares. Likewise, the number of CEB and CEBCP's issued, outstanding and listed shares will be accordingly adjusted on listing date.



