    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
Cebu Air : Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares

01/20/2022 | 02:56am EST
NOTICE
Subject Cebu Air, Inc. - Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares
Company Name Cebu Air, Inc.
Security Details
Type of Security Stock Symbol Par Value
Common Shares CEB Php 1.00
Preferred Shares CEBCP Php 1.00
Type of Transaction(s) Conversion of Preferred Shares
Reference(s) [if applicable] LN00068-2021 dated March 25, 2021
Date of PSE Approval Jan 20, 2021
Total Convertible Security Approved for Listing (if applicable)
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
CEBCP 328,947,368
Entitlement Ratio 1 Preferred Share : 1 Common Share
Total Underlying Common Shares of the Convertible Security Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
CEB 328,947,368
Payment Terms of the Convertible Security (if applicable) Full Payment
Exercise Ratio 1 Preferred Share : 1 Common Share
Exercise Price -
Exercise Period From and including forty (40) days after March 29, 2021
Expiration Date (if applicable) Mar 29, 2027
Redemption Period (if applicable) -
Redemption Date (if applicable) N/A
Conversion of the Convertible Security to Common Share
Convertible Security Cancelled (if applicable) No. of Shares
CEBCP 145,000
Underlying Common Shares Exercised
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
CEB 145,000
Listed Convertible Security To Date (if applicable)
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
CEBCP 317,208,341
Listed Underlying Common Share of the Convertible Security To Date
Stock Symbol No. of Shares
CEB 11,739,027
Listing Date Jan 21, 2022

Adjustments

Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
CEB 624,975,577 625,120,577
CEBCP 317,208,341 317,063,341
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
CEB 612,055,727 612,200,727
CEBCP 317,208,341 317,063,341
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Before After
CEB 624,975,577 625,120,577
CEBCP 317,208,341 317,063,341
Other Relevant Information

In a sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated January 20, 2022, the Company certified that a total of 145,000 convertible preferred shares have been converted to 145,000 common shares pursuant to the notices of conversion received on December 21, 2021. Said newly-issued 145,000 underlying common shares will be lodged with the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. on the listing date.

The designated Stock Transfer Agent is hereby authorized to record and register in its books the above number of shares. Likewise, the number of CEB and CEBCP's issued, outstanding and listed shares will be accordingly adjusted on listing date.

For your information and guidance.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Norberto Moreno Jr.
Designation Listings Department

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 07:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 225 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 -25 354 M -493 M -493 M
Net Debt 2021 53 581 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 706 M 499 M 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 662
Free-Float 32,4%
