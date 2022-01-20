Cebu Air : Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares
01/20/2022 | 02:56am EST
NOTICE
Subject
Cebu Air, Inc. - Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares
Company Name
Cebu Air, Inc.
Security Details
Type of Security
Stock Symbol
Par Value
Common Shares
CEB
Php 1.00
Preferred Shares
CEBCP
Php 1.00
Type of Transaction(s)
Conversion of Preferred Shares
Reference(s) [if applicable]
LN00068-2021 dated March 25, 2021
Date of PSE Approval
Jan 20, 2021
Total Convertible Security Approved for Listing (if applicable)
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
CEBCP
328,947,368
Entitlement Ratio
1 Preferred Share : 1 Common Share
Total Underlying Common Shares of the Convertible Security Approved for Listing
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
CEB
328,947,368
Payment Terms of the Convertible Security (if applicable)
Full Payment
Exercise Ratio
1 Preferred Share : 1 Common Share
Exercise Price
-
Exercise Period
From and including forty (40) days after March 29, 2021
Expiration Date (if applicable)
Mar 29, 2027
Redemption Period (if applicable)
-
Redemption Date (if applicable)
N/A
Conversion of the Convertible Security to Common Share
Convertible Security Cancelled (if applicable)
No. of Shares
CEBCP
145,000
Underlying Common Shares Exercised
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
CEB
145,000
Listed Convertible Security To Date (if applicable)
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
CEBCP
317,208,341
Listed Underlying Common Share of the Convertible Security To Date
Stock Symbol
No. of Shares
CEB
11,739,027
Listing Date
Jan 21, 2022
Adjustments
Issued Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
CEB
624,975,577
625,120,577
CEBCP
317,208,341
317,063,341
Outstanding Shares (if applicable)
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
CEB
612,055,727
612,200,727
CEBCP
317,208,341
317,063,341
Listed Shares
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
Before
After
CEB
624,975,577
625,120,577
CEBCP
317,208,341
317,063,341
Other Relevant Information
In a sworn Corporate Secretary's Certification dated January 20, 2022, the Company certified that a total of 145,000 convertible preferred shares have been converted to 145,000 common shares pursuant to the notices of conversion received on December 21, 2021. Said newly-issued 145,000 underlying common shares will be lodged with the Philippine Depository & Trust Corp. on the listing date.
The designated Stock Transfer Agent is hereby authorized to record and register in its books the above number of shares. Likewise, the number of CEB and CEBCP's issued, outstanding and listed shares will be accordingly adjusted on listing date.