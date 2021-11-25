Cebu Air : Pacific launches PHP88 seat sale with exclusive hotel deals to

24 NOV 2021

Cebu Pacific launches PHP88 seat sale with exclusive hotel deals to Cebu

Partners with the HRRAC for special value-for-money deals

The Philippines' leading airline, Cebu Pacific, goes all out with its efforts to entice everyJuan to travel as it partners with the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC) for an exclusive Cebu hub sale, coupled with value-for-money hotel packages.

This special PHP88 seat sale is available until November 30, 2021, for travel from today all the way up to February 28, 2022.

Understanding the growing demand for travel in the leisure and business sectors of Cebu, the airline has partnered with HRRAC and its hotel members namely Palm Beach Resort and Apartelle, Inc., The Henry Hotel Cebu, Solea Palm Mactan Resort, and Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan to cater to every kind of traveler. The partnership will provide everyJuan flying to Visayas with special room rates and packages in the said hotels.

For the rest of November, CEB passengers staying at Palm Beach Resort and Apartelle, Inc. will be provided discounted room rates per day for just Php 2,500 net, while those at The Henry Hotel will be given a special rate of Php 2,800 net.

Solea Palm Mactan Resort will provide discounted room rates ranging from Php 3,250 for an overnight stay and Php 2,500/night for a minimum of two (2) nights. The property is also offering CEB passengers a 25% discount on food & beverage and spa services.

Finally, Cebu-bound passengers staying in Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan can take advantage of a special discounted room rate of 25,000 for two nights in the property's private pool villa. The hotel is also offering a dinner set in Azure for two with a discounted rate of 2,500. A similar rate for the property's Aum Spa is also exclusively up for grabs for CEB passengers flying to Cebu.

"We are encouraged by the growing confidence in air travel, especially with the continuous easing of travel restrictions across the country. To further support domestic tourism, we are offering a special promo to enable everyJuan to make moments happen in our hometown Cebu," said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing & Experience at Cebu Pacific.

With more destinations opening its doors for travelers, CEB hopes to enable even more bai's to fly - be it to visit family and friends, or just take a quick break from your day-to-day life. Direct flights to and from Cebu, such as Manila, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, Dumaguete, General Santos, and Zamboanga are currently on sale.

Fly easy with Cebu Pacific and take advantage of this exclusive sale! Book now at cebupacificair.com for #MoreSmilesAhead.

CEB now operates with 100% vaccinated active flying crew. It has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.