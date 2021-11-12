Log in
    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cebu Air : Pacific re-opens hiring of cabin crew to prepare for anticipated demand

11/12/2021 | 10:20pm EST
Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 03:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 563 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2021 -17 135 M -344 M -344 M
Net Debt 2021 71 776 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 841 M 579 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 662
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,20 PHP
Average target price 59,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance Yu. Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew L. Huang Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
James L. Go Chairman
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Antonio L. Go Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-6.53%578
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.06%27 712
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.86%22 480
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.74%17 078
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.71%16 624
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.41%16 218