  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Cebu Air, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cebu Air : Pacific receives its first A330neo; becomes greenest airline in Asia

11/28/2021 | 04:10am EST
Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 09:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEBU AIR, INC.
04:10aCEBU AIR : Pacific receives its first A330neo; becomes greenest airline in Asia
PU
11/27CEBU AIR : Pacific transports 30-M COVID vaccine doses, supports National Vaccination Driv..
PU
11/25CEBU AIR : Pacific launches PHP88 seat sale with exclusive hotel deals to
PU
11/18CEBU AIR : Pacific ramps up flights to 6 domestic destinations
PU
11/18CEBU AIR : Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares
PU
11/15CEBU AIR : Pacific launches Manila to Camiguin route
PU
11/12CEBU AIR : Pacific re-opens hiring of cabin crew to prepare for anticipated demand
PU
11/12Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Bacolod to 9x weekly
PU
11/11Philippine Carrier Cebu Pacific Widens Losses in Q3 Despite Cost Reduction Efforts
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CEBU AIR, INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 13 225 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 -25 354 M -503 M -503 M
Net Debt 2021 53 581 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 575 M 585 M 587 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 662
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,40 PHP
Average target price 51,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance Yu. Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew L. Huang Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
James L. Go Chairman
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Antonio L. Go Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-4.16%585
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.53%23 203
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.66%17 928
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.95%15 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 554
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.29%13 684