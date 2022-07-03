Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Cebu Air, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
41.00 PHP   -1.32%
05/11Cebu Air, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Cebu Air, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/22CEBU AIR : Show your love for the Earth by flying green with Cebu Pacific
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cebu Air : Pacific resumes flights to Sydney, Australia

07/03/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03 JULY 2022

Cebu Pacific resumes flights to Sydney, Australia

The Philippines' leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), expands its Asia Pacific footprint as it resumes its direct flights to Sydney, Australia on July 1, 2022, following the easing of travel restrictions both in the Philippines and Australia.

CEB operates flights between Manila and Sydney three (3) times weekly, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Flight 5J 39 departs Manila at 11:20PM and arrives in Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport at 9:50AM (local time) the following day. Its return flight, 5J 40 flies out of Sydney at 11:20AM (local time), and arrives in Manila at 5:50PM every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"With this route resumption, we are pleased to fly once again to and from this destination after more than two years. We know that many are excited to visit Sydney's attractions like the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Bondi beach, Taronga Zoo and many more. This also allows Filipinos to reunite with friends and family. We will continue working on boosting seamless connections across our network to address demand," said Xander Lao, Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific.

To continue enabling everyJuan to fly, seats to Sydney are up for grabs for as low as PHP8999 all-in fare from July 1 until July 6. Travel period is from February 1 up until June 30, 2023. This is on top of the month-long seat sale of all-in fare of PHP9999, covering travel period from August 1, 2022 until January 31, 2023.

Sydney requires arriving tourists to present printed copies of their COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate upon check-in. Travelers must also complete and submit their Digital Passenger Declaration form at least 72 hours before departure.

Coming home, boosted Filipinos no longer need to take a COVID test pre-departure. For more information, passengers may refer to the CEB Travel Reminders page for the latest updates and complete travel guidelines to their destination.

CEB continues to offer its guaranteed low fares to stimulate travel across its flight network which covers the widest Philippine destinations. It continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, while it operates with a 100% fully vaccinated crew, 95% of whom have been boosted - all to ensure every Juan flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 10:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEBU AIR, INC.
05/11Cebu Air, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Cebu Air, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/22CEBU AIR : Show your love for the Earth by flying green with Cebu Pacific
PU
04/21CEBU AIR : Pacific adds flights to key international destinations
PU
04/18CEBU AIR : Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares
PU
04/16CEBU AIR : Pacific resumes and Davao Hub flights
PU
04/12CEBU AIR : Pacific receives 10th A321neo
PU
04/08CEBU AIR : Pacific and Singapore Tourism Board strengthen partnership to encourage Juans t..
PU
04/06CEBU AIR : CEB rolls out per piece checked bag options starting April 6
PU
04/03CEBU AIR : Pacific brings home 385 Filipinos from Lebanon, Kuwait
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEBU AIR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 273 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2022 -7 667 M -139 M -139 M
Net Debt 2022 56 324 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2022 -156x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 213 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 046
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,00 PHP
Average target price 51,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance Yu Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
Mark Julius V. Cezar Deputy Chief Financial Officer
James L. Go Chairman
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Andrew L. Huang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-2.73%457
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.81%23 654
AIR CHINA LIMITED25.37%20 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-24.46%18 924
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%15 675
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.59%13 579