Cebu Air : Pacific resumes flights to Sydney, Australia

03 JULY 2022

Cebu Pacific resumes flights to Sydney, Australia

The Philippines' leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), expands its Asia Pacific footprint as it resumes its direct flights to Sydney, Australia on July 1, 2022, following the easing of travel restrictions both in the Philippines and Australia.

CEB operates flights between Manila and Sydney three (3) times weekly, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Flight 5J 39 departs Manila at 11:20PM and arrives in Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport at 9:50AM (local time) the following day. Its return flight, 5J 40 flies out of Sydney at 11:20AM (local time), and arrives in Manila at 5:50PM every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

"With this route resumption, we are pleased to fly once again to and from this destination after more than two years. We know that many are excited to visit Sydney's attractions like the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge, Bondi beach, Taronga Zoo and many more. This also allows Filipinos to reunite with friends and family. We will continue working on boosting seamless connections across our network to address demand," said Xander Lao, Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific.

To continue enabling everyJuan to fly, seats to Sydney are up for grabs for as low as PHP8999 all-in fare from July 1 until July 6. Travel period is from February 1 up until June 30, 2023. This is on top of the month-long seat sale of all-in fare of PHP9999, covering travel period from August 1, 2022 until January 31, 2023.

Sydney requires arriving tourists to present printed copies of their COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate upon check-in. Travelers must also complete and submit their Digital Passenger Declaration form at least 72 hours before departure.

Coming home, boosted Filipinos no longer need to take a COVID test pre-departure. For more information, passengers may refer to the CEB Travel Reminders page for the latest updates and complete travel guidelines to their destination.

CEB continues to offer its guaranteed low fares to stimulate travel across its flight network which covers the widest Philippine destinations. It continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, while it operates with a 100% fully vaccinated crew, 95% of whom have been boosted - all to ensure every Juan flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.