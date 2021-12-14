Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Cebu Air, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cebu Air : Pacific's Aplus Inaugurates Improved Hangar for Airline Customers

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You reached this page when trying to access https://www.cebupacificair.com/pages/about/press-releases/2021-Cebu-Pacific-s-Aplus-Inaugurates-Improved-Hangar-for-Airline-Customers from 34.217.52.51 on December 14 2021, 06:57:51 UTC

(We know you are, but we're seeing an increased number of attempts to access our site, so we've turned on our bot filter.)

Please solve the CAPTCHA below to proceed and help us keep our site secure.

If you think this is an error, please contact us.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CEBU AIR, INC.
02:08aCEBU AIR : Pacific's Aplus Inaugurates Improved Hangar for Airline Customers
PU
02:08aCEBU AIR : Pacific passengers first to fly out of the Clark International Airport Terminal..
PU
12/12CEBU AIR : Pacific ramps up flights to Iloilo
PU
12/11CEBU AIR : Pacific offers special PHP25 seat sale to cap off 25th anniversary celebration
PU
12/10CEBU AIR : Disbursement of Proceeds and Progress Report
PU
12/07CEBU AIR : Pacific increases flights to Bacolod to 16x weekly
PU
12/06CEBU AIR : Pacific prepares for travel recovery with A330neo delivery
PU
12/02CEBU AIR : Pacific highlights -inspired elements in new A330neo
PU
11/28CEBU AIR : Pacific receives its first A330neo; becomes greenest airline in Asia
PU
11/27CEBU AIR : Pacific transports 30-M COVID vaccine doses, supports National Vaccination Driv..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEBU AIR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 225 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 -25 354 M -504 M -504 M
Net Debt 2021 53 581 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 383 M 564 M 564 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 662
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,45 PHP
Average target price 51,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance Yu. Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew L. Huang Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
James L. Go Chairman
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Antonio L. Go Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-8.02%564
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.05%24 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.43%19 081
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.93%16 492
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.60%15 722
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.85%14 264