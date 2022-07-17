Log in
    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
40.90 PHP   -0.85%
07/03CEBU AIR : Pacific resumes flights to Sydney, Australia
PU
05/11Cebu Air, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Cebu Air, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Cebu Air : Pacific welcomes another aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel

07/17/2022 | 03:04am EDT
You reached this page when trying to access https://www.cebupacificair.com/pages/about/press-releases/2022-Cebu-Pacific-welcomes-another-aircraft-powered-by-sustainable-aviation-fuel from 18.119.165.34 on July 17 2022, 06:56:32 UTC

(We know you are, but we're seeing an increased number of attempts to access our site, so we've turned on our bot filter.)

Please solve the CAPTCHA below to proceed and help us keep our site secure.

If you think this is an error, please contact us.

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 273 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2022 -7 667 M -136 M -136 M
Net Debt 2022 56 324 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 -155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 169 M 447 M 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 046
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 40,90 PHP
Average target price 51,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Managers and Directors
Lance Yu Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
Mark Julius V. Cezar Deputy Chief Financial Officer
James L. Go Chairman
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Andrew L. Huang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-2.97%447
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.41%24 005
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.00%19 205
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.67%18 984
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.64%15 186
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.30%13 923