MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Cebu Air, Inc.    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 01/06
45.95 PHP   -0.97%
Cebu Air : Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter
PU
2020CEBU AIR : Pacific to launch direct Manila-Surigao flight
PU
2020CEBU AIR : Pacific now offers Antigen tests for only PHP 700
PU
Cebu Air : Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter

01/06/2021 | 10:24pm EST
Adds to its growing fleet of dedicated cargo

Leading Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) recently took delivery of its second ATR cargo freighter, further strengthening its cargo operations to and from domestic airports with short runways. At present, only a third of the airports in the Philippines can accommodate jet aircraft, while the rest can only be served by turboprops.

(Photo from Sabena Technics)

The ATR 72-500 aircraft with tail number RP-C7253 was converted at the Sabena Technics DNR S.A.S. facility in Dinard, France. CEB's first freighter that arrived in August 2019 was likewise converted at the same facility. Both ATR freighters, operated by CEB's subsidiary Cebgo, are equipped with a Large Cargo Door, allowing for capacity to be as much as eight (8) tons of palletized cargo.

Apart from its two ATR freighters, CEB has also recently modified one of its A330 aircraft into an all-cargo configuration, removing seats so that cargo can be carried in the main deck.

'We saw this pandemic as an opportunity to recalibrate our business and optimize operations to address the needs of our customers. There is a growing demand for cargo to and from the Philippines and our fleet of dedicated cargo aircraft allows us to address this while doing so in a more efficient manner,' says Alex Reyes, President and CEO of Cebgo.

CEB has ensured transport of essential goods is not hampered, especially during this time. The carrier continues to anticipate its cargo business to continue flourishing, and its investment in these dedicated cargo aircraft supports its commitment to continue providing affordable and accessible air travel services for everyJuan.

More information on CEB cargo may be found here: https://www.cebupacificair.com/cargo

###

Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 03:23:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 31 769 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2020 -10 026 M -209 M -209 M
Net Debt 2020 63 833 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 2,18%
Capitalization 27 585 M 574 M 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 352
Free-Float 31,2%
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,33 PHP
Last Close Price 45,95 PHP
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance Yu Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
James L. Go Chairman
Michael Ivan S. Shau Chief Operating Officer
Andrew L. Huang Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-9.01%579
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.64%25 120
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.97%20 713
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.46%14 926
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.67%12 629
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%12 595
