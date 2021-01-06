Cebu Air : Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter

​Adds to its growing fleet of dedicated cargo



Leading Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) recently took delivery of its second ATR cargo freighter, further strengthening its cargo operations to and from domestic airports with short runways. At present, only a third of the airports in the Philippines can accommodate jet aircraft, while the rest can only be served by turboprops.

(Photo from Sabena Technics)



The ATR 72-500 aircraft with tail number RP-C7253 was converted at the Sabena Technics DNR S.A.S. facility in Dinard, France. CEB's first freighter that arrived in August 2019 was likewise converted at the same facility. Both ATR freighters, operated by CEB's subsidiary Cebgo, are equipped with a Large Cargo Door, allowing for capacity to be as much as eight (8) tons of palletized cargo.



Apart from its two ATR freighters, CEB has also recently modified one of its A330 aircraft into an all-cargo configuration, removing seats so that cargo can be carried in the main deck.

'We saw this pandemic as an opportunity to recalibrate our business and optimize operations to address the needs of our customers. There is a growing demand for cargo to and from the Philippines and our fleet of dedicated cargo aircraft allows us to address this while doing so in a more efficient manner,' says Alex Reyes, President and CEO of Cebgo.

CEB has ensured transport of essential goods is not hampered, especially during this time. The carrier continues to anticipate its cargo business to continue flourishing, and its investment in these dedicated cargo aircraft supports its commitment to continue providing affordable and accessible air travel services for everyJuan.

More information on CEB cargo may be found here: https://www.cebupacificair.com/cargo

###