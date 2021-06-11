Cebu Air : Pacific launches trademark PISO sale this 1ndependence day

​Domestic and international seats on sale until June 14, 2021

The Philippines' leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB)celebrates Independence Day with everyJuan, para sabayan niJuanas it rolls out its trademark PISO fare to all domestic and international destinations on sale.

Beginning 12MN on June 12 until June 14, passengers can enjoy base fares as low as PHP1 to over 30 domestic routes and 16 international routes. With this special #CEBSuperSeatFest, everyJuanhas plenty of time to plan for their travels fromNovember 1, 2021to March 26, 2022.

'As we continue celebrating our 25thanniversary amidstthis pandemic,we want to keep doing what we can to supportthe recovery of our country's travel and tourism industry. We look forward to enabling more Juans to travel to their favorite places again, so we may all paint the skies yellow again for #MoreSmilesAhead,' said Candice Iyog, CEB vice-president for Marketing & Customer Experience.

This gives those who can't wait togo back to their favorite beach destinations, such as Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, and Siargao,the chance to save and booktrips in advance.Even those passengers who just want to visit their loved ones can plan ahead and fly safely and conveniently when travel restrictionshave been relaxed, with low fares to Davao, Iloilo, Clark, Zamboanga, and more destinations across CEB's widest domestic network.

Apart from this, everyjuancan also travel conveniently for less and get 25% off with CEB Fare Bundles - GoEasywhen havepre-booked your CEB Prepaid Baggage for that guaranteed hassle-free experience, or GoFlexiwith our new and improved CEB Flexi that gives you the benefit of converting to a travel fund if you wish to postpone your trip!

CEB also permanently removed change fees to allow passengers to avail of unlimited rebooking, providing that much-needed flexibility during this time.

Guests are encouraged to make use of their Travel Funds to book new flights. Online payments will be accepted on all three days, while payment center options will be made available starting the second day.

Celebrate 1ndependence Day and show your support, everyJuan, para sabayan niJuan!Book your PISO seats now via cebupacificair.com.



CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 safety as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include contactless procedures, thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, mandatory wearing of masks and face shields for both passengers and crew, as well as Antigen testing for CEB frontlinersbefore duty. On top of these, our aircraft are also equipped with hospital-grade HEPA filters with 99.99% efficacy, keeping viruses at bay.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 32domestic destinations from its Manila and Cebu hubs, on top of six (6) international destinations from Manila, namely Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya, Narita, Seoul, and Singapore.

###