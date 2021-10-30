Log in
    CEB   PHY1234G1032

CEBU AIR, INC.

(CEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 10/29
44.25 PHP   0.00%
12:47aCebu Pacific active flying crew now 100% vaccinated
PU
10/29Three Cebu Pacific Bayanihan flights bring home 469 Filipinos
PU
10/28Cebu Air, Inc. – Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares
PU
Cebu Pacific active flying crew now 100% vaccinated

10/30/2021 | 12:47am EDT
Disclaimer

CEBU Air Inc. published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 04:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CEBU AIR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 563 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2021 -17 135 M -339 M -339 M
Net Debt 2021 71 776 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 035 M 535 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 662
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CEBU AIR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cebu Air, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEBU AIR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,25 PHP
Average target price 59,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lance Yu. Gokongwei President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew L. Huang Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
James L. Go Chairman
Laureen M. Cansana Chief Information Officer
Michael Ivan S. Shau Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEBU AIR, INC.-12.38%535
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.69%24 970
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.68%21 577
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.00%15 617
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.60%15 279
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.68%14 837