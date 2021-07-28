Log in
    759   BMG1988W1064

CEC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(759)
CEC International : 2020/2021 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

07/28/2021 | 10:24am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

CEC International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 959 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 1,59 M 1,59 M
Net Debt 2020 459 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 533 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 28,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fung Kwan Tang Chairman & Managing Director
Son Yiu Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Gen Cheung Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiu Ying Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Lee Ho Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.86%67
WALMART INC.-1.05%399 698
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.90%37 647
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.05%36 726
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.45%31 400
THE KROGER CO.26.04%29 942