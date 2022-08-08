Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CECO Environmental Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CECE   US1251411013

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

(CECE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
8.050 USD   +1.90%
08:05aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Earnings Press Release
PU
08:05aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Earnings Webcast Deck
PU
07:45aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CECO Environmental : Earnings Press Release

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Record Backlog, Strong Revenue and Net Income Growth, and Update to Full Year Outlook

DALLAS (Aug. 8, 2022) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments*

  • Orders of $113.5 million, up 33 percent; Record Backlog of $289 million
  • Revenue of $105.4 million, up 34 percent
  • Net income of $4.4 million, up $4.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, up $3.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, up 63 percent
  • Company announces senior management transitions
  • Company increases full year financial outlook

*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated. Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

"We delivered strong results in the second quarter and are pleased to share that we increased our backlog to new record levels while driving sales growth of more than 30 percent and EBITDA growth of more than 60 percent. We also repurchased more than $4 million of shares in the quarter as we systematically execute our capital allocation strategy that includes both M&A and share repurchases," said CECO Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason.

Second quarter operating income was $5.7 million, up 171 percent when compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, up 85 percent when compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $4.4 million in the quarter, up $4.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $6.4 million, up $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, up 63 percent compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter 2021. The Company repurchased $4.3 million shares in the second quarter as part of the previously announced $20 million share repurchase program.

In the second quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Compass Water Solutions, based in California, USA and Western Air Duct, a company based in the United Kingdom. Combined, the companies generated 2021 full year sales of approximately $15 million and each delivered double-digit EBITDA margins.

"We are extremely pleased with our year-to-date results which have included orders growth of approximately 55 percent, record backlog up more than 35 percent and revenue growth up more than 30 percent through the first half. We have closed multiple strategic acquisitions that add new capabilities and market opportunities to our industrial air and industrial water platforms, and those acquisitions are already performing very well against their operating targets," added Gleason.

Company Increases Full Year 2022 Outlook:

The Company updated full year 2022 guidance to $375 to $400 million in revenue, up approximately 19 percent at the midpoint y ear over year. The Company updated its full year adjusted EBITDA to reflect a range starting at $37 million and the high -end exceeding $40 million, up more than 50 percent at the midpoint year over year.

"Our revised outlook reflects our continued confidence that we expect to deliver outstanding results through the year. We rem ain in excellent position to drive strong double-digit sales and income growth while also maintaining our focus on capital allocation," concluded Gleason.

Senior Management Transitions:

The Company also separately announced today that Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, and Pamela Turay, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, will leave the Company in August to pursue other opportunities. Effective Aug. 15, 2022, Peter Johansson will join CECO as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Additionally, the Company's current General Counsel, Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi will assume the newly created role of Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, which incorporates legal, human resources and corporate communication functions.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter financial results of 2022. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by going to the Company's website at https://investors.cecoenviro.com/events-webcasts-and-presentations/ or by dialing (888) 346-4547(Toll-Free) within the U.S., or Toll/International +1(412) 317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com for seven days. The replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529(Toll-Free) within the U.S., or Toll/International +1 (412) 317-0088 and entering access code 6087150.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Kimberly Plaskett, Corporate Communications

  1. 928-1090kplaskett@onececo.com

Investor Relations Contact: Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton Three Part Advisors, LLC 214-872-2710 investor.relations@onececo.com

# # #

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

34,416

$

29,902

Restricted cash

1,037

2,093

Accounts receivable, net

95,318

74,991

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

51,158

51,429

Inventories, net

23,981

17,052

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,911

10,760

Prepaid income taxes

893

2,784

Total current assets

218,714

189,011

Property, plant and equipment, net

16,357

15,948

Right-of-use assets from operating leases

12,144

10,893

Goodwill

185,795

161,183

Intangible assets - finite life, net

35,794

25,841

Intangible assets - indefinite life

9,494

9,629

Deferred income taxes

505

505

Deferred charges and other assets

2,926

3,187

Total assets

$

481,729

$

416,197

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of debt

$

3,303

$

2,203

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

101,233

84,081

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

35,896

28,908

Note payable - current

500

-

Income taxes payable

3,092

1,493

Total current liabilities

144,024

116,685

Other liabilities

15,122

14,826

Debt, less current portion

92,768

61,577

Deferred income tax liability, net

9,998

8,390

Operating lease liabilities

9,356

8,762

Total liabilities

271,268

210,240

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued

-

-

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,534,180 and

35,028,197 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

345

350

Capital in excess of par value

250,262

252,989

Accumulated loss

(29,538)

(36,715)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,567)

(12,070)

Total CECO shareholders' equity

205,502

204,554

Non-controlling interest

4,959

1,403

Total shareholders' equity

210,461

205,957

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

481,729

$

416,197

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$

105,375

$

78,680

$

197,811

$

150,572

Cost of sales

73,700

53,426

139,708

100,910

Gross profit

31,675

25,254

58,103

49,662

Selling and administrative expenses

22,988

20,510

41,640

39,965

Amortization and earnout expenses

1,450

2,282

2,900

4,072

Restructuring expenses

-

280

73

280

Acquisition and integration expenses

1,491

37

2,540

146

Income from operations

5,746

2,145

10,950

5,199

Other income (expense), net

1,936

(860)

1,478

(1,339)

Interest expense

(1,098)

(704)

(1,920)

(1,430)

Income before income taxes

6,584

581

10,508

2,430

Income tax expense

1,860

199

2,972

750

Net income

4,724

382

7,536

1,680

Non-controlling interest

339

89

356

206

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$

4,385

$

293

$

7,180

$

1,474

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.13

$

0.01

$

0.21

$

0.04

Diluted

$

0.13

$

0.01

$

0.20

$

0.04

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

34,873,238

35,491,725

34,961,645

35,444,477

Diluted

35,041,152

35,819,269

35,119,685

35,797,001

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

5.7

$

2.1

$

11.0

$

5.2

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP

5.4%

2.7%

5.6%

3.5%

Amortization and earnout expenses

1.5

2.3

2.9

4.1

Restructuring expenses

-

0.3

0.1

0.3

Acquisition and integration expenses

1.5

-

2.5

0.1

Non-GAAP operating income

$

8.7

$

4.7

$

16.5

$

9.7

Non-GAAP operating margin

8.3%

6.0%

8.3%

6.4%

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

(dollars in millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

Amortization and earnout expenses

Restructuring expenses

Acquisition and integration expenses

Foreign currency remeasurement

Tax benefit expense of adjustments

Non-GAAP net income

$

Depreciation

Non-cash stock compensation

Other (income) expense

Interest expense

Income tax expense

Noncontrolling interest

Adjusted EBITDA

$

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

4.4

$

0.3

$

7.2

$

1.5

1.5

2.3

2.9

4.1

-

0.3

0.1

0.3

1.5

-

2.5

0.1

(0.3)

1.1

-

1.7

(0.7)

(0.9)

(1.4)

(1.5)

6.4

$

3.1

$

11.3

$

6.2

0.9

0.8

1.8

1.6

0.9

0.9

1.8

1.6

(1.6)

(0.2)

(1.5)

(0.4)

1.1

0.7

1.9

1.4

2.6

1.1

4.4

2.3

0.3

0.1

0.4

0.2

10.6

$

6.5

$

20.1

$

12.9

0.13

$

0.01

$

0.21

$

0.04

0.13

$

0.01

$

0.20

$

0.04

0.18

$

0.09

$

0.32

$

0.17

0.18

$

0.09

$

0.32

$

0.17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CECO Environmental Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
08:05aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Earnings Press Release
PU
08:05aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : Earnings Webcast Deck
PU
07:45aCECO ENVIRONMENTAL : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07:22aCECO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:19aManagement's discussion and analysis of financial condition ..
AQ
07:06aCeco environmental reports second quarter 2022 results
PR
07:06aEarnings Flash (CECE) CECO ENVIRONMENTAL Reports Q2 Revenue $105.4M
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (CECE) CECO ENVIRONMENTAL Reports Q2 EPS $0.18
MT
07:01aCeco environmental announces executive transition in finance and human resources
PR
06:01aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 374 M - -
Net income 2022 9,99 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CECO Environmental Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,05 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd R. Gleason Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Kurt Eckl Chief Financial Officer
Jason Louis DeZwirek Chairman
Ramesh Nuggihalli Chief Operating Officer
Claudio A. Mannarino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.29.21%283
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-7.86%6 708
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-17.41%4 691
GVS S.P.A.-6.11%1 756
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.27%681
TRISTEL PLC-17.03%215