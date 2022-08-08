CECO Environmental : Earnings Press Release

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Record Backlog, Strong Revenue and Net Income Growth, and Update to Full Year Outlook
DALLAS (Aug. 8, 2022) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Highlights for the Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments*
Orders of $113.5 million, up 33 percent; Record Backlog of $289 million
Revenue of $105.4 million, up 34 percent
Net income of $4.4 million, up $4.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, up $3.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, up 63 percent
Company announces senior management transitions
Company increases full year financial outlook
*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated. Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.
"We delivered strong results in the second quarter and are pleased to share that we increased our backlog to new record levels while driving sales growth of more than 30 percent and EBITDA growth of more than 60 percent. We also repurchased more than $4 million of shares in the quarter as we systematically execute our capital allocation strategy that includes both M&A and share repurchases," said CECO Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason.
Second quarter operating income was $5.7 million, up 171 percent when compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, up 85 percent when compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $4.4 million in the quarter, up $4.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $6.4 million, up $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, up 63 percent compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter 2021. The Company repurchased $4.3 million shares in the second quarter as part of the previously announced $20 million share repurchase program.
In the second quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Compass Water Solutions, based in California, USA and Western Air Duct, a company based in the United Kingdom. Combined, the companies generated 2021 full year sales of approximately $15 million and each delivered double-digit EBITDA margins.
"We are extremely pleased with our year-to-date results which have included orders growth of approximately 55 percent, record backlog up more than 35 percent and revenue growth up more than 30 percent through the first half. We have closed multiple strategic acquisitions that add new capabilities and market opportunities to our industrial air and industrial water platforms, and those acquisitions are already performing very well against their operating targets," added Gleason.
Company Increases Full Year 2022 Outlook:
The Company updated full year 2022 guidance to $375 to $400 million in revenue, up approximately 19 percent at the midpoint y ear over year. The Company updated its full year adjusted EBITDA to reflect a range starting at $37 million and the high -end exceeding $40 million, up more than 50 percent at the midpoint year over year.
"Our revised outlook reflects our continued confidence that we expect to deliver outstanding results through the year. We rem ain in excellent position to drive strong double-digit sales and income growth while also maintaining our focus on capital allocation," concluded Gleason.
Senior Management Transitions:
The Company also separately announced today that Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, and Pamela Turay, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, will leave the Company in August to pursue other opportunities. Effective Aug. 15, 2022, Peter Johansson will join CECO as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Additionally, the Company's current General Counsel, Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi will assume the newly created role of Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, which incorporates legal, human resources and corporate communication functions.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter financial results of 2022. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by going to the Company's website at https://investors.cecoenviro.com/events-webcasts-and-presentations/ or by dialing (888) 346-4547(Toll-Free) within the U.S., or Toll/International +1(412) 317-5251.
A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com for seven days. The replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529(Toll-Free) within the U.S., or Toll/International +1 (412) 317-0088 and entering access code 6087150.
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
Company Contact:
Kimberly Plaskett, Corporate Communications
928-1090kplaskett@onececo.com
Investor Relations Contact: Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton Three Part Advisors, LLC 214-872-2710 investor.relations@onececo.com
# # #
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,416
$
29,902
Restricted cash
1,037
2,093
Accounts receivable, net
95,318
74,991
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
51,158
51,429
Inventories, net
23,981
17,052
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,911
10,760
Prepaid income taxes
893
2,784
Total current assets
218,714
189,011
Property, plant and equipment, net
16,357
15,948
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
12,144
10,893
Goodwill
185,795
161,183
Intangible assets - finite life, net
35,794
25,841
Intangible assets - indefinite life
9,494
9,629
Deferred income taxes
505
505
Deferred charges and other assets
2,926
3,187
Total assets
$
481,729
$
416,197
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
3,303
$
2,203
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
101,233
84,081
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
35,896
28,908
Note payable - current
500
-
Income taxes payable
3,092
1,493
Total current liabilities
144,024
116,685
Other liabilities
15,122
14,826
Debt, less current portion
92,768
61,577
Deferred income tax liability, net
9,998
8,390
Operating lease liabilities
9,356
8,762
Total liabilities
271,268
210,240
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 34,534,180 and
35,028,197 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively
345
350
Capital in excess of par value
250,262
252,989
Accumulated loss
(29,538)
(36,715)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,567)
(12,070)
Total CECO shareholders' equity
205,502
204,554
Non-controlling interest
4,959
1,403
Total shareholders' equity
210,461
205,957
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
481,729
$
416,197
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
105,375
$
78,680
$
197,811
$
150,572
Cost of sales
73,700
53,426
139,708
100,910
Gross profit
31,675
25,254
58,103
49,662
Selling and administrative expenses
22,988
20,510
41,640
39,965
Amortization and earnout expenses
1,450
2,282
2,900
4,072
Restructuring expenses
-
280
73
280
Acquisition and integration expenses
1,491
37
2,540
146
Income from operations
5,746
2,145
10,950
5,199
Other income (expense), net
1,936
(860)
1,478
(1,339)
Interest expense
(1,098)
(704)
(1,920)
(1,430)
Income before income taxes
6,584
581
10,508
2,430
Income tax expense
1,860
199
2,972
750
Net income
4,724
382
7,536
1,680
Non-controlling interest
339
89
356
206
Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.
$
4,385
$
293
$
7,180
$
1,474
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.01
$
0.21
$
0.04
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.01
$
0.20
$
0.04
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
34,873,238
35,491,725
34,961,645
35,444,477
Diluted
35,041,152
35,819,269
35,119,685
35,797,001
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
5.7
$
2.1
$
11.0
$
5.2
Operating margin in accordance with GAAP
5.4%
2.7%
5.6%
3.5%
Amortization and earnout expenses
1.5
2.3
2.9
4.1
Restructuring expenses
-
0.3
0.1
0.3
Acquisition and integration expenses
1.5
-
2.5
0.1
Non-GAAP operating income
$
8.7
$
4.7
$
16.5
$
9.7
Non-GAAP operating margin
8.3%
6.0%
8.3%
6.4%
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(dollars in millions)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
Amortization and earnout expenses
Restructuring expenses
Acquisition and integration expenses
Foreign currency remeasurement
Tax benefit expense of adjustments
Non-GAAP net income
$
Depreciation
Non-cash stock compensation
Other (income) expense
Interest expense
Income tax expense
Noncontrolling interest
Adjusted EBITDA
$
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
Diluted
$
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
Diluted
$
4.4
$
0.3
$
7.2
$
1.5
1.5
2.3
2.9
4.1
-
0.3
0.1
0.3
1.5
-
2.5
0.1
(0.3)
1.1
-
1.7
(0.7)
(0.9)
(1.4)
(1.5)
6.4
$
3.1
$
11.3
$
6.2
0.9
0.8
1.8
1.6
0.9
0.9
1.8
1.6
(1.6)
(0.2)
(1.5)
(0.4)
1.1
0.7
1.9
1.4
2.6
1.1
4.4
2.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.2
10.6
$
6.5
$
20.1
$
12.9
0.13
$
0.01
$
0.21
$
0.04
0.13
$
0.01
$
0.20
$
0.04
0.18
$
0.09
$
0.32
$
0.17
0.18
$
0.09
$
0.32
$
0.17
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CECO Environmental Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:03 UTC.