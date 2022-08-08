CECO Environmental : Earnings Press Release

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Record Backlog, Strong Revenue and Net Income Growth, and Update to Full Year Outlook

DALLAS (Aug. 8, 2022) -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments*

Orders of $113.5 million, up 33 percent; Record Backlog of $289 million

Revenue of $105.4 million, up 34 percent

Net income of $4.4 million, up $4.1 million; non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, up $3.3 million

non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, up $3.3 million Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, up 63 percent

Company announces senior management transitions

Company increases full year financial outlook

*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated. Reconciliations of GAAP (reported) to non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

"We delivered strong results in the second quarter and are pleased to share that we increased our backlog to new record levels while driving sales growth of more than 30 percent and EBITDA growth of more than 60 percent. We also repurchased more than $4 million of shares in the quarter as we systematically execute our capital allocation strategy that includes both M&A and share repurchases," said CECO Chief Executive Officer, Todd Gleason.

Second quarter operating income was $5.7 million, up 171 percent when compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, non-GAAP operating income was $8.7 million, up 85 percent when compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $4.4 million in the quarter, up $4.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $6.4 million, up $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, up 63 percent compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter 2021. The Company repurchased $4.3 million shares in the second quarter as part of the previously announced $20 million share repurchase program.

In the second quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Compass Water Solutions, based in California, USA and Western Air Duct, a company based in the United Kingdom. Combined, the companies generated 2021 full year sales of approximately $15 million and each delivered double-digit EBITDA margins.

"We are extremely pleased with our year-to-date results which have included orders growth of approximately 55 percent, record backlog up more than 35 percent and revenue growth up more than 30 percent through the first half. We have closed multiple strategic acquisitions that add new capabilities and market opportunities to our industrial air and industrial water platforms, and those acquisitions are already performing very well against their operating targets," added Gleason.

Company Increases Full Year 2022 Outlook:

The Company updated full year 2022 guidance to $375 to $400 million in revenue, up approximately 19 percent at the midpoint y ear over year. The Company updated its full year adjusted EBITDA to reflect a range starting at $37 million and the high -end exceeding $40 million, up more than 50 percent at the midpoint year over year.

"Our revised outlook reflects our continued confidence that we expect to deliver outstanding results through the year. We rem ain in excellent position to drive strong double-digit sales and income growth while also maintaining our focus on capital allocation," concluded Gleason.