  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CECO Environmental Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CECE   US1251411013

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.

(CECE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
8.050 USD   +1.90%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

CECO Environmental : Earnings Webcast Deck

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 2022 Earnings Release

August 8, 2022

Forward-looking statements and Non-GAAP information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements with predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance. We use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"

"intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "plan," "should" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements

involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed under "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and include, but are not limited to: the sensitivity of our business to economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in CECO's service areas; dependence on fixed price contracts and the risks associated therewith, including actual costs exceeding estimates and method of accounting for revenue; the effect of growth on CECO's infrastructure, resources, and existing sales; the ability to expand operations in both new and existing markets; the potential for contract delay or cancellation; liabilities arising from faulty services or products that could result in significant professional or product liability, warranty, or other claims; changes in or developments with respect to any litigation or investigation; failure to meet timely completion or performance standards that could result in higher cost and reduced profits or, in some cases, losses on projects; the potential for fluctuations in prices for manufactured components and raw materials, including as a result of tariffs and surcharges; the substantial amount of debt incurred in connection with our strategic transactions and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; economic and political conditions generally; our ability to successfully realize the expected benefits of our restructuring program; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize the synergies from strategic transactions; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including cyber security threats, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities or public health crises, such as uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Many of these risks are beyond management's ability to control or predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material aspects from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as they speak only to our views as of the date the statement is made. Furthermore, forward- looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

While CECO reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), comments made during this conference call and these materials may include the following "non-GAAP" financial measures; non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net

income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net free cash flow, non-GAAP gross profit margin; non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share, adjusted EBITDA margin and selected measures expressed on a constant currency basis. These measures are included to provide additional useful information regarding CECO's financial results and are not a substitute for their comparable GAAP measures. Explanations of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying "Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Descriptions of many of these non-GAAP measures are also included in CECO's SEC reports.

2

What You Will Hear Today …

  • Recently Announced Leadership Change Reflects CECO's Continued Evolution
  1. CFO Transition = Peter Johansson new Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
    1. HR Transition = Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi new Chief Administrative & Legal Officer 00
  • Outstanding Q2 and YTD Financial Results
  • Transparent Roadmap … Programs in Place For Sustainable Performance & Portfolio Shift
  • Raising FY'22 Outlook
  • Capital Allocation Supports Programmatic M&A and Share Buybacks

3

Great Year-to-Date Performance Is The Result of Systematic Change …

2 Years into systematic program to reshape CECO and drive higher performance

  • Todd Gleason joined as CEO in July 2020
  • Navigated Covid and Challenging Operating Environment
  • New Operating Structure = More Accountability, More Nimble, More Growth
  • New ESG Strategy = Published Inaugural Report and Constituted Formal Program(s)
  • New Board Members = New Perspectives
  • New Executive Leadership Team = New Capabilities, Culture, and Processes
  • New Capital Allocation = Programmatic M&A to Strengthen & Extend Core + Share Buybacks
  • More Investment in New Products, Business Development / Growth

4

Transparency and Focus: What We Said A Year Ago … Slide from Q2 2021

Slide From Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation Highlighting Execution Plan

2022 - 2025

2022

2H 2021

  • Finished 2021 As Expected
  • ESG Report Published
  • 2021 Share Buyback Completed
  • $20M Buyback Program Launch
  • Initiated Programmatic M&A
  • Organic Growth > Double Digits
  • Shareholder Returns Underway
  • In Better Position … Advancing

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CECO Environmental Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
