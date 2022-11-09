Advanced search
CECO Environmental to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022

11/09/2022
DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer will present at Southwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 10:15 AM Central Time, held at the Westin Dallas Downtown, located at 1201 Main Street. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A live webcast and archived replay of management's presentation may be accessed via the IDEAS conference website at www.IDEASconferences.com and through the Investor Relations section of the company's website: www.cecoenviro/events.com

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving the broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally providing innovative solutions and application expertise. CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. CECO solutions improve air and water quality, optimize emissions management, and increase energy efficiency for highly-engineered applications in power generation, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon processing and transport, electric vehicle production, polysilicon fabrication, semiconductor and electronics, battery production and recycling, specialty metals and steel production, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment and a wide range of other industrial end markets. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com

Company Contact:
Peter Johansson
Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
888-990-6670                                                                             

Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

News Media:
Kimberly Plaskett
Corporate Communications Director
kplaskett@OneCECO.com 

