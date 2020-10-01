Log in
CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/01/2020 | 03:50am EDT

01.10.2020 / 09:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2021
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2021
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2021
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 14, 2021
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138178  01.10.2020 

© EQS 2020
