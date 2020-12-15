Ceconomy : Annual Financial Statements CECONOMY AG 2019/20

|
CECONOMY AG 2019/20
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2019/20
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statement of financial position as of 30 September 2020
Assets
|
€ million
|
Note no.
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
3
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
Financial assets
|
6
|
1,537
|
933
|
|
|
1,539
|
935
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Receivables and other assets
|
7
|
327
|
1,210
|
Cash on hand, bank deposits and cheques
|
8
|
214
|
132
|
|
|
541
|
1,342
|
Prepaid expenses
|
9
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
2,082
|
2,279
|
|
|
|
Equity and liabilities
|
€ million
|
Note no.
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
10
|
919
|
919
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
912
|
912
|
Preference shares
|
|
7
|
7
|
(Contingent capital)
|
|
(128)
|
(128)
|
Capital reserve
|
11
|
321
|
321
|
Balance sheet loss
|
27
|
-53
|
-91
|
|
|
1,187
|
1,149
|
Provisions
|
12
|
134
|
124
|
Liabilities
|
13
|
760
|
1,004
|
Deferred income
|
14
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
2,082
|
2,279
04
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income statement for the financial year from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020
|
€ million
|
Note no.
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
20
|
3
|
5
|
Investment result
|
21
|
84
|
5
|
Net financial result
|
22
|
-18
|
-12
|
Other operating income
|
23
|
7
|
3
|
Personnel expenses
|
24
|
-48
|
-19
|
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses on intangible and tangible assets
|
3
|
0
|
-1
|
Other operating expenses
|
25
|
-22
|
-18
|
Income taxes
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
Earnings after tax
|
|
6
|
-37
|
Other taxes
|
|
0
|
-1
|
Net loss for the year (in previous year: net income for the year)
|
|
6
|
-38
|
Loss carry-forward from the previous year
|
27
|
-59
|
-53
|
Balance sheet loss
|
27
|
-53
|
-91
05
NOTES
NOTES
1. Basis of preparation of the annual financial statements
CECONOMY AG, the parent company of CECONOMY Group, has its registered office at Kaistrasse 3 in 40221 Düssel- dorf, Germany. It is listed at the Düsseldorf District Court under register number HRB 39473.
The annual financial statement of CECONOMY AG have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG).
The annual financial statements were prepared in euro. All amounts are shown in millions of euros (€ million) unless stated otherwise. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded down and reported as €0 million.
The statement of financial position and the income statement combine various items to improve clarity of presenta- tion. The order of the combined income statement items as determined in Sec. 275 HGB has been partially amended to emphasise the company's function as a holding company. These items are presented separately in the notes.
2. Accounting, valuation and reporting principles
Intangible assets are recognised at cost and property, plant and equipment are carried at cost, in each case less cumulative depreciation or amortisation and impairment losses. Depreciation/amortisation is on a straight-line basis.
The underlying expected useful lives essentially amount to periods of between three and five years. Assets are written down to the lower of cost or fair value if impairment is expected to be permanent. Lower carrying amounts are maintained unless a higher carrying amount up to the acquisition cost is warranted. Fixed assets with acquisition costs of less than €1,000 (low-value assets) are divided into two groups. Assets costing up to €250 are written down in full in the year of acquisition. Assets costing between €250 and €1,000 are reported in a collective item and written down using the straight-line method in the year of acquisition and in the subsequent four years. The option to capitalise internally generated intangible assets was not exercised.
Shares in affiliated companies and investments are recognised at cost or at the lower of cost and fair value where impairment is expected to be permanent. Lower carrying amounts are maintained unless a higher carrying amount up to the original acquisition cost is warranted.
Receivables and other assets are carried at their nominal amount. Non-interest-bearing receivables with a term of more than one year are discounted to their net present value. Risks inherent to the receivables are taken into account by way of specific bad debt allowances. If the relevant requirements are met, earnings of direct and indirect investments are recognised during the same period. Otherwise, income from investments is recognised in the year of distribution.
Prepaid expenses are recognised over the terms of the underlying items and released pro rata.
Direct pension obligations are calculated on the basis of actuarial calculations using the projected unit credit method. Mortality rate calculations are based on the G 2018 mortality tables (30/09/2019: G 2018 mortality tables) from Prof Klaus Heubeck. Expected future salary and pension increases are taken into account. For these, we assume annual salary adjustments of 2 per cent (2018/19: 2 per cent) and annual pension adjustments of 1.5 per cent (2018/19:
1.5 per cent). In accordance with Sec. 253 para. 2 HGB, the actuarial interest rate was set at 2.42 per cent for finan- cial year 2019/20 (2018/19: 2.82 per cent), equal to the average market interest rate for the past ten years. This interest rate assumes a remaining term of 15 years.
CECONOMY AG recognises a corresponding provision for shortfalls in the pension fund. In doing so, it applied the same methods and parameters as for the calculation of direct pension obligations.
The difference between the carrying amount of provisions for partial retirement obligations based on the average market interest rate for the past ten years and the carrying amount based on the average market interest rate for the past seven years (1.71 per cent (2018/19: 2.05 per cent)) is €9 million (30/09/2019: €10 million). This amount
06
NOTES
must be taken into consideration when calculating the amount subject to restriction on distribution. Allocations to pension obligations are, where these are attributable to the interest component, to be reported in the net financial result and otherwise under personnel expenses.
The other provisions are established to cover all foreseeable risks and uncertain liabilities, based on reasonable estimates of the future settlement amounts of such commitments. Future price and cost increases are taken into account if there are sufficient objective indications that they will occur. Provisions maturing in more than one year are discounted to present value using the average market interest rate for the past seven years, based on their remaining maturities.
Deferred taxes are calculated for temporary differences between the accounting and tax carrying amounts of assets, liabilities, prepaid expenses and deferred income. In addition to the temporary accounting differences, tax loss and interest carry-forwards and any tax credits are included in the calculation. Deferred tax liabilities are recognised only if they exceed deferred tax assets. The option under Sec. 274 para. 1 sentence 2 HGB to recognise deferred tax assets was not exercised.
Liabilities are carried at their settlement amount.
Any currency, interest rate and price risks incurred as part of operating activities are hedged through the use of derivative financial instruments. These primarily include forward exchange contracts, currency options and interest rate and currency swaps. Derivative financial instruments that are part of an economically necessary and documented hedging relationship with other or primary financial instruments are measured jointly in accordance with Sec. 254 HGB (net hedge presentation method). In particular, this may affect intragroup and external financing as well as derivatives that are passed on to affiliated companies. Within hedges, unrealised losses are offset up to the amount of unrealised gains. Excess losses are anticipated (provisions recognised); excess gains are not recognised. Hedge accounting requires individual risk compensation, matching interest maturity and currency, the same maturity date and the intention to hold to maturity beyond the measurement date.
Notes to the statement of financial position
3. Fixed assets
|
€ million
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Purchased right-of-use assets and licences
|
1
|
0
|
|
1
|
0
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Other plant, business and office equipment
|
1
|
2
|
|
1
|
2
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
Shares in affiliated companies
|
1,524
|
920
|
Investments
|
13
|
13
|
|
1,537
|
933
|
Total
|
1,539
|
935
07
NOTES
The table below shows changes to fixed assets:
|
|
|
|
Property, plant
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased right-of-use
|
Other plant, business
|
|
€ million
|
assets and licences
|
and office equipment
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 01/10/2019
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Additions
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Transfers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Disposals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
As of 30/09/2020
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Depreciation/amortisation and impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 01/10/2019
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Depreciation/amortisation/impairment loss for the financial year
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Transfers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Disposals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
As of 30/09/2020
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Carrying amount as of 01/10/2019
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Carrying amount as of 30/09/2020
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
|
Financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares in
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
affiliated companies
|
Investments
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 01/10/2019
|
1,524
|
13
|
1,537
|
Additions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Transfers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Disposals
|
604
|
0
|
604
|
As of 30/09/2020
|
920
|
13
|
933
|
Depreciation/amortisation and impairment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 01/10/2019
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Depreciation/amortisation/impairment loss for the financial year
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Transfers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Disposals
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
As of 30/09/2020
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Carrying amount as of 01/10/2019
|
1,524
|
13
|
1,537
|
Carrying amount as of 30/09/2020
|
920
|
13
|
933
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Intangible assets
Intangible assets essentially include purchased software and licences. All depreciation and amortisation for financial year 2019/20 was scheduled.
5. Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment essentially comprise business and office equipment. All depreciation and amortisa- tion for financial year 2019/20 was scheduled.
6. Financial assets
Shares in affiliated companies as of 30 September 2020 came to €920 million (30/09/2019: €1,524 million) and essentially comprise 100 per cent of the shares in CECONOMY Retail GmbH with a carrying amount of €651 million (30/09/2019: €651 million). CECONOMY Retail GmbH itself holds the majority of shares in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH. This also includes 100 per cent of shares in CECONOMY Retail International GmbH with a carrying amount of €250 million (30/09/2020: €453 million),and 100 per cent of shares in MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & Co. KG, with
08
NOTES
a carrying amount of €10 million (30/09/2020: €410 million). CECONOMY Retail International GmbH has a 24.44 per cent interest in Fnac Darty S.A. in Ivry-sur-Seine, France.
The disposal in the item shares in affiliated companies in the amount of €604 million reflects distributions from the reserves of MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & CO. KG of €400 million, from the capital reserve of CECONOMY Retail International GmbH of €203 million and CECONOMY Data GmbH of €1 million. These withdrawals from reserves are reflected in the cost of the investment. For this reason, a distribution from the reserve is to be taken into account as a reduction in acquisition costs not affecting net income.
The investments comprise 6.61 per cent of shares in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG in the amount of €13 million (30/09/2020: €13 million) and the approximately one per cent share in METRO AG held directly by CECONOMY AG with a carrying amount of €1. The approximately one per cent share in METRO AG held directly by CECONOMY AG is restricted from sale for seven years for tax purposes and so it cannot be sold before 1 October 2023 without incurring negative tax consequences.
-
More information on the investment in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG can be found under note 19 Risks and benefits of off-balance sheet transactions.
7. Receivables and other assets
|
€ million
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
Receivables from affiliated companies
|
273
|
1,177
|
thereof trade receivables
|
(5)
|
(0)
|
Other assets
|
54
|
33
|
thereof with a remaining term of more than one year
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
327
|
1,210
|
|
|
Receivables from affiliated companies essentially comprise €653 million in a receivable from a distribution from the capital reserve of CECONOMY Retail GmbH through profit or loss (30/09/2019: €0 million) and €203 million in a receivable from a distribution from the capital reserve of CECONOMY Retail International GmbH not affecting net income. Receivables from affiliated companies also include €313 million in receivables resulting from the financing function of CECONOMY AG as holding company to Group companies (30/09/2019: €189 million), of which €310 million is attributable to CECONOMY Retail GmbH, €3 million to CECONOMY Retail International GmbH and €1 million to CECONOMY Invest GmbH, and €7 million in receivables to subsidiaries from passing on third party costs (30/09/2019: €0 million).
Other assets essentially comprised €32 million in claims to tax refunds (30/09/2019: €53 million). Receivables from
withheld tax on capital gains accounts for €32 million of this. €27 million of this (30/09/2019: €27 million) relates to the assumption of the receivable for capital gains tax of CECONOMY Retail GmbH resulting from the distribution of profit or loss by Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH for the 2016/17 financial year and €4 million (30/09/2019: €24 million) relates to the assumption of receivables for capital gains tax of MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & Co. KG and the dividend distribution by METRO AG to MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & Co. KG. Other assets also include €0 million in value-added tax refund claims (30/09/2019: €1 million).
8. Cash on hand, bank deposits and cheques
The item totalled €132 million as of the closing date (30/09/2019: €214 million) and comprises short-term deposits and financial investments at banks.
The decline compared with 30 September 2019 was due to ongoing operating expenses as well as a special allocation to CECONOMY Unterstützungskasse e.V. in the mid-double-digit million euro amount.
9. Prepaid expenses and deferred charges
Prepaid expenses and deferred charges amounted to €2 million as of the closing date (30/09/2019: €2 million).They include €1 million in commission for a syndicated credit facility and a promissory note loan of €250 million issued in financial year 2017/18 and €1 million in commission in connection with the conclusion of the new syndicated loan agreement on 12 May 2020 with a total credit facility of €2.7 billion.
09
NOTES
10. Share capital (equity)
Share capital has not changed in terms of its amount or breakdown into ordinary and preference shares in comparison to 30 September 2019 and comes to €918,845,410.90. It is divided as follows:
|
No-par-value bearer shares, accounting par value approx. €2.56
|
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
Number
|
Ordinary shares
|
356,743,118
|
356,743,118
|
|
€ approx.
|
911,999,300
|
911,999,300
|
Preference shares
|
Ordinary shares
|
2,677,966
|
2,677,966
|
|
€ approx.
|
6,846,111
|
6,846,111
|
Total shares
|
Ordinary shares
|
359,421,084
|
359,421,084
|
Total share capital
|
€ approx.
|
918,845,411
|
918,845,411
Each ordinary share carries one vote. In particular, ordinary shares also entitle the holder to receive dividends. Unlike ordinary shares, preference shares do not generally grant voting rights and provide a preferential right to profits in accordance with Sec. 21 of CECONOMY AG's articles of association. These state that:
"(1) Holders of preference shares without voting rights receive an advance dividend from annual balance sheet profit to be paid subsequently of €0.17 per preference share.
-
If the distributable balance sheet profit in a financial year is not sufficient to pay the advance dividend, the ar- rears are payable without interest from the balance sheet profit for the following financial years in such a way that the older arrears are settled before the more recent ones and the preferred dividends payable for the finan- cial year from this same year's profits are not paid until after all arrears have been repaid.
-
After advance dividends have been distributed, holders of ordinary shares receive a dividend of €0.17 per ordi- nary share. An additional dividend of €0.06 per preference share, which may not be paid retroactively, is then paid to the holders of preference shares without voting rights. The additional dividend amounts to 10 per cent of dividends paid to holders of ordinary shares, taking into account para. 4, if this reaches or exceeds €1.02 per or- dinary share.
-
Holders of preference shares without voting rights and holders of ordinary shares participate in a further profit distribution equally in accordance with their share in share capital."
Authorised capital
The General Meeting held on 13 February 2019 authorised the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital on one or more occasions until 12 February 2024 up to a maximum of €321,600,000 by issuing new no-par value ordinary bearer shares against cash or non-cash contributions (Authorised Capital). The Management Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to disapply shareholders' subscription rights in certain, pre-defined cases. Authorised Capital has not yet been utilised.
Contingent capital
The General Meeting held on 13 February 2019 resolved to contingently increase share capital by up to €127,825,000, divided into up to 50,000,000 no-par value ordinary bearer shares (contingent capital). This contingent capital increase relates to a Management Board authorisation, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue bearer warrant or convertible bonds (jointly "bonds") on one or more occasions until 12 February 2024 in a total nominal amount of up to €1,000,000,000, and to grant or impose warrant rights or obligations on the holders of warrant bonds and conversion rights or obligations on the holders of convertible bonds for the ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY AG with a pro rata amount of the share capital totalling up to €127,825,000, in accordance with the provisions of the conditions for the respective warrant or convertible bond, or to grant CECONOMY AG the right to grant shares in CECONOMY AG or another listed company in full or in part instead of repaying the bonds in cash. The Management Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to disapply shareholders' subscription rights in certain, pre-defined cases. No warrant and/or convertible bonds have yet been issued on the basis of the authorisation described above.
Acquisition of treasury shares
On the basis of Sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG, the General Meeting held on 13 February 2019 authorised the company to purchase treasury shares of any share class until 12 February 2024 that represent a total of no more than ten per cent of the share capital at the time this authorisation becomes effective or - if this value is lower - of the share capital at the time such authorisation is exercised. This authorisation has not yet been exercised by the com-
10
NOTES
pany or by an independent business or a business in which the company holds a majority interest, or by another business acting on behalf of the company or on behalf of an independent business or a business in which the company holds a majority interest.
-
Further information on Authorised Capital, Contingent Capital and the authorisation to issue warrant and/or convertible bonds and to purchase treasury shares can be found in the combined management report - Disclosures pursuant to Sec. 315a para. 1 and Sec. 289a para. 1 of the Ger- man Commercial Code.
11. Capital reserve
The capital reserve as of 30 September 2020 amounted to €321 million and was unchanged year on year. Capital reserves under Sec. 272 para. 2 no. 1-3 HGB account for €270 million of this and a capital reserve under Sec. 272 para. 2 no. 4 HGB for €51 million.
12. Provisions
|
€ million
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
Provisions for post-employment benefit plans and similar obligations
|
123
|
116
|
Tax provisions
|
0
|
1
|
Other provisions
|
11
|
7
|
|
134
|
124
|
|
|
Provisions for post-employment benefit plans and similar obligations have been recognised for direct pension commitments in the amount of €81 million (30/09/2019: €82 million) and for shortfalls in underfunded pension funds in the amount of €35 million (30/09/2019: €41 million). Please refer to Section 2 of the notes for information on the general measurement parameters.
Assets from pension insurance of €33 million (30/09/2019: €33 million) were set off within the "provisions for post- employment benefit plans and similar obligations" item. Assets from pension insurance are pledged and secured against insolvency. The cost is primarily commensurate with the fair values of the pension reinsurance and the settlement amount of the obligations. No material offset expenses or income arose in this context.
Other provisions are recognised for the following items:
|
€ million
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
Obligations to employees
|
6
|
3
|
Outstanding invoices
|
4
|
4
|
Litigation risks and legal disputes
|
1
|
0
|
Miscellaneous
|
0
|
0
|
|
11
|
7
Other provisions include obligations to employees and to members of the Management Board of €3 million (30/09/2019: €6 million), €1 million of which (30/09/2019: €3 million) relates to bonus provisions, € 1 million (30/09/2019: €2 million) to severance payment provisions and €1 million (30/09/2019: €1 million) to obligations for share-based payments.
11
NOTES
13. Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining term
|
|
|
|
|
Remaining term
|
|
30/09/2019
|
|
|
|
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Total
|
Up to 1 year
|
1 to 5 years
|
Over 5 years
|
Total
|
Up to 1 year
|
1 to 5 years
|
Over 5 years
|
Liabilities to banks
|
250
|
0
|
238
|
12
|
250
|
|
0
|
238
|
12
|
Trade liabilities
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Liabilities to affiliated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
companies
|
506
|
506
|
0
|
0
|
751
|
|
751
|
0
|
0
|
thereof trade payables
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
Other liabilities
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
thereof taxes
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
thereof social security
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
760
|
510
|
238
|
12
|
1,004
|
|
754
|
238
|
12
CECONOMY AG possesses liquidity reserves that, as well as the held liquidity, comprise a syndicated credit facility totalling €2,680 million. This facility was adjusted in the financial year 2019/20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new credit facility has three tranches, with tranche A comprising €625 million (term to 30 January 2024) and tranche C €355 million (term to 30 June 2022). Tranches A and C correspond to the syndicated credit facilities of €550 million disclosed in the previous year, and the multi-year, confirmed bilateral credit facilities totalling €430 million. These tranches have been integrated into the new credit facilities. The revised syndicated credit facility also includes an additional tranche B of €1,700 million (term to 30 December 2021), €1,360 million of which is provided by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau and €340 million by a consortium of CECONOMY AG's partner banks. CECONOMY AG can choose to renew this tranche by one year if approved by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau. If the renewal option is exercised, the term of tranche C for €355 million is also extended by one year. These extensive, multi-year credit facilities had not been utilised as of 30 September 2020.
Liabilities to banks include promissory note loans of €250 million with a remaining term of one to six years.
Trade payables include cost and investment accounts.
In financial year 2019/20, €655 million of the liabilities to affiliated companies resulted from liabilities from loss absorption on the basis of existing profit and loss transfer agreements, of which CECONOMY Retail GmbH accounted for €447 million, CECONOMY Retail International GmbH for €206 million and CECONOMY Digital GmbH for €2 million. In addition, liabilities to affiliated companies include €96 million in liabilities from short-term financial investments of Group companies at CECONOMY AG.
The other liabilities of €2 million include liabilities from payroll and church taxes of €1 million and interest liabilities on promissory note loans of €1 million.
14. Deferred income
This item includes deferred income of €2 million from the assumption of guarantees for Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH for potential future bad debt losses from the sale of receivables from mobile phone contracts.
15. Contingent liabilities
|
€ million
|
30/09/2019
|
30/09/2020
|
Obligations from guarantees
|
120
|
3,421
|
thereof for liabilities to affiliated companies
|
(119)
|
(3,420)
|
|
120
|
3,421
|
|
|
The contingent liabilities as of 30 September 2020 primarily comprise €2,680 million plus any bank fees for the assumption of a guarantee to banks for all liabilities of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH under the syndicated loan agreement concluded in 2019/20, including the repayment of credit amounts drawn by Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH. The risk of utilisation is considered unlikely as MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group already launched large-scale measures to secure liquidity and earnings at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, contingent liabilities as of 30 September 2020 comprise €620 million for the assumption of guarantees by CECONOMY AG to hedge operat-
12
NOTES
ing liabilities of Media-Saturn companies. Based on available liquidity at Media-Saturn companies and liquidity planning, the risk of utilisation is classified as unlikely. There are also contingent liabilities of €21 million for the assumption of a guarantee by CECONOMY AG to a financial institution hedge against potential future bad debt losses from the sale of the receivables from mobile phone contracts of Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH to a financial institution and CHF 105 million or €97 million for a guarantee by CECONOMY AG to a bank to provide cover for the contractual obligations of PayRed Services AG, Switzerland, in connection with the sale of credit card receivables. On the basis of the financial calculations performed in a risk model analysis, the risk of utilisation is classified as unlikely in both cases.
In addition, there is a contingent liability of €1 million in the form of a contract performance guarantee by CECONOMY AG for the collateral to be provided pursuant to the property purchase agreement dated 7 April 2017 between CECONOMY Unterstützungskasse e. V. and Projektentwicklungsgesellschaft Kaispeicher Düsseldorf mbH & Co. KG for the contractual performance of the property purchase agreement. Utilisation is classified as unlikely as the underlying obligation can be fulfilled by CECONOMY Unterstützungskasse e. V.
In addition, there are contingent liabilities from a framework agreement with a financial institution for insolvency protection of credit in the partial retirement block model of €1 million through a directly enforceable guarantee by the financial institution for company employees and for Group employees for the benefit of the affiliated company Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH. The company concerned can fulfil the obligations underlying the guarantees.
The spin-off of the former METRO GROUP gives rise to a legal contingent liability from a five- or ten-year continuing liability in accordance with Sec. 133 para. 1 and 3 of the German Transformation Act (UmwG). The legal entities involved in the spin-off are liable as joint and several debtors for the liabilities (five years) and the pension obligations (ten years) of CECONOMY AG as the transferring legal entity that had been in existence since before the spin- off entered into force. On the basis of publicly available information, particularly METRO AG's rating, the risk of utilisation from this contingent liability is classified as unlikely.
CECONOMY AG enters into contingent liabilities only after weighing up all the risks and only in connection with its own operating activities. As of the date of preparation of this report, the company is not aware of any liability claims.
16. Other financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
Remaining term
|
|
|
|
Remaining term
|
|
30/09/2019
|
|
|
|
|
30/09/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
Total
|
Up to 1 year
|
1 to 5 years
|
Over 5 years
|
Total
|
Up to 1 year
|
1 to 5 years
|
Over 5 years
|
Obligations from loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
granted
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
28
|
|
16
|
12
|
0
|
Loan commitments
|
858
|
63
|
795
|
0
|
49
|
|
49
|
0
|
0
|
thereof to affiliated
|
(858)
|
(63)
|
(795)
|
(0)
|
(49)
|
|
(49)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
companies
|
|
Obligations from rental
|
12
|
1
|
6
|
5
|
11
|
|
1
|
6
|
4
|
agreements and leases
|
|
|
877
|
66
|
806
|
5
|
88
|
|
66
|
18
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The financial obligations from loans granted of €28 million (30/09/2019: €7 million) relate to commitment fees still to be paid for the multi-year syndicated credit facility over the next few years with a nominal volume of €2,680 million (30/09/2019: €980 million). There are refund claims against a subsidiary of €25 million.
The nominal value of the loan commitments to Group companies amounts to €368 million (30/09/2019: €1,053 million), of which €319 million (30/09/2019: €195 million) was utilised as of the closing date.
The obligations from rental agreements and leases primarily relate to the rental obligation for CECONOMY AG's rented building at Kaistrasse 3 in Düsseldorf. The tenancy began on 1 November 2019. The rental agreement has a term of ten years.
17. Derivative financial instruments
To hedge currency risks relating to Group companies' receivables and liabilities in foreign currency, CECONOMY AG concludes currency contracts and forward currency contracts with banks (micro-hedges), which CECONOMY AG
13
NOTES
passes on to the Group company concerned by concluding an internal, offsetting contract. The conclusion of internal forward currency contracts, the value of which develops in the opposite direction to the contract concluded with the bank with regard to currency risk, guarantees risk compensation thanks to the identical nominal amounts and currencies and the matching maturities. Prospective and retrospective effectiveness is thus ensured. The nominal volume of the forward currency contracts not yet settled amounts to €458 million.
18. Other legal matters
Legal disputes in relation to Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH
Through its wholly owned subsidiary CECONOMY Retail GmbH (CE Retail), CECONOMY AG indirectly holds 78.38 per cent of the shares in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH).
By way of an action for annulment and a positive action for a declaratory judgement against the dismissive resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of MSH in December 2015 brought by the minority shareholder before the Ingol- stadt Regional Court on 28 January 2016, the minority shareholder of MSH sought the dismissal and suspension of the Managing Director of MSH appointed at the time by CE Retail (still operating as METRO Kaufhaus und Fachmarkt Holding GmbH at that time). The Ingolstadt Regional Court dismissed the minority shareholder's action by way of judgement dated 7 March 2017. The Munich Higher Regional Court rejected the minority shareholder's appeal on 29 November 2017 and refused further leave to appeal. The minority shareholder appealed to the Federal Court against the refusal of further leave to appeal on 22 December 2017. In response to a joint motion by the parties involved, the Federal Court ordered the suspension of the proceedings on 26 February 2018. CECONOMY is of the opinion that the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal has little chance of success.
By way of a further legal challenge brought before the Ingolstadt Regional Court on 10 February 2016, also against the dismissive resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of MSH in December 2015, the minority shareholder of MSH sought damages against the management of MSH at the time that the minority shareholder felt were owed over supposed breaches of duty. The Ingolstadt Regional Court dismissed the action by way of judgement dated 18 November 2016. The Munich Higher Regional Court rejected the minority shareholder's appeal on 18 July 2017 and refused further leave to appeal. The minority shareholder appealed to the Federal Court against the refusal of further leave to appeal on 24 August 2017. In response to a joint motion by the parties involved, the Federal Court ordered the suspension of the proceedings on 26 February 2018. CECONOMY is of the opinion that the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal has little chance of success.
Legal disputes in relation to the General Meeting of CECONOMY AG
On 6 February 2017, the General Meeting of CECONOMY AG (operating as METRO AG at the time) approved the hive- down and spin-off agreement between CECONOMY AG, which was still operating as METRO AG at the time, and the current METRO AG, then still operating as METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG. The hive-down and the spin-off were entered into the commercial register of CECONOMY AG - which was operating as METRO AG at the time - on 12 July 2017 and thus became legally effective. The legal proceedings described below and their outcome do not have any impact on the effectiveness of the hive-down and the spin-off.
In connection with the split of the former METRO GROUP, several shareholders, including the minority shareholder of MSH, filed avoidance, annulment and/or declaratory actions due to the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG - which was operating as METRO AG at the time - on 6 February 2017 under items 3 and 4 of the agenda regarding granting discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2015/16 financial year, the resolutions adopted under items 9 and 10 of the agenda regarding the amendment of Article 1 of the articles of association (Company name) as well as other amendments to the articles of asso- ciation, and because of the resolution adopted under item 11 of the agenda regarding the approval of the hive-down and spin-off agreement. Furthermore, several shareholders filed general declaratory actions against CECONOMY AG and requested to have the hive-down and spin-off agreement declared null and void, or at least provisionally invalid. All the actions were pending before the Düsseldorf Regional Court (LG). The LG Düsseldorf dismissed all these actions in its rulings of 24 January 2018. Appeals were filed in all proceedings. By way of rulings of 4 April 2019, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG) rejected all appeals. In the appeal ruling in the action for annulment of the resolutions by the General Meeting, an appeal to the Federal Court was allowed and filed. In the proceedings for the declaration of avoidance or to have the hive-down and spin-off agreement declared provisionally invalid, the Düs- seldorf Higher Regional Court refused further leave to appeal. The claimants have filed an appeal with the Federal Court against one of these proceedings for declaratory judgement. The judgement in the other proceedings for declaratory judgement is final. In the reporting period, there were no material new developments in relation to the
14
NOTES
appeal pending at the Federal Court and the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal. CECONOMY is of the opinion that the appeal and the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal have little chance of success.
On 13 February 2019, the General Meeting granted formal approval for the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2017/18 financial year under item 2 of the agenda. Several shareholders brought an action for annulment before the Düsseldorf Regional Court against the individual approval for the actions of the former members of the Management Board Pieter Haas and Mark Frese. By way of a ruling of 17 December 2019, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf dismissed the action for annulment. All claimants have appealed against the ruling. CECONOMY AG is of the opinion that the appeal has little chance of success.
Assertion of antitrust claims for damages
CECONOMY companies had brought an action against Toshiba and Panasonic companies before a London court. They claimed damages on the basis of the EU Commission's ruling that seven manufacturers of cathode ray tubes (CRTs), including Toshiba and Panasonic, engaged in price fixing, divided up markets and customers amongst themselves and limited their production, thereby violating European antitrust law. These CRTs were installed in televisions and computer monitors that were also sold to CECONOMY companies. The proceedings have since been terminated as part of settlements.
Other legal issues
On 3 November 2017, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office conducted a search of the business premises of what is today METRO AG. The search was based on suspected violations of the Wertpapierhandelsgesetz (WpHG - German Securities Trading Act) against former and then members of corporate bodies at what was then METRO AG (now CECONOMY AG). The Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office's investigations concerned the suspicion that the former METRO AG should have released the ad hoc disclosure on the break-up of the former METRO AG published on 30 March 2016 at an earlier date. By way of letter dated 21 November 2018, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office informed CECONOMY AG that it is initiating non-compliance procedures against CECONOMY AG on the basis of suspicions concerning an offence by (former) corporate bodies of CECONOMY AG. By way of letter dated 25 June 2019, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office informed the relevant parties of its intention to suspend the proceedings against the former members of the Management Board in question in return for payment of monetary fines in the mid-four-figure and the low five-figure range and to fine CECONOMY AG €100,000. Accordingly the proceedings against the former members of the Management Board were discontinued. By way of a ruling of 9 March 2020, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf imposed a corresponding fine for CECONOMY AG. We are still of the opinion that METRO GROUP acted in accordance with the statutory provisions at all times when it was divided into two independent companies. However, after an extensive examination of the options for action, on the basis of pragmatic and procedurally economic considerations the CECONOMY AG Management Board decided to waive legal remedies in the interest of the company and to accept the court ruling which concludes the case against the imposition of a fine of €100,000. CECONOMY AG paid the fine in full.
19. Risks and benefits of off-balance sheet transactions
There are profit and loss transfer agreements between CECONOMY AG and certain subsidiaries. Benefits from these agreements result in particular from the receipt of the net profits of the respective tax group subsidiaries.
The risks lie in the fact that losses must also be absorbed under the profit and loss transfer agreements and voluntary loss absorption obligations.
A tax group for income and value-added tax purposes is formed with certain subsidiaries.
On 19 September 2016, CECONOMY AG and the current METRO AG concluded an option agreement for the remaining limited partnership share in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG. In this agreement, CECONOMY AG grants the current METRO AG a call option and the current METRO AG grants CECONOMY AG a put option at the pro rata enterprise value at the exercise date with regard to this limited partnership share held by CECONOMY AG. Each option can only be exercised in certain periods of six months. The call option can be exercised for the first time three years after the spin-off took effect, and the put option can be exercised for the first time seven years after the spin-off took effect.
15
NOTES
Notes to the income statement
20. Revenue
Revenue in the amount of €3 million (2018/19: €3 million) relates to CECONOMY AG's service charges to affiliated
companies and €2 million relates to income from guarantee fees (2018/19: €0 million), which are primarily attributable to Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH.
21. Investment result
|
€ million
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
|
|
|
Income from investments
|
14
|
660
|
thereof from affiliated companies
|
(0)
|
(653)
|
Income from profit transfer agreements
|
79
|
0
|
Expenses from loss absorption
|
-9
|
-655
|
|
84
|
5
CECONOMY AG recognised an investment result of €5 million in financial year 2019/20 (2018/19: €84 million).
The income from investments relates to income from the distribution from CECONOMY Retail GmbH's capital reserve of €653 million (2018/19: €0 million), profit shares from the limited partnership investment in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG of €4 million (2018/19: €11 million) and dividend payments from the investment in METRO AG of €3 million (2018/19: €3 million).
The income from investments with profit transfer agreements relates exclusively to CECONOMY Invest GmbH (2018/19: €0 million).
The expenses from loss absorption are mainly attributable to CECONOMY Retail GmbH at €447 million (2018/19: income from profit transfer of €79 million), to CECONOMY Retail International GmbH at €206 million (2018/19: €0 million) and to CECONOMY Digital GmbH at €2 million (2018/19: €9 million). Losses at CECONOMY Retail GmbH and CECONOMY Retail International GmbH result from impairment losses on shares in affiliated companies held by these companies and investments where impairment is expected to be permanent.
22. Net financial result
|
€ million
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
|
|
|
Other interest and similar income
|
2
|
13
|
thereof from affiliated companies
|
(1)
|
(12)
|
Interest and similar expenses
|
-20
|
-25
|
thereof from interest accrued
|
(-9)
|
(-8)
|
|
-18
|
-12
CECONOMY AG's net financial result primarily comprises interest expenses in connection with the syndicated loan agreement concluded in 2019/20, interest accrued on provisions for post-employment benefit plans and similar obligations and promissory note loans, interest income from loans to subsidiaries and interest expenses passed on to Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH in connection with the syndicated loan agreement.
23. Other operating income
|
€ million
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
|
|
|
Income from the reversal of provisions
|
6
|
1
|
Income from foreign currency gains
|
0
|
0
|
Other income
|
1
|
2
|
|
7
|
3
|
|
|
16
NOTES
Other income essentially comprises cost transfers for costs incurred by third parties of €2 million. €1 million of this relates to Media-Saturn Holding GmbH and €1 million to METRO AG.
24. Personnel expenses
|
€ million
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
Wages and salaries
|
44
|
15
|
Social security expenses, expenses for post-employment benefit plans and related employee benefits
|
4
|
4
|
thereof post-employment benefits
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
|
48
|
19
Personnel expenses total €19 million in the past financial year 2019/20.
Expenses for wages and salaries amount to €15 million. The €29 million decrease in expenses for wages and salaries primarily comprises severance payments in financial year 2018/19 of €26 million due to top management changes at CECONOMY AG.
Average headcount at CECONOMY AG in financial year 2019/20 was 74 (2018/19: 82). This includes 10 senior
(2018/19: 11) and 64 non-senior employees (2018/19: 71).
25. Other operating expenses
|
€ million
|
2018/19
|
2019/20
|
Services
|
1
|
1
|
Consulting expenses
|
10
|
6
|
General administrative expenses
|
9
|
9
|
Real estate rents
|
1
|
1
|
Other expenses
|
1
|
1
|
|
22
|
18
In the past financial year 2019/20, CECONOMY AG's other operating expenses primarily include consulting expenses of €6 million (2018/19: €10 million) and other expenses in connection with the holding function.
26. Income taxes
For the calculation of income taxes, the earnings of the subsidiaries included in the CECONOMY AG tax group allocable for tax purposes to CECONOMY AG as the tax group parent are declared. The recognised tax comprises the net tax expenses and income of the entire CECONOMY AG tax group. In the reporting period, the CECONOMY AG tax group generated no taxable income but rather a current tax loss.
Deferred taxes are calculated on differences between tax carrying amounts and accounting carrying amounts in accordance with Sec. 274 para. 1 HGB. Deferred tax assets primarily relate to provisions for pension obligations. Loss and interest carry-forwards must also be included in the calculation of deferred tax assets. As in the previous year, these were written off as of 30 September 2020.
Deferred taxes are calculated on the basis of the overall tax rate of 30.53 per cent expected on the date of realisation. This comprises corporate income tax of 15 per cent plus the solidarity surcharge of 5.5 per cent and trade tax of 14.7 per cent with an average assessment rate of 420 per cent.
Deferred tax liabilities are recognised only if they exceed deferred tax assets. Exercising the option under Sec. 274 para. 1 sent. 2 HGB, the excess deferred tax assets as of 30 September 2020 were not recognised.
27. Appropriation of the balance sheet loss, dividends
No dividend payment is planned for financial year 2019/20. The balance sheet loss of €91 million is carried forward to new account as loss carry-forward.
17
NOTES
28. Report on events after the closing date
The following events, which are relevant for the assessment of the earnings, financial and asset position of CECONOMY AG and of CECONOMY, occurred between the closing date (30 September 2020) and the date of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements (1 December 2020).
On 12 October 2020, CECONOMY AG announced in an ad hoc disclosure that the company expects adjusted Group EBIT for the past financial year 2019/20 to be significantly above the forecast corridor and the market's expectations on the basis of provisional figures. In the outlook updated on 16 July 2020, CECONOMY anticipated adjusted Group EBIT of between €165 million and €185 million for financial year 2019/20 based on the business development of the first nine months. The median of the analyst consensus, which was ascertained for the company by an external service provider on 11 September 2020, was adjusted EBIT of €176 million for financial year 2019/20.
On 11 November 2020, CECONOMY published a "COVID-19 Business Update" on the development of the COVID-19 restrictions in each of the countries in which CECONOMY operates, with the following wording: Under strict compliance with all required and recommended hygiene and safety standards, the vast majority (92 per cent) of Medi- aMarkt and Saturn stores in Europe remain open. Belgium is the only country in which all stores are temporarily closed. In Poland, all stores located inside a shopping centre are also temporarily closed at present in response to COVID-19. In both countries, the stores remain open for the collection of goods ordered online ("pick-up"), for the return or exchange of goods and for repair requests. In addition, there are restricted opening hours in other coun- tries, such as Austria and Italy (relating to stores in shopping centres at the weekend) and some capacity limits, including in Germany.
Since publication of the "COVID-19 Business Update", further restrictions have been imposed by the authorities in individual countries, including a temporary closure of Austrian MediaMarkt stores in response to COVID-19.
On 26 November 2020, CECONOMY AG announced that the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG had arranged a succession to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mr Jürgen Fitschen. Mr Thomas Dannenfeldt will be proposed to the shareholders as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the General Meeting on 17 February 2021. In case of his election, he is then to be elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In addition, it was announced that Ms Sabine Eckhardt was court-appointed as a Supervisory Board member in October 2020. Ms Sabine Eckhardt succeeds Dr Bernhard Düttmann, who left the Supervisory Board on 17 October 2020 following his appointment for another twelve months as CEO of CECONOMY AG.
Other disclosures
29. Employees
Average headcount at CECONOMY AG in financial year 2019/20 was 74 (2018/19: 82, twelve-month average). This
includes 10 senior (2018/19: 11) and 64 non-senior employees (2018/19: 71).
30. Group affiliation
CECONOMY AG prepares the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY AG as the ultimate parent company. The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as applicable in the EU. They are submitted to the operator of the German Federal Gazette and then published in the German Federal Gazette.
31. Auditor's fees
The disclosures on the auditor's fees are included in the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY AG. They are not disclosed here on the basis of the exempting group clause of Sec. 285 no. 17 HGB.
Only services compatible with the task of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY AG were performed.
18
NOTES
KPMG's fee for audits of financial statements relates to the audit of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and various audits of annual financial statements and audits of IFRS Reporting Packages to include CECONOMY's subsidiaries in its consolidated financial statements, including statutory extensions of scope. Integrated reviews of interim financial statements, project audits in the context of the introduction of new financial reporting standards and ISAE 3402 audit services were also performed.
Other assurance services include agreed assurance services in relation to, for example, sales-based rental agreements and compliance certificates. Other services primarily relate to fees for project-related consultation services.
32. Related party transactions
Related parties are legal or natural persons that can exert influence over CECONOMY AG or are subject to the control or significant influence of CECONOMY AG.
Related party transactions are concluded with subsidiaries in particular. They primarily comprise service, rental and financing transactions as well as intragroup company transactions, which are generally concluded at arm's length conditions.
-
Further information is available in note 16 Other financial liabilities.
33. Disclosures pursuant to Sec. 160, para. 1, no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
From the start of financial year 2019/20 to the preparation date of the financial statements, CECONOMY AG received the following notifications about the existence of investments in CECONOMY AG, which must be disclosed pursuant to Sec. 160, para. 1, no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In the event of multiple notifications within a financial year that a single notifier's investment had reached, exceeded or fallen below the relevant thresholds, only the most recent notification is listed. Notifications from previous financial years are - if necessary - disclosed in the notes to the relevant annual financial statements. In addition, notifications from previous financial years are also disclosed below if the investments were of a reportable size as of the closing date or preparation date of the financial statements and no more recent, more substantial or less substantial notifications have been received. The shares in voting rights stated below may have been subject to changes for which CECONOMY AG did not require notifications since the stated dates. If a shareholder has notified CECONOMY AG of a change in its investment with no threshold effect, (voluntary notification), this voluntary notification is likewise presented for the information of the other share- holders.
-
The contents of the voting rights notifications received by CECONOMY AG and published in accordance with Sec. 40 para. 1 of the German Securi- ties Trading Act (WpHG) and Sec. 26 para. 1 WpHG (old version), including notifications in accordance with Sec. 38, 39 WpHG and Sec. 25, 25 a WpHG (old version), for the last ten financial years are also made available at the company's website at www.ceconomy.de/en/under Investor Re- lations - Legal Announcements.
The published content of the notification from 10 December 2010 is as follows:
"Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar (Switzerland), notified us, METRO AG, Germany (Schlüterstrasse 1, 40235 Düs- seldorf), ISIN: DE0007257503, WKN: 725750, of the following on 10 December 2010:
'Voting rights notification pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG
Notifier:
-
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH […] Munich (Germany)
-
Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG […] Düsseldorf (Germany)
-
Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH […] Düsseldorf (Germany)
-
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim […] Baar (Switzerland)
-
Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH […] Baar (Switzerland)
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH […] Munich (Germany)
-
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung […] Baar (Switzerland)
19
NOTES
Issuer:
METRO AG
Schlüterstrasse 1, 40235 Düsseldorf
We, Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH, hereby notify you of the following pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG in the name and on behalf of the companies listed below and of Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim:
1. Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH
Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
4.81% of the voting rights (15,585,515 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.
Today, Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
- OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
2. Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH,
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entity, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
- OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
3. Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG
Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH,
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH,
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
4. Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH
Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
20
NOTES
9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Today, Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG,
-
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH,
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
5. Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH,
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
-
Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH,
-
Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG,
-
Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH,
-
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
6. OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG exceeded the threshold of 5% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
5.16% of the voting rights (16,728,208 voting rights) are attributable to OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.
OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
- Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH.
7. Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.
5.16% of the voting rights (16,728,208 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG and a further 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
- OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.
21
NOTES
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entity, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
- Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH."
The published content of the notification from 9 August 2013 is as follows:
"Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, Munich, Germany, notified us of the following on 9 August 2013:
'Voting rights notification pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG
Notifier:
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung […] Munich, Germany
Issuer:
METRO AG […] Düsseldorf
We, Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, hereby notify you pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG that Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung's share in the voting rights of METRO AG exceeded the thresholds of 3% and 5% on 8 August 2013 and amounted to 9.10% (29,493,970 voting rights) on this date.
9.10% of the voting rights (29,493,970 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 2.28% (7,392,638 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:
- Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar (Switzerland)'"
The published content of the notification from 12 May 2015 is as follows:
"Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Duisburg, Germany, notified us of the following on 12 May 2015 in accordance with Sec. 21 f. WpHG - with regard to its group company Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH also in conjunction with Sec.
24 WpHG:
-
The share of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Duisburg, Germany, in the voting rights of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, Germa- ny, fell below the thresholds of 30% and 25% on 11 May 2015 and amounted to 24.996% of the voting rights (81,015,280 voting rights) on this date. These voting rights are attributable to Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH in ac- cordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the vot- ing rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
-
-
Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH;
-
METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH;
-
METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG;
-
1. HSB Verwaltung GmbH;
-
1. HSB Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG.
-
The share of its group company Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH, Duisburg, Germany, in the voting rights of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, fell below the thresholds of 30% and 25% on 11 May 2015 and amounted to 24.996% of the voting rights (81,015,280 voting rights) on this date. It holds 11.82% of the voting rights (38,324,765 voting rights) directly. The other 13.17% of the voting rights (42,690,515 voting rights) are attributed to Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
-
-
METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH;
-
METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG;
-
1. HSB Verwaltung GmbH;
-
1. HSB Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG."
22
NOTES
The published content of the notification from 12 July 2018 is as follows:
"freenet AG, Büdelsdorf, Germany, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on 12 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, exceeded the thresholds of 3% and 5% of the voting rights on 12 July 2018 and amounted to 9.15% of the voting rights (32,633,555 voting rights) on this date. These voting rights are held directly by freenet AG."
The published content of the notification from 16 July 2018 is as follows:
"Meridian Stiftung, Essen, Germany, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on 16 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, fell below the threshold of 15% of the voting rights on 12 July 2018 and amounted to 14.33% of the voting rights (51,117,363 voting rights) on this date. 14.33% of the voting rights (51,117,363 voting rights) are attributable to Meridian Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG.
Meridian Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:
- Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH."
The published content of the voluntary notifications from 18 July 2018 is as follows:
"Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, Munich, Germany, notified us by way of voluntary notification on 18 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, decreased to 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) on 12 July 2018 due to a change in the total number of voting rights. 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG.
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:
-
Beisheim Holding GmbH."
_________________________________
"Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, Baar, Switzerland, notified us by way of voluntary notification on 18 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, decreased to 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) on 12 July 2018 due to a change in the total number of voting rights. 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG.
Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:
- Beisheim Holding GmbH."
The published content of the notification from 9 April 2019 is as follows:
"Giovanni Agnelli B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on 9 April 2019 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, exceeded the threshold of 3% of the voting rights on 5 April 2019 and amounted to 3.14% of the voting rights (11,185,844 voting rights) on this date.
Giovanni Agnelli B.V. is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:
- EXOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS SICAV-SIF."
The published content of the notification from 12 March 2020 is as follows:
"J O Hambro Capital Management Limited, London, United Kingdom, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 pa- ra. 1 WpHG on 12 March 2020 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3% of the voting rights on 28 February 2020 and amounted to 2.99% of the voting rights (10,736,359 voting rights) on this date. These voting rights are attributable to J O Hambro Capital Management Limited in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG."
23
NOTES
34. Management Board and Supervisory Board
Remuneration of members of the Management Board in financial year 2019/20
The remuneration of the active members of the Management Board essentially consists of a fixed salary, short-termperformance-based compensation (short-term incentive and special bonuses, where applicable), and performance- based remuneration (long-term incentive). Because of CEO Dr Bernhard Düttmann's interim role, his remuneration for financial year 2019/20 comprises exclusively a fixed salary.
The short-term incentive for members of the Management Board is composed of defined financial goals and the achievement of individual goals.
There are three defined financial performance targets, which are based on key performance indicators (KPIs) and for which the Supervisory Board defines the respective target values, thresholds and maximum target achievement in advance on the basis of corporate planning:
-
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on the basis of absolute EBIT values adjusted for effects of defined portfo- lio changes
-
Sales growth adjusted for currency effects and effects of defined portfolio changes
-
Net working capital (NWC) on the basis of absolute NWC values (four-quarter average) adjusted for effects of de- fined portfolio changes
Remuneration for members of the Management Board active in the financial year 2019/20 amounts to €3.3 million (2018/19: €4.8 million). €2.7 million (2018/19: €2.4 million) of this relates to fixed salary (including supplemental benefits), €0 million (2018/19: €0.9 million) to short-termperformance-based remuneration, €0.6 million (2018/19: €1.5 million) to performance-based remuneration with long-term incentive effect. The figures shown for the previous year relate to members of the Management Board in office in the 2019/20 financial year.
For the tranche of performance-based remuneration with long-term incentive effect (performance share plan) granted in the 2019/20 financial year, the target amount for Ms Sonnenmoser is €0.6 million. The number of initially conditionally allocated performance shares for Ms Sonnenmoser is 184,050. At the grant date, the value of the tranche of the performance share plan granted in financial year 2019/20 was calculated by external assessors according to a recognised actuarial method.
Apart from the tranche of the performance share plan issued in the reporting period, Ms Sonnenmoser has grants from the 2018/19 tranche. There were changes in the current tranches of performance-based remuneration programmes with long-term incentive effect in the 2019/20 financial year. The expense of the performance share plan for Ms Sonnenmoser is €0.12 million, of which €0.08 million from the 2019/20 tranche and €0.04 million from the 2018/19 tranche. As of 30 September 2020, the provisions for this totalled €0.21 million.
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board has decided to adjust the 2018/19 and 2019/20 tranches of the LTI with regard to the target for the EPS component to the adjusted mid-term planning in order to adjust the effects on the Management Board remuneration and to maintain the incentive effect. The share-basedlong-term variable remuneration (performance share plan) granted in financial year 2018/19 and in financial year 2019/20 resulted in a difference of €0.10 million against the recognised amount.
In addition, there are post-service benefit plans for members of the Management Board in the form of a commitment of a defined contribution and a defined benefit component. The defined contribution component is funded jointly by the Management Board and the company. If Management Board members contribute seven per cent of their own defined assessment basis, the company adds double that amount.
The other remuneration is attributable to non-cash benefits.
Total remuneration of former members of the Management Board
Benefits of €3.0 million (2018/19: €3.0 million) were paid for former members of the Management Board of CECONOMY AG and of companies merged into CECONOMY AG and their surviving dependants in financial year 2019/20. Dr Dieter Haag Molkenteller receives total termination benefits of €0.7 million and Mr Jörn Werner of €3.2 million in the financial year 2019/20. The present value of the obligation volume for ongoing pensions and
24
NOTES
entitlements to pensions in accordance with IFRS is €50.8 million (30/09/2019: €48.0 million). The corresponding present value of the obligation volume for ongoing pensions and entitlements to pensions in accordance with HGB is €44.8 million (30/09/2019: €39.1 million).
-
The disclosures pursuant to Sec. 314 para. 1 no. 6 a sent. 5 to 8 HGB can be found in the remuneration report in the combined management report.
Remuneration of Supervisory Board members
The total remuneration of all members of the Supervisory Board for the 2019/20 financial year amounts to €2.0 million (2018/19: €2.2 million).
-
Further information on the remuneration of Supervisory Board members can be found in the remuneration report in the combined management report.
35. Declaration of conformity regarding the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code
CECONOMY AG makes the declaration of conformity pursuant to Sec. 161 para. 1 AktG with the recommendations of the Commission of the German Corporate Governance Code submitted jointly by the Management Board and Supervisory Board in November 2020 and previous declarations of conformity and supplements permanently available on the website www.ceconomy.de/en/ under Company - Corporate Governance.
36. Corporate bodies of CECONOMY AG and their mandates
Members of the Supervisory Board1
Juergen Fitschen (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
Senior Advisor, Deutsche Bank AG
-
Vonovia SE, Bochum Syntellix AG, Hanover
-
Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg
Sylvia Woelke (Vice Chairwoman since 12 February 2020) Chairwoman of the Works Council, Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH
Manager Corporate Risk Management & Internal Controls, Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH, Ingolstadt
-
None
-
None
Wolfgang Baur
Logistics Department Manager, Saturn Techno-Electro-Handelsgesellschaft mbH, Cologne Chairman of the Works Council, Saturn Techno-Electro-Handelsgesellschaft mbH, Cologne
-
None
-
None
Kirsten Joachim Breuer
Deputy Managing Director, IG Metall Geschäftsstelle Erfurt
-
None
-
None
Karin Dohm
Global Program Director, Deutsche Bank AG
-
Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg
DB Europe GmbH, Frankfurt am Main (until 30 April 2020)
-
Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg (until 27 March 2020)
-
As of 1 December 2020
-
-
Memberships in other supervisory boards mandated by the law according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 1 AktG
-
Membership in comparable German and international controlling bodies of business enterprises according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 2 AktG
25
NOTES
Dr Bernhard Düttmann (1 October 2019 to 17 October 2019) Interim Chief Executive Officer and Labour Director of CECONOMY AG
-
Alstria Office Reit AG, Hamburg
Vossloh AG, Werdohl (until 31 December 2019)
-
Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - Chairman of the Advisory Board
(since 7 November 2019) and member of the Advisory Board (since 4 November 2019)
Daniela Eckardt
Member of the checkout/information team, Saturn Alexanderplatz Berlin Vice Chairwoman of the Works Council, Saturn Alexanderplatz Berlin
-
None
-
None
Sabine Eckhardt (since 27 October 2020)
Chief Executive Officer Central Europe of Jones Lang LaSalle SE, Frankfurt
Member of the Advisory Board Digital Businiess, Heinrich Bauer Verkag KG, Hamburg
-
None
-
Media4Planet GmbH, Hamburg - Chairwoman of the Advisory Board
Dr Florian Funck
Member of the Management Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH
-
METRO AG, Düsseldorf (until 7 December 2019) TAKKT AG, Stuttgart
Vonovia SE, Bochum
-
None
Ludwig Glosser
Service Manager and Lead Problem Manager Process Management,
Media-Saturn IT Services GmbH
Chairman of the Works Council, Media-Saturn IT Services GmbH
-
None
-
None
Julia Goldin
Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Lego Group
-
None
-
None
Jo Harlow
Self-employed entrepreneur
-
None
-
Intercontinental Hotels Group plc, Denham, UK Halma plc, Amersham, UK
J Sainsbury's plc, London, UK
Rainer Kuschewski
Self-employed entrepreneur
-
None
-
None
Stefanie Nutzenberger
Member of the Executive Committee of the Trade Union ver.di
-
None
-
None
26
NOTES
Claudia Plath
Chief Financial Officer
ECE Projektmanagement G.m.b.H. & Co. KG
-
Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg
-
MEC METRO-ECE Centermanagement GmbH & Co. KG, Düsseldorf
Jens Ploog
Senior Consultant Organisation, Processes and Projects, Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH Chairman of the Works Council, Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH
-
None
-
None
Birgit Popp
Department Manager HR People Development & Learning Germany and
responsible for the Corporate HR Function People Development & Learning (since 1 October 2019)
-
None
-
None
Dr Fredy Raas
Managing Director of Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar, Switzerland,
Managing Director of Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG, Düsseldorf (until 31 December 2019)
-
METRO AG, Düsseldorf
-
Arisco Holding AG, Baar, Switzerland
HUWA Finanz und Beteiligungs AG, Au, Switzerland
Juergen Schulz (Vice Chairman until 12 February 2020)
Service Department Manager, Saturn Bielefeld
Chairman of the Works Council, Saturn Bielefeld
-
None
-
None
Regine Stachelhaus
Self-employed entrepreneur
-
Covestro AG, Leverkusen
Covestro Deutschland AG, Leverkusen
SPIE Deutschland und Zentraleuropa GmbH, Ratingen LEONI AG, Nuremberg (since 12 November 2019)
-
SPIE SA, Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Christoph Vilanek
CEO of freenet AG, Büdelsdorf
-
Ströer Management SE and Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Cologne EXARING AG, Munich
VNR Verlag für die Deutsche Wirtschaft AG, Bonn (since 17 June 2019)
-
Sunrise Communications AG, Zurich, Switzerland
27
NOTES
Committees of the Supervisory Board and their composition
Presidential Committee
Jürgen Fitschen (Chairman)
Jürgen Schulz (until 12 February 2020)
Sylvia Woelke (since 12 February 2020)
Regine Stachelhaus
Jens Ploog
Audit Committee
Karin Dohm (Chairwoman)
Sylvia Woelke (Vice Chairwoman)
Dr Bernhard Düttmann (until 30 November 2019, inactive from 17 October 2019)
Claudia Plath (since 1 December 2019)
Dr Florian Funck
Ludwig Glosser
Rainer Kuschewski
Nomination Committee
Jürgen Fitschen (Chairman)
Dr Bernhard Düttmann (until 14 November 2019, inactive from 17 October 2019)
Claudia Plath
Regine Stachelhaus
Conciliation Committee pursuant to Sec. 27 para. 3 of the German Co-determinationAct (MitbestG)Jürgen Fitschen (Chairman)
Jürgen Schulz (until 12 February 2020)
Sylvia Woelke (since 12 February 2020)
Dr Bernhard Düttmann (until 30 November 2019, inactive from 17 October 2019)
Ludwig Glosser
Claudia Plath (since 1 December 2019)
Members of the Management Board2
Jörn Werner (Chief Executive Officer and Labour Director until 17 October 2019)
-
Christophorus Holding GmbH (A.T.U. Group), Weiden Pieroth Wein AG, Rümmelsheim
-
Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - Chairman of the Advisory Board (until 4 November 2019), Member of the Advisory Board (until 31 January 2020)
VELUX A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark
Karin Sonnenmoser (Chief Financial Officer)
-
None
-
Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - Member of the Advisory Board (since 13 May 2019)
Vivantes - Netzwerk für Gesundheit GmbH, Berlin (until 22 April 2020) SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG, Lucerne, Switzerland (since 28 April 2020)
Dr Bernhard Düttmann (Chief Executive Officer and Labour Director since 17 October 2019)
-
Alstria Office Reit AG, Hamburg
Vossloh AG, Werdohl (until 31 December 2019)
-
Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - member of the Advisory Board (since 4 November 2019) and Chair- man of the Advisory Board (since 7 November 2019)
-
As of 1 December 2020
-
-
Memberships in other supervisory boards mandated by the law according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 1 AktG
-
Membership in comparable German and international controlling bodies of business enterprises according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 2 AktG
28
NOTES
37. Shareholdings of CECONOMY AG as of
30 September 2020 in accordance with Sec. 285 HGB
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accelerate Commerce GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
148.674,28
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECONOMY Data GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.380.000,00
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECONOMY Digital GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
6.027.000,00
|
0,00
|
CECONOMY Dreizehnte Gesellschaft für
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vermögensverwaltung mbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-101.734.991,96
|
0,00
|
CECONOMY Erste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
25.000,00
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECONOMY Invest GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.030.000,00
|
0,00
|
CECONOMY Pensionssicherungs GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
25.000,00
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECONOMY Retail GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.913.142.196,22
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CECONOMY Retail International GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
249.734.135,83
|
0,00
|
Electronic Online Services Invest GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
850.108,06
|
-689,37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronic Repair Logistics B.V. (ERL)
|
Goes
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
51,00
|
-3.128.602,97
|
1.906.957,21
|
Hansa Foto-Handelsgesellschaft mit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
beschränkter Haftung
|
Cologne
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
30.677,51
|
0,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imtron Asia Hong Kong Limited
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
HKD
|
100,00
|
8.569.644,00
|
1.964.464,00
|
Imtron GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-3.139.713,76
|
7.141.340,62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUKE ENTERTAINMENT ESPAÑA, S.L.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unipersonal
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
332.716,14
|
701.283,83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media - Saturn Beteiligungsges.m.b.H.
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
31.053.240,88
|
29.788.094,04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt 14 - Produtos Electronicos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LdA
|
Alfragide (Carnaxide)
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
101.620,36
|
512,79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT 3 DE MAYO SANTA CRUZ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DE TENERIFE S.A.
|
TENERIFE
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.651.037,97
|
1.531.037,97
|
MEDIA MARKT A CORUÑA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA
|
A Coruña
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
851.844,17
|
731.844,17
|
MEDIA MARKT ALACANT VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Alicante
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.566.653,38
|
1.446.653,38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ALBACETE VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
ALBACETE
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.025.628,99
|
10.685,28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ALCALA DE GUADAIRA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO S.A.
|
ALCALÁ DE GUADAIRA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
993.839,86
|
873.839,86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ALCALÁ DE HENARES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, S.A.
|
Alcalá de Henares
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
893.009,21
|
773.009,21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ALCORCON VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Alcorcón
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.562.078,01
|
1.442.078,01
|
Media Markt Alexandrium B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
183.378,86
|
83.901,48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ALFAFAR VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Alfafar
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.200.639,11
|
1.080.639,11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ALFRAGIDE - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
Lisbon
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.209.351,03
|
517.691,30
|
Media Markt Alkmaar B.V.
|
Alkmaar
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
97,75
|
190.871,00
|
91.093,95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Almere B.V.
|
Almere
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-96.142,25
|
-195.703,33
|
MEDIA MARKT ALMERÍA, S.A.U.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
169.558,27
|
368.172,89
|
Media Markt Alphen aan den Rijn B.V.
|
Alphen aan den Rijn
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-347.049,42
|
-447.049,88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Amersfoort B.V.
|
Amersfoort
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
-1.204.551,66
|
-199.751,01
|
Media Markt Amsterdam Centrum B.V.
|
Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-13.895.111,44
|
-1.004.134,94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Amsterdam Noord B.V.
|
Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-7.191.675,94
|
-1.522.776,46
|
Media Markt Amsterdam West B.V.
|
Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-6.022.114,99
|
-544.552,12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Apeldoorn B.V.
|
Apeldoorn
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
118.669,02
|
18.695,95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Arena B.V.
|
Amsterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
97,75
|
596.464,01
|
497.031,81
|
Media Markt Arnhem B.V.
|
Arnhem
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-785.345,77
|
-524.399,85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Assen B.V.
|
Assen
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-2.346.475,50
|
-257.895,17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT AVEIRO - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
CRC LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-9.075.843,29
|
415.303,20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT BADAJOZ S.A.
|
BADAJOZ
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
268.033,34
|
148.033,34
|
MEDIA MARKT BARAKALDO VIDEO-TV-
|
San Vicente de
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Barakaldo
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
909.411,78
|
789.411,78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT BARCELONA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
2.679.977,87
|
2.559.977,87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Basilix NV
|
Sint-Agatha-Berchem
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-7.782.510,68
|
110.371,31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT BENFICA - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
LISBON
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-25.746.602,41
|
-349.547,28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Bergen op Zoom B.V.
|
Bergen op Zoom
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-4.567.812,42
|
-359.199,04
|
MEDIA MARKT BILBAO - ZUBIARTE, S.A.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-487.855,34
|
-332.378,14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Bilbondo Video-TV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro-Computer-Foto, SA
|
Bizkaia
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
418.105,43
|
298.105,14
|
Media Markt Borås TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-124.496.416,28
|
-12.264.902,06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT BRAGA - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
CRC LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-6.853.468,80
|
766.761,57
|
MEDIA MARKT Braine-l'Alleud SA
|
Braine-l'Alleud
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.023.195,95
|
918.755,43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Breda B.V.
|
Breda
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
97,75
|
1.555.386,46
|
1.455.430,83
|
Media Markt Brugge NV
|
Bruges
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-5.350.695,48
|
83.045,90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Brussel Docks NV
|
Brussels
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-21.351.081,35
|
164.522,21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Bruxelles Rue Neuve -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Brussel Nieuwstraat SA
|
Brussels
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.219.905,18
|
562.836,71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT CARTAGENA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Cartagena
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-2.706.759,36
|
457.816,07
|
MEDIA MARKT CASTELLÒ DE LA Plana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, S.A.
|
Castellón de la Plana
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
946.091,64
|
826.091,64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCI TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.421,41
|
-228,0512
|
Media Markt CCCII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.421,87
|
-228,0512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.369,21
|
-228,0412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCVI TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.463,14
|
-199,0112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCVIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.357,79
|
-228,0412
|
Media Markt CCCXI TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.384,18
|
-228,0512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.212,88
|
-228,2612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.216,29
|
-228,2212
|
Media Markt CCCXIX TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.068,33
|
-228,2012
|
Media Markt CCCXV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.217,28
|
-228,2712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXVI TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.217,00
|
-228,2712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXVII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.217,29
|
-228,2712
|
Media Markt CCCXVIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.068,27
|
-228,2012
|
Media Markt CCCXX TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.068,26
|
-228,2112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXXI TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.068,26
|
-228,2112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXXII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.040,89
|
-228,1912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCCXXIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.066,71
|
-228,2112
|
Media Markt CCCXXIV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.066,19
|
-228,2112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT CCLXIV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.277,42
|
-293,4312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCLXV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.343,93
|
-228,0312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCLXXV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
98.335,31
|
-191,8812
|
Media Markt CCLXXXIX TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.313,10
|
-185,4812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCLXXXV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.316,93
|
-185,4912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCXCII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.290,01
|
-185,4712
|
Media Markt CCXCIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.446,10
|
-185,5512
|
Media Markt CCXCIX TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.342,53
|
-228,0312
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CCXCVI TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.761,47
|
-105,3812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT CCXLIII TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
75.778,88
|
-407,5212
|
MEDIA MARKT CCXLIV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.235,65
|
-293,5112
|
MEDIA MARKT Century Center NV
|
Antwerp 1
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-13.208.751,48
|
435.478,17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt CLXXIX TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.156,84
|
-290,9112
|
MEDIA MARKT COLLADO VILLALBA, S.A.
|
COLLADO VILLALBA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
202.236,74
|
82.236,74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT CORDOBA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Córdoba
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
474.093,23
|
354.093,23
|
MEDIA MARKT CORDOVILLA-PAMPLONA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO S.A.
|
Pamplona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.022.945,35
|
902.945,35
|
Media Markt Cruquius B.V
|
Cruquius
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
451.109,81
|
351.111,77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Den Bosch B.V.
|
Den Bosch
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
2.676.653,70
|
473.441,40
|
Media Markt Den Haag B.V.
|
The Hague
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
97,75
|
694.699,87
|
596.200,46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Deurne NV
|
Antwerp
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-17.228.226,83
|
-267.888,02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Deventer B.V.
|
Deventer
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-4.915.208,13
|
-554.909,02
|
MEDIA MARKT DIAGONAL MAR-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARCELONA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
BARCELONA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.095.765,67
|
975.765,67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Distributor, SAU
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.921,35
|
-78,65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Doetinchem B.V.
|
Doetinchem
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.613.364,22
|
-321.051,80
|
MEDIA MARKT DONOSTI VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Donosti
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.247.208,09
|
1.127.208,09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Dordrecht B.V.
|
Dordrecht
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-4.230.950,64
|
-305.217,97
|
Media Markt Drachten B.V.
|
Drachten
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.250.795,20
|
-154.672,63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Duiven B.V.
|
Duiven
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
496.273,36
|
39.613,80
|
Media Markt E298, S.A.U
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-544.806,66
|
-635.329,22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt E301, S.A.U
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
93.840,60
|
-4.473,45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt E303, S.A.U
|
BARCELONA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.834,32
|
-165,68
|
Media Markt E304, S.A.U
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
96.641,67
|
-3.358,33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Ede B.V.
|
Ede (Gld)
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
122.769,24
|
22.769,74
|
Media Markt Eindhoven Centrum B.V.
|
Eindhoven
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-165.179,11
|
-265.035,34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Eindhoven Ekkersrijt B.V.
|
Son en Breugel
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
97,75
|
894.718,58
|
794.718,37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT EL PRAT VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
Prat de
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
Llobregat.Barcelona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.474.092,80
|
1.354.092,80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ELCHE VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
ELCHE
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
728.954,49
|
608.954,49
|
Media Markt Emmen B.V.
|
Emmen
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-5.407.349,26
|
-281.328,95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Enschede B.V.
|
Enschede
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-5.740.553,73
|
-188.302,16
|
Media Markt Eskilstuna TV-Hifi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-41.339.170,89
|
-4.065.766,29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Esplugues, S.A.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
29.757,70
|
6.953,25
|
MEDIA MARKT FERROL, SA
|
A CORUÑA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
580.749,10
|
460.748,66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT FINESTRAT S.A.U.
|
Finestrat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.041.030,90
|
921.030,90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT GAIA - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
CRC-LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-10.793.879,60
|
122.888,36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT GANDIA S.A.
|
GANDIA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
651.918,40
|
531.918,85
|
MEDIA MARKT GAVÁ VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
GAVA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
598.163,44
|
478.163,44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Gävle TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-109.866.215,61
|
-9.726.019,22
|
MEDIA MARKT GETAFE VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Getafe
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
925.795,05
|
805.795,05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT GIRONA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Girona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.852.566,03
|
1.732.566,03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt GmbH TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
153.387,56
|
0,002
|
MEDIA MARKT Gosselies/Charleroi SA
|
Gosselies
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.271.722,02
|
1.089.098,58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Göteborg-Bäckebol TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-161.859.285,31
|
-15.955.460,60
|
Media Markt Göteborg-HögsboTV-HiFi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-219.334.187,33
|
-11.223.528,20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Göteborg-Torpavallen TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-89.335.351,26
|
-9.696.394,49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT GRANADA - NEVADA, S.A.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
924.324,88
|
804.324,88
|
MEDIA MARKT GRANADA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Pulianas (Granada)
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
679.813,44
|
559.813,44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Groningen Centrum B.V.
|
Groningen
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-3.324.225,60
|
54.138,33
|
Media Markt Groningen Sontplein B.V.
|
Groningen
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
132.574,07
|
32.588,09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Heerhugowaard B.V.
|
Heerhugowaard
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
-1.600.881,42
|
248.762,98
|
Media Markt Heerlen B.V.
|
Heerlen
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-139.750,92
|
-239.206,68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Helsingborg TV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-108.603.134,52
|
-16.156.052,35
|
Media Markt Hengelo B.V.
|
Hengelo Ov
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
750.705,48
|
652.696,77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Herstal SA
|
Liège
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
625.597,28
|
262.168,39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Hoofddorp B.V.
|
Hoofddorp
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-8.657.816,55
|
-265.199,96
|
Media Markt Hoorn B.V.
|
Hoorn
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
335.593,50
|
241.996,70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT HUELVA VÍDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA
|
HUELVA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
785.890,34
|
665.890,34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT IBERIAN SERVICES, S.A.U.
|
PRAT DE LLOBREGAT
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
n.a. 62
|
n.a.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ISLAZUL MADRID S.A.
|
Madrid
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-9.457.042,52
|
333.104,97
|
MEDIA MARKT Jemappes/Mons SA
|
Jemappes
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.412.172,62
|
1.159.902,68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
JEREZ DE LA
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO S.A.
|
FRONTERA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-281.428,80
|
139.529,78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Jönköping TV-Hifi- Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-143.199.169,41
|
-10.442.966,35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Kalmar TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Kalmar
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-132.566.710,58
|
-10.265.291,85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Kortrijk NV
|
Kortrijk
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-3.561.327,14
|
-245,51
|
Media Markt Kristianstad TV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-76.052.923,91
|
-5.628.489,80
|
MEDIA MARKT L´ HOSPITALET VIDEO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.
|
L'HOSPITALET
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
218.519,99
|
98.519,99
32
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAS PALMAS DE
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LAS ARENAS S.A.
|
GRAN CANARIA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.036.065,29
|
916.064,80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LAS PALMAS DE GRAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CANARIA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-
|
Las Palmas de Gran
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Canaria
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.466.285,24
|
1.346.284,74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Leeuwarden B.V.
|
Leeuwarden
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,24
|
424.278,32
|
324.277,92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LEGANES VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA
|
LEGANES
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
466.966,85
|
346.966,85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Leidschendam B.V.
|
Leidschendam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-134.948,20
|
-225.048,20
|
MEDIA MARKT LEIRIA - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
CRC-LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-6.178.970,62
|
290.647,28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LEÓN VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
León
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
710.530,22
|
590.530,22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Liège Médiacité SA
|
Liège
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-12.400.342,38
|
-808.216,36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Liège Place Saint-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lambert SA
|
Liège
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-8.733.440,36
|
-598.963,34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Linköping TV-Hifi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-101.150.060,23
|
-10.320.904,92
|
MEDIA MARKT LLEIDA, SA
|
LLEIDA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.715.321,78
|
1.595.321,78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LOGRONO VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Logroño
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
816.787,36
|
696.787,36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LORCA S.A.
|
Lorca, Murcia
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.037.225,59
|
139.824,44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LOS BARRIOS VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Barrios. Cádiz
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
559.399,54
|
439.399,54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT LUGO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO,SA
|
Lugo
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
598.199,35
|
478.199,82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Luleå TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-100.909.504,36
|
-12.345.131,85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Lund TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-125.190.072,78
|
-7.585.072,87
|
Media Markt Maastricht B.V.
|
Maastricht
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
98,88
|
489.674,25
|
390.427,79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Machelen NV
|
Machelen
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-6.860.050,35
|
18.961,15
|
MEDIA MARKT MADRID - PLAZA DEL
|
EL PRAT DE
|
|
|
|
|
|
CARMEN S.A.U.
|
LLOBREGAT
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-420.036,02
|
35.330,35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MADRID - VALLECAS S.A.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
112.596,24
|
81.798,01
|
MEDIA MARKT MADRID BENLLIURE SA
|
MADRID
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
584.584,67
|
464.584,67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MADRID CASTELLANA SA
|
MADRID
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
131.634,15
|
11.634,15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MADRID PLENILUNIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO S.A.
|
MADRID
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-4.078,24
|
521.622,24
|
MEDIA MARKT MADRID-VILLAVERDE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, S.A.
|
Madrid-Villaverde
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
232.183,40
|
112.183,40
|
MEDIA MARKT Majadahonda Video-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HiFi-Elektro-Computer-Foto, S.A.
|
Majadahonda
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.144.955,60
|
1.024.955,60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MÁLAGA - PLAZA MAYOR
|
EL PRAT DE
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.
|
LLOBREGAT
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
939.362,07
|
819.362,07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MALAGA-CENTRO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VÍDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, SA
|
MALAGA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
307.937,01
|
187.937,01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Malmö-BernstorpTV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-142.379.561,87
|
-883.414,88
|
Media Markt Malmö-Svågertorp TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-123.214.877,45
|
-17.020.817,37
|
MEDIA MARKT MASSALFASSAR S.A.
|
Valencia
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-2.334.803,06
|
243.367,45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MATARO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
MATARO
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.864.383,64
|
1.744.383,64
|
MEDIA MARKT MATOSINHOS PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
Carnaxide
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-3.365.914,33
|
-584.232,67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Middelburg B.V.
|
Middelburg
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
110.578,99
|
10.578,61
|
MEDIA MARKT MURCIA NUEVA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDOMINA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
MURCIA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
814.946,54
|
694.946,54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT MURCIA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
Murcia
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-2.146.143,78
|
55.605,09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT NASCENTE - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
CRC-LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-7.862.228,00
|
7.935,48
|
Media Markt Nieuwegein B.V.
|
Nieuwegein
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-5.481.811,79
|
-529.894,72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Norrköping TV-Hifi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-93.787.648,85
|
-10.247.794,85
|
Media Markt Online LdA
|
Alfragide (Carnaxide)
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
166.037,54
|
17.226,72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT ONLINE SAU
|
PRAT DE LLOBREGAT
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
228.136,50
|
108.136,50
|
MEDIA MARKT Oostakker NV
|
Oostakker
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.416.711,42
|
1.159.509,55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Oostende NV
|
Oostende
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-345.853,00
|
-8.671,43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Örebro TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-130.094.759,91
|
-8.080.474,32
|
MEDIA MARKT ORIHUELA SA
|
ORIHUELA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.465.790,00
|
1.345.790,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT PALMA DE MALLORCA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAN SAU
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.329.500,03
|
1.209.500,03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT PALMA DE MALLORCA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.
|
PALMA DE MALLORCA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
2.247.056,19
|
2.127.056,19
|
MEDIA MARKT PLAÇA DE CATALUNYA,
|
El Prat del Llobregat
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.U.
|
Barcelona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
558.653,61
|
438.653,61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT PLAZA - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
CRC-LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-11.316.751,00
|
-63.604,25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis sp. z o.o.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warszawa VII spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.797.698,0061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis sp. z o.o.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wrocław V spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-1.223.910,95
|
1.408.222,7261
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
335.404,24
|
285.404,2461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bydgoszcz II spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-13.844.444,55
|
-365.684,2061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gdańsk IV Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.494.310,7961
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Gdynia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.181.186,8161
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Katowice III Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,42
|
2.961.599,0561
|
Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kraków III spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,43
|
2.971.126,6661
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kraków IV Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-2.136.750,75
|
853.479,0161
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Łódź III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-16.169.783,60
|
-861.859,9561
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Łódź
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
977.305,2961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Lubin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-24.250.671,43
|
-108.841,2261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Lublin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-2.006.572,67
|
596.328,9061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poznań III spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.924.686,2461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poznań IV Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-7.112.781,82
|
-440.461,1461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Szczecin III Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,46
|
379.489,2061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Tychy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
99,10
|
444.444,44
|
1.498.812,6161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warszawa IX spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
4.212.956,5561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warszawa VI Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
9.382.859,1661
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warszawa VIII Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
4.502.167,9161
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warszawa X Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.411.911,6661
|
Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wrocław IV Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
99,10
|
-10.247.562,93
|
389.384,1461
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o.
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
646.487,23
|
594.664,4061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 19 Spółka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
n.a.62
|
n.a.62
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 22 Spółka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
400.000,00
|
0,0061
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 25 Spółka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
400.000,00
|
0,0061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 26 Spółka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
400.000,00
|
0,0013,61
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 27 Spółka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
400.000,00
|
0,0061
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Białystok
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
3.507.458,8261
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Bydgoszcz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.760.141,7361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Chorzów
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
534.021,5861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Elbląg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-4.425.903,58
|
-976.711,0761
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gdańsk II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.337.731,9461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gdynia I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-6.083.286,96
|
-79.845,4361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gliwice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-11.490.858,12
|
-1.233.326,2861
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Głogów
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-36.175.697,13
|
-578.449,9961
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gorzów
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wielkopolski Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.057.066,9461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Kalisz
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.099.514,5361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Konin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.828.371,1061
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Koszalin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.879.016,7061
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Kraków II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,43
|
1.760.232,8761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Legnica
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-10.010.459,66
|
217.787,7061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Nowy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sącz Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
269.990,11
|
121.360,9461
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Piotrków
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trybunalski Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-15.245.801,60
|
320.267,8161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Płock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-2.577.183,46
|
-1.776.609,8061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Poznań II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.742.545,4261
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Przemyśl
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-21.876.134,78
|
-1.424.476,6661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Radom
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
421.052,36
|
605.943,8761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Rybnik
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
148.708,91
|
-295.735,5261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Słupsk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
90,00
|
-1.651.676,51
|
-140.165,4061
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Tarnów
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
90,00
|
444.444,43
|
1.098.431,7661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Toruń
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,45
|
2.790.253,4661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Wałbrzych
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-14.074.477,87
|
-726.106,4861
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Zamość
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-14.632.814,91
|
-1.540.662,8261
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Zielona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Góra Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
1.610.092,2861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Bielsko-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biała Spólka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.454.462,9661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Czeladź
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
3.452.907,2661
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Częstochowa Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
3.014.964,2761
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Gdańsk I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
400.000,00
|
536.729,9461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Katowice I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,45
|
4.022.094,6761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Kielce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,45
|
101.851,5361
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Kraków I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
3.051.357,5761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Łódź I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
173.315,15
|
-271.129,2961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Łódź II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
351.810,0261
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Lublin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,43
|
1.465.549,0561
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Olsztyn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.131.605,0161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Opole
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
500.073,2361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Poznań I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
90,00
|
400.000,00
|
1.809.333,0761
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Rzeszów
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
3.325.202,0461
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Szczecin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,45
|
4.896.794,9061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
3.845.282,3261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
4.994.674,1761
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
4.226.146,5161
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.643.065,1061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Wrocław I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,45
|
141.452,2961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Wrocław II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
444.444,44
|
2.947.785,2861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Zabrze
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spółka Komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-145.811,46
|
241.721,4261
|
Media Markt Polska spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proximity Spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
362.677,54
|
-12.522,3561
|
Media Markt Polska Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warszawa V spółka komandytowa
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
n.a.62
|
n.a.662
|
MEDIA MARKT PROTECT SOLUTIONS,
|
C/ Garrotxa, 2- 4 CP.-
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.U.
|
08820
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.502.291,94
|
1.402.291,94
|
MEDIA MARKT PUERTO REAL VIDEO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TV-HIFI-ELECTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.
|
CADIZ
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
488.266,95
|
368.266,95
|
MEDIA MARKT QUART DE POBLET, S.A.
|
QUART DE POBLET
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
352.778,64
|
232.778,64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Rijswijk B.V.
|
Rijswijk
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
-42.048,93
|
-135.503,92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT RIVAS-VACIAMADRID
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO S.A.
|
MADRID
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
666.844,70
|
546.844,70
|
Media Markt Roermond B.V.
|
Roermond
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-186.315,99
|
-286.310,28
|
MEDIA MARKT Roeselare NV
|
Roeselare
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.632.520,16
|
768.836,38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Rotterdam
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beijerlandselaan B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-4.484.568,34
|
-291.154,63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT SALAMANCA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Sta. Marta de Tormes
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
468.045,62
|
348.045,62
|
MEDIA MARKT San Juan de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aznalfarache VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Seville
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
229.925,85
|
109.925,85
|
MEDIA MARKT SAN SEBASTIAN DE LOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REYES VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-
|
San Sebastián de los
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Reyes
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.589.223,49
|
1.469.223,49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT SANT CUGAT DEL VALLÈS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, S.A.
|
Sant Cugat del Vallès
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.165.349,97
|
1.045.349,97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Santander Video-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hifi-Elektro-Computer-Foto, SA
|
SANTANDER
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
611.866,10
|
491.866,10
|
MEDIA MARKT SANTIAGO DE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPOSTELA S.A.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-119.906,77
|
104.964,26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT SATURN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADMINISTRACION ESPAÑA, S.A.U.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
2.469.055,14
|
2.349.055,13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT SATURN GLOBAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SERVICES, S.A.U.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
0,00
|
0,0014
|
Media Markt Saturn Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magyarország Kft.
|
Budapest
|
Hungary
|
HUF
|
100,00
|
2.751.080.606,30
|
1.241.118.991,7434-56
|
Media Markt Saturn Holding Nederland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
126.914.347,90
|
91.001.789,49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Saturn Vertriebs-GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-539.464,26
|
2.103,942
|
MEDIA MARKT SATURN, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNIPERSONAL
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
107.523.987,65
|
56.995.815,20
|
MEDIA MARKT Schoten NV
|
Schoten
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.185.946,78
|
544.082,19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Schweiz AG
|
Dietikon
|
Switzerland
|
CHF
|
100,00
|
2.627.943,68
|
1.877.369,0515-33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/Halcones 1, CP.-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Service Pro, SAU
|
28320 de Pi
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.404.426,81
|
3.205,54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Setúbal - Produtos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Informáticos e Electrónicos, LDA.
|
Lisbon
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-9.743.181,60
|
-49.602,69
|
MEDIA MARKT SEVILLA-SANTA JUSTA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFIi-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, S.A.
|
Seville
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
463.437,65
|
343.437,65
|
MEDIA MARKT SIERO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Lugones-Siero
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.529.084,71
|
1.409.084,71
|
MEDIA MARKT Sint-Lambrechts-
|
Sint-Lambrechts-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Woluwe NV
|
Woluwe
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.000.598,00
|
449.570,03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Sint-Pieters-Leeuw NV
|
Sint-Pieters-Leeuw
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-1.113.732,38
|
-983.280,02
|
MEDIA MARKT SINTRA - PRODUTOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA
|
Lisbon
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-13.134.157,20
|
543.141,58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Skövde TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-117.382.504,99
|
-7.453.962,49
|
Media Markt Södertälje TV-Hifi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-57.224.343,71
|
-331.455,19
|
Media Markt Stockholm Nacka TV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-193.289.741,78
|
-14.929.698,57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Stockholm-Barkarby TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-183.863.286,35
|
-16.362.544,13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Stockholm-Gallerian TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-205.463.796,75
|
-31.000.936,64
|
Media Markt Stockholm-Heron City TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HiFi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-331.253.934,11
|
-23.654.445,69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Stockholm-LännaTV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-106.164.116,07
|
-10.932.149,95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Stockholm-TäbyTV-Hifi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-12.803.978,29
|
-13.987.718,38
|
Media Markt Sundsvall TV-Hifi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-229.802.051,52
|
-10.557.200,28
|
MEDIA MARKT TARRAGONA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
Tarragona
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.286.249,51
|
1.166.249,51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TELDE VÍDEO-TV- HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO- COMPUTER- FOTO, SA
|
TELDE (LAS PALMAS)
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.870.110,25
|
1.750.110,25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TENERIFE VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA
|
Tenerife
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
2.035.498,39
|
1.915.498,39
|
|
Centro Comercial y de
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TERRASSA SA
|
Ocio Par
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
1.573.098,48
|
1.453.098,48
|
Media Markt The Corner B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
1.399.439,91
|
1.299.854,09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Tilburg B.V.
|
Tilburg
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
572.480,31
|
473.111,54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TOLEDO S.A.
|
TOLEDO
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
564.807,21
|
444.807,07
|
MEDİA MARKT TURKEY TİCARET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ
|
Istanbul
|
Turkey
|
TRY
|
100,00
|
249.634.129,36
|
31.188.507,53
|
Media Markt Turnhout NV
|
Turnhout
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-2.876.997,03
|
-245.129,68
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Bad Dürrheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Hallstadt-Bamberg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Herzogenrath
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
448.395,00
|
320.507,99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Schwentinental
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Lüneburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
544.216,06
|
414.622,49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Belm-Osnabrück
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Peißen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
Porta
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Westfalica/Minden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aalen
|
Aalen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Albstadt
|
Albstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
417.082,16
|
308.906,83
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alzey
|
Alzey
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
293.206,17
|
171.741,73
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amberg
|
Amberg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
710.227,19
|
525.545,55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ansbach
|
Ansbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
287.895,65
|
166.843,07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aschaffenburg
|
Aschaffenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Augsburg
|
Augsburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
468.365,56
|
343.191,16
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Augsburg-Göggingen
|
Augsburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
600.398,86
|
472.416,64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bad Kreuznach
|
Bad Kreuznach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
596.727,24
|
467.319,62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Baden-Baden
|
Baden-Baden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
677.638,43
|
559.209,40
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bayreuth
|
Bayreuth
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Biesdorf
|
Berlin-Biesdorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Charlottenburg
|
Berlin-Charlottenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Gropiusstadt
|
Berlin (Gropiusstadt)
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Berlin-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Hohenschönhausen
|
Hohenschönhausen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
233.142,92
|
88.548,27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Mitte
|
Berlin
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Neukölln
|
Berlin-Neukölln
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
524.123,91
|
380.383,09
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg
|
Berlin
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
570.773,27
|
438.818,39
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Schöneweide
|
Berlin (Schöneweide)
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
551.582,06
|
417.716,43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Spandau
|
Berlin-Spandau
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Steglitz
|
Berlin
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Tegel
|
Berlin (Tegel)
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Tempelhof
|
Berlin
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
371.888,27
|
247.027,42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Berlin-Wedding
|
Berlin-Wedding
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
148.690,02
|
3.547,16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bielefeld
|
Bielefeld
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bischofsheim
|
Bischofsheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.048.640,77
|
892.056,01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bochum
|
Bochum
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
528.538,30
|
389.345,65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bochum-Ruhrpark
|
Bochum (Ruhrpark)
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
316.006,49
|
174.427,73
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonn
|
Bonn
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Brandenburg an der
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brandenburg an der Havel
|
Havel
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
478.794,79
|
359.137,78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Braunschweig
|
Braunschweig
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
146.428,28
|
9.032,38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bremen
|
Bremen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
489.256,40
|
310.439,25
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bremen-Waterfront
|
Bremen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
934.246,23
|
750.478,45
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bruchsal
|
Bruchsal
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
368.454,32
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buchholz in der Nordheide
|
Buchholz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buxtehude
|
Buxtehude
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
93.316,53
|
-23.891,07
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Castrop-Rauxel
|
Castrop-Rauxel
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemnitz
|
Chemnitz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
382.750,31
|
262.518,57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemnitz-Röhrsdorf
|
Chemnitz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
837.259,94
|
712.760,49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coburg
|
Coburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-1.143.997,04
|
-23.258,98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottbus/Groß Gaglow
|
Cottbus
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
551.175,20
|
379.959,79
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dessau
|
Dessau-Roßlau
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
320.725,79
|
204.050,41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dietzenbach
|
Dietzenbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
268.104,67
|
152.295,40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Donauwörth
|
Donauwörth
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
110.347,84
|
-1.026,26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dorsten
|
Dorsten
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
225.505,26
|
109.394,83
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dortmund-Hörde
|
Dortmund
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-293.256,71
|
-324.926,72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dortmund-Oespel
|
Dortmund
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dresden Centrum
|
Dresden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-1.146.703,50
|
238.340,99
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dresden-Mickten
|
Dresden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
95,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duisburg
|
Duisburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-247.912,60
|
14.195,40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Düsseldorf
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
288.218,91
|
1.050.142,58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Egelsbach
|
Egelsbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
167.695,23
|
44.596,28
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eiche
|
Ahrensfelde-Eiche
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eisenach
|
Eisenach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
529.411,49
|
419.183,50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eislingen
|
Eislingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elmshorn
|
Elmshorn
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
663.861,27
|
548.789,58
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emden
|
Emden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.168.543,80
|
-123.927,23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erding
|
Erding
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erfurt Thüringen-Park
|
Erfurt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erfurt-Daberstedt
|
Erfurt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
758.006,41
|
628.029,28
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erlangen
|
Erlangen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
426.446,65
|
296.265,04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eschweiler
|
Eschweiler
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Essen
|
Essen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Esslingen
|
Esslingen/Weil
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-432.506,21
|
-563.707,48
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fellbach
|
Fellbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flensburg
|
Flensburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
424.905,38
|
194.793,69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frankfurt
|
Frankfurt a.M.
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
390.042,06
|
217.438,73
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frankfurt-Borsigallee
|
Frankfurt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
610.607,94
|
481.036,41
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Freiburg
|
Freiburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Friedrichshafen
|
Friedrichshafen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fulda
|
Fulda
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
774.468,84
|
644.113,24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gifhorn
|
Gifhorn
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
366.969,44
|
256.443,01
|
Media Markt TV-Hifi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goslar
|
Goslar
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
230.394,76
|
111.804,81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Göttingen
|
Göttingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greifswald
|
Greifswald
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gründau-Lieblos
|
Gründau-Lieblos
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Günthersdorf
|
Leuna
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
583.907,79
|
339.761,06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gütersloh
|
Gütersloh
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.045.757,96
|
845.757,96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Halberstadt
|
Halberstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
643.600,44
|
528.635,96
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Halstenbek
|
Halstenbek
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamburg- Wandsbek
|
Hamburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamburg-Altona
|
Hamburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamburg-Billstedt
|
Hamburg-Billstedt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-902.033,15
|
-20.757,53
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamburg-Harburg
|
Hamburg-Harburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
975.730,02
|
825.416,30
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Hamburg-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamburg-Hummelsbüttel
|
Hummelsbüttel
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
256.710,81
|
125.927,52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hamburg-Nedderfeld
|
Hamburg-Nedderfeld
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
465.960,96
|
323.584,96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hameln
|
Hameln
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
116.463,59
|
-17.831,52
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hannover-Vahrenheide
|
Hanover-Vahrenheide
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hannover-Wülfel
|
Hanover-Wülfel
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
529.705,74
|
399.429,36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heide
|
Heide
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
626.571,66
|
508.378,48
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heidelberg
|
Heidelberg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
304.532,44
|
168.618,19
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Heidelberg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heidelberg-Rohrbach
|
(Rohrbach)
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
468.400,39
|
331.377,14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heilbronn
|
Heilbronn
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
93,00
|
4.900.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Henstedt-Ulzburg
|
Henstedt-Ulzburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heppenheim
|
Heppenheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
428.761,30
|
303.035,84
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hildesheim
|
Hildesheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
294.476,83
|
171.885,41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH Hof
|
Hof
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
402.397,48
|
275.514,45
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homburg/Saar
|
Homburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
770.457,94
|
626.393,75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hückelhoven
|
Hückelhoven
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Idar-Oberstein
|
Idar-Oberstein
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
836.818,61
|
716.993,88
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Itzehoe
|
Itzehoe
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jena
|
Jena
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
195.008,33
|
73.212,78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Kaiserslautern
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karlsfeld
|
Karlsfeld
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
5.081,43
|
-106.029,53
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karlsruhe
|
Karlsruhe
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
594.722,69
|
458.154,29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karlsruhe-Ettlinger Tor
|
Karlsruhe
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-979.306,73
|
-106.156,78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kassel
|
Kassel
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kempten
|
Kempten
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
874.117,80
|
743.244,55
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH Kiel
|
Kiel
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kirchheim
|
Kirchheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
292.721,22
|
167.780,35
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koblenz
|
Koblenz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Köln Hohe Straße
|
Cologne
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
319.884,30
|
156.384,16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Köln-Chorweiler
|
Cologne
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.788.237,37
|
-369.200,03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Köln-Kalk
|
Cologne
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.311.931,32
|
1.156.301,34
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Köln-Marsdorf
|
Cologne-Marsdorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Konstanz
|
Konstanz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Krefeld
|
Krefeld
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
911.473,91
|
736.853,89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kulmbach
|
Kulmbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-134.224,63
|
51.633,49
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lahr
|
Lahr
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
473.889,44
|
366.934,97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landau/Pfalz
|
Landau
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landsberg/Lech
|
Landsberg am Lech
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landshut
|
Landshut
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
500.159,64
|
348.896,80
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leipzig Höfe am Brühl
|
Leipzig
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leipzig-Paunsdorf
|
Leipzig
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limburg
|
Limburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
288.676,85
|
170.063,85
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lingen
|
Lingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-652.097,09
|
49.891,79
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lübeck
|
Lübeck
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ludwigsburg
|
Ludwigsburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-1.974.419,98
|
2.250.714,47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ludwigshafen
|
Ludwigshafen/Rh.
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M258
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-576.785,07
|
278.778,92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magdeburg
|
Magdeburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magdeburg-Bördepark
|
Magdeburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
641.393,66
|
499.696,52
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main-Taunus-Zentrum
|
Sulzbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
200.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mainz
|
Mainz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mannheim
|
Mannheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
382.897,97
|
241.214,14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Mannheim-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mannheim-Sandhofen
|
Sandhofen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
807.869,80
|
676.103,15
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marburg
|
Marburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
341.659,37
|
226.097,23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marktredwitz
|
Marktredwitz
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
429.675,56
|
317.691,32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meerane
|
Meerane
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
724.945,09
|
604.822,57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memmingen
|
Memmingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mönchengladbach
|
Mönchengladbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
561.251,35
|
408.865,45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mühldorf/Inn
|
Mühldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
158.008,81
|
26.831,51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Mülheim/Ruhr-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mülheim
|
Dümpten
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
404.493,75
|
257.687,91
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
München-Haidhausen
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
München-Pasing
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
München-Solln
|
Munich-Solln
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Münster
|
Münster
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-Hifi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagold
|
Nagold
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
522.841,37
|
410.157,21
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neubrandenburg
|
Neubrandenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Neuburg an der
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuburg an der Donau
|
Donau
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-102.271,52
|
99.205,75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neumünster
|
Neumünster
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
323.680,99
|
205.017,08
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neunkirchen
|
Neunkirchen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
713.411,51
|
600.301,03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuss
|
Neuss
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
293.196,67
|
170.452,04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neustadt an der Weinstraße
|
Neustadt/Weinstrasse
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
636.195,21
|
513.062,16
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neu-Ulm
|
Neu-Ulm
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
542.564,88
|
417.364,23
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neuwied
|
Neuwied
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
107.278,66
|
-17.822,81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nienburg
|
Nienburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-1.216.741,80
|
730.332,94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordhausen
|
Nordhausen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-44.687,43
|
19.601,962
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordhorn
|
Nordhorn
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
684.107,24
|
549.318,64
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nürnberg-Kleinreuth
|
Nuremberg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nürnberg-Langwasser
|
Nuremberg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
363.049,82
|
218.035,53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-Hifi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nürnberg-Schoppershof
|
Nuremberg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
399.573,03
|
262.575,94
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offenburg
|
Offenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oldenburg
|
Oldenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oststeinbek
|
Oststeinbek
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
222.530,10
|
107.146,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paderborn
|
Paderborn
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Papenburg
|
Papenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
588.048,13
|
467.680,40
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passau
|
Passau
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
690.493,95
|
565.718,96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peine
|
Peine
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
300.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pforzheim
|
Pforzheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
692.012,20
|
554.053,79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pirmasens
|
Pirmasens
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
795.024,93
|
658.444,63
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plauen
|
Plauen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potsdam
|
Potsdam
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ravensburg
|
Ravensburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
426.939,34
|
306.214,04
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recklinghausen
|
Recklinghausen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
409.762,30
|
213.498,23
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regensburg
|
Regensburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
555.360,04
|
405.167,08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rendsburg
|
Rendsburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
311.578,82
|
203.573,63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reutlingen
|
Reutlingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rheine
|
Rheine
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
499.458,29
|
388.068,11
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rosenheim
|
Rosenheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
154.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Sievershagen b.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rostock
|
Rostock
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rostock-Brinckmansdorf
|
Rostock
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saarbrücken
|
Saarbrücken
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
-271.209,32
|
-32.101,85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Saarbrücken
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saarbrücken-Saarterrassen
|
(Saarterrassen)
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-54.600,86
|
159.265,92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saarlouis
|
Saarlouis
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
559.388,92
|
428.216,89
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schiffdorf-Spaden
|
Schiffdorf-Spaden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
821.990,56
|
489.848,46
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schwabach
|
Schwabach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
422.577,74
|
307.670,34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schwedt
|
Schwedt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-153.183,41
|
-82.562,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schweinfurt
|
Schweinfurt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-3.082.649,48
|
917.614,51
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schwerin
|
Schwerin
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Siegen
|
Siegen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
295.828,85
|
177.292,75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sindelfingen
|
Sindelfingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Singen
|
Singen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sinsheim
|
Sinsheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
99.999,99
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Speyer
|
Speyer
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
778.814,76
|
638.312,93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stade
|
Stade
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
404.849,15
|
278.921,01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stralsund
|
Stralsund
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
443.141,36
|
321.552,60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straubing
|
Straubing
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-1.967.000,58
|
1.525.971,39
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stuhr
|
Stuhr
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
39.305,28
|
309.810,02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stuttgart-Feuerbach
|
Stuttgart-Feuerbach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stuttgart-Vaihingen
|
Stuttgart-Vaihingen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-10.585,16
|
18.169,53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traunreut
|
Traunreut
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
8.358,60
|
-42.667,83
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traunstein
|
Traunstein
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
781.403,85
|
631.111,70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trier
|
Trier
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.459.555,31
|
1.331.489,55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ulm
|
Ulm
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Velbert
|
Velbert
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
305.711,05
|
180.789,69
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Viernheim
|
Viernheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
Schönefeld/OT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waltersdorf bei Berlin
|
Waltersdorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weiden
|
Weiden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weilheim
|
Weilheim
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weiterstadt
|
Weiterstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wetzlar
|
Wetzlar
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
243.678,89
|
121.079,66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wiesbaden
|
Wiesbaden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
171.284,33
|
158.928,082
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wiesbaden-Äppelallee
|
Wiesbaden
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.033.340,57
|
855.037,20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wolfsburg
|
Wolfsburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worms
|
Worms
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wuppertal
|
Wuppertal
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
839.480,73
|
675.514,96
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Würzburg
|
Würzburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
980.400,47
|
650.435,12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Würzburg - Alfred-Nobel-Straße
|
Würzburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
155.347,87
|
33.612,76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zella-Mehlis
|
Zella-Mehlis
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
569.760,29
|
455.205,08
|
Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zwickau
|
Zwickau
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,05
|
556.792,08
|
431.051,78
|
MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro Licht
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
255.645,94
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Umeå TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-109.679.781,53
|
-9.818.355,55
|
Media Markt Uppsala TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-129.014.140,94
|
-11.098.954,17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Utrecht Hoog Catharijne
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.V.
|
Utrecht
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,50
|
-31.243,93
|
-130.854,06
|
Media Markt Utrecht The Wall B.V.
|
Utrecht
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
155.488,57
|
55.488,64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT VALENCIA COLON SA
|
VALENCIA
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
674.832,38
|
554.832,38
|
MEDIA MARKT VALÈNCIA-CAMPANAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOTO, S.A.
|
València
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
957.224,44
|
837.224,44
|
MEDIA MARKT VALLADOLID VÍDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA
|
Valladolid
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
37.935,48
|
185.745,11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Västerås TV-Hifi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-166.547.433,27
|
-10.388.134,43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Växjö TV-Hifi-Elektro AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-151.139.410,16
|
-9.918.922,48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Venlo B.V.
|
Venlo
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-6.478.510,63
|
-312.721,80
|
MEDIA MARKT VIGO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.
|
Vigo
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
355.089,09
|
235.089,09
|
MEDIA MARKT VITORIA-GASTEIZ VIDEO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A.
|
Vitoria
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
656.232,14
|
536.232,14
|
Media Markt Wholesale B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Wilrijk NV
|
Wilrijk
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.493.208,76
|
703.300,20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT XCV TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Ingolstadt
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
99.689,01
|
-185,5212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Zaandam B.V.
|
Zaandam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-8.839.096,41
|
-717.432,96
|
MEDIA MARKT ZARAGOZA PUERTO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VENEZIA VÍDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPUTER-FOTO, SA
|
Zaragoza
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
490.166,06
|
370.166,06
|
MEDIA MARKT ZARAGOZA VIDEO-TV-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.
|
Zaragoza
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
-6.667.872,93
|
-251.362,04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Markt Zoetermeer B.V.
|
Zoetermeer
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
777.089,29
|
677.666,59
|
Media Markt zwei TV-HiFi-Elektro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH Dresden-Prohlis
|
Dresden-Prohlis
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKT Zwijnaarde NV
|
Ghent
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-7.847.772,00
|
331.682,55
|
Media Markt Zwolle B.V.
|
Zwolle
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
95,24
|
748.817,80
|
649.761,47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEDIA MARKTPARETS DEL VALLES SA
|
PARETS DEL VALLES
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.483.237,44
|
1.363.237,44
|
MEDIA MARKT-SATURN BELGIUM NV
|
Asse-Zellik
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
10.200.539,52
|
14,84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Saturn - Servicos de Apoio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adminstrativo, Lda.
|
Lisbon
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-2.894.279,83
|
130.698,55
|
Media Saturn Holding Polska Sp.z.o.o.
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
59.307.547,42
|
1.466.187,0361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Saturn Logistyka"Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-940.788,36
|
-990.788,3661
|
Media Saturn Online Spółka z
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-293.120,05
|
-343.120,0561
|
Mediamarket S.p.A.con Socio Unico
|
Curno
|
Italy
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
58.492.470,99
|
26.660.065,77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Amstetten CCA GmbH
|
Amstetten
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
393.980,58
|
276.174,28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Bürs GmbH
|
Bürs
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-505.903,84
|
-46.686,63
|
MediaMarkt Central Warehouse
|
Hasselt
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
538.951,50
|
620.458,87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Dornbirn GmbH
|
Dornbirn
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
742.694,98
|
469.355,11
|
MediaMarkt Feldkirch GmbH
|
Feldkirch
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
287.096,02
|
167.843,77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Gerasdorf G3 GmbH
|
Gerasdorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
884.950,17
|
755.090,07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Graz Lazarettgürtel GmbH
|
Graz
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-119.355,15
|
-293.484,52
|
MediaMarkt Graz Liebenau GmbH
|
Graz
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
871.647,15
|
742.116,64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Graz Shopping Nord GmbH
|
Graz
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
579.283,09
|
304.120,91
|
MediaMarkt Graz Shoppingcity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seiersberg GmbH
|
Seiersberg
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.539.163,36
|
1.112.106,42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Haid Center GmbH
|
Haid
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.275.862,33
|
1.132.444,12
|
MediaMarkt Imst FMZ GmbH
|
Imst
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
533.511,81
|
399.823,45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Innsbruck Kaufhaus Tyrol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Innsbruck
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-630.016,30
|
151.163,10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Innsbruck Ost GmbH
|
Innsbruck
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.187.974,47
|
1.775.395,76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Klagenfurt City Arkaden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Klagenfurt
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
201.693,34
|
55.368,36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Klagenfurt Ost GmbH
|
Klagenfurt
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.027.012,77
|
685.143,07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Krems GmbH
|
Krems an der Donau
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
429.663,73
|
163.476,43
|
MediaMarkt Leoben City Shopping
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Leoben
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
174.136,53
|
50.648,22
|
MediaMarkt Liezen ELI GmbH
|
Liezen
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-613.901,89
|
-312.040,81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Linz Industriezeile GmbH
|
Linz
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
685.908,98
|
557.332,35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Linz Passage GmbH
|
Linz
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
925.181,24
|
534.815,11
|
MediaMarkt Luxembourg S.A.
|
Luxembourg
|
Luxembourg
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
5.523.790,57
|
1.650.373,28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Medienhaus GmbH
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
79.113,04
|
-0,49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Oberwart EO GmbH
|
Oberwart
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
856.382,29
|
719.115,44
|
MediaMarkt Online GmbH
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
132.680,70
|
2.588,99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Parndorf GmbH
|
Parndorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
0,00
|
0,0014
|
MediaMarkt Pasching Plus City GmbH
|
Pasching
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.020.306,37
|
588.469,37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Powerservice GmbH
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
100.433,68
|
4.686,63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Ried GmbH
|
Ried im Innkreis
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
55.985,55
|
115.753,69
|
MediaMarkt Salzburg Europastraße
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Salzburg
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.733.623,71
|
2.425.209,15
|
MediaMarkt Salzburg Shopping Arena
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpenstraße GmbH
|
Salzburg
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
755.071,34
|
269.300,38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt SCS Multiplex GmbH
|
Wiener Neudorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.698.856,36
|
887.017,92
|
MediaMarkt Spittal GmbH
|
Spittal an der Drau
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
159.230,84
|
38.738,60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-8642 St. Lorenzen
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt St. Lorenzen GmbH
|
im Mürztal
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
625.036,85
|
491.918,85
|
MediaMarkt St. Pölten GmbH
|
St. Pölten
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.435.671,29
|
1.167.990,53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Steyr GmbH
|
Steyr
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
345.671,67
|
209.288,00
|
MEDIA-MarktTV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aachen
|
Aachen
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
415.150,05
|
132.814,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Villach GmbH
|
Villach
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
998.533,04
|
634.261,86
|
MediaMarkt Vöcklabruck GmbH
|
Vöcklabruck
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
686.452,25
|
557.499,63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Vösendorf SCS-Nordring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
3.346.067,93
|
2.495.359,09
|
MediaMarkt Wels GmbH
|
Wels
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
761.733,37
|
628.757,73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wholesale GmbH
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
100.045,86
|
-1.828,92
|
MediaMarkt Wien Auhof Center GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-909.549,13
|
-286.915,77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wien Columbus GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.462.330,46
|
1.309.754,78
|
MediaMarkt Wien Donauzentrum GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.027.091,16
|
837.108,56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wien Floridsdorf GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.258.535,23
|
811.453,79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wien Hietzing GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
470.400,07
|
170.911,97
|
MediaMarkt Wien Lugner City GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
804.527,81
|
652.920,40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wien Mariahilfer Straße
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.128.435,03
|
1.611.526,88
|
MediaMarkt Wien Millennium City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.055.621,30
|
699.578,57
|
MediaMarkt Wien Mitte The Mall GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.820.457,32
|
1.654.807,53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wien Riverside GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-2.138.785,15
|
-29.396,32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wien Simmering GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.297.691,34
|
754.273,19
|
MediaMarkt Wien Stadlau GmbH
|
Vienna
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
1.618.566,33
|
1.482.649,28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Wörgl GmbH
|
Wörgl
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
826.035,71
|
689.856,15
|
MediaMarkt Wr. Neustadt GmbH
|
Wiener Neustadt
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
2.240.012,85
|
1.908.578,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarkt Zell am See PEZZ GmbH
|
Zell am See
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
234.467,24
|
111.433,94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn Beschaffung und
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logistik GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
100.096,83
|
271.109,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn fünfte
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
734.859,97
|
628.237,66
|
MediaMarktSaturn Global Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
25.564,59
|
0,001
|
|
Grünwald, district of
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn Markenlizenz GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
25.000,00
|
970,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn Markenservice
|
Grünwald, district of
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH & Co. KG
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
21.656,55
|
45.883.081,19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn Markenservice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holding GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
25.000,00
|
995,401
47
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn Markenservice
|
Grünwald, district of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verwaltungs-GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
966,35
|
-20.347,52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn Marketing GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
24.443,42
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn N3XT GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
159.815,39
|
12.160,611
|
MediaMarktSaturn Plattform Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Grünwald
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
0,00
|
0,007,14
|
MediaMarktSaturn Retail Cooperation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn sechste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
2.543.651,94
|
2.056.571,52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MediaMarktSaturn siebte
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-11.203.525,53
|
8.393.888,97
|
MEDIA-SATURN (PORTUGAL), SGPS,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNIPESSOAL LDA
|
CRC-LISBOA
|
Portugal
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-96.467.545,33
|
1.695.561,30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn Beteiligungen Polska
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.051.573,38
|
875.613,0661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn Deutschland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
100.000,00
|
0,002
|
Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
125.677.956,99
|
0,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturne-handel Sverige AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
2.254.151,25
|
-11.681,01
|
Media-Saturn Helvetia Holding GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
2.942.661,77
|
0,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn Holding Norway AS
|
Oslo
|
Norway
|
NOK
|
100,00
|
94.398.251,50
|
809.164,80
|
Media-Saturn Holding Sweden AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
339.924.912,84
|
-1.295.528,87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn Internationale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beteiligungen GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
9.383.542,45
|
0,001
|
Media-Saturn IT Services GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
4.316.871,87
|
4.216.871,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn Marketing GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
98.215,74
|
-451,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn Nordic Shared Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AB
|
Stockholm
|
Sweden
|
SEK
|
100,00
|
-19.520.737,15
|
-389.906,80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
78,38
|
469.442.378,42
|
139.927.003,3657
|
MMS Alliance GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
22.185,44
|
-595,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MMS Connect B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
265.155,92
|
55,92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MMS Coolsingel BV
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-9.806.302,02
|
-904,39
|
MMS E-Commerce GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
101.000,00
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MMS ERA Holdco B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
n.a.62
|
n.a.62
|
MMS ONLINE BELGIUM NV
|
Zellik
|
Belgium
|
EUR
|
99,90
|
10.160,44
|
-51.401,88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MMS Online Nederland B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
71.478,40
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MS E-Business Concepts & Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
9.827.505,00
|
0,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MS New CO Spółka z ograniczoną
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
odpowiedzialnością
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-4.719,31
|
-13.831,7561
|
MWFS Zwischenholding Managment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
26.290,96
|
0,00
|
MWFS Zwischenholding Managment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH & Co. KG
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
92.267.310,17
|
-13.935,98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
my-xplace GmbH
|
Ingolstadt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-7.655.461,83
|
1.004.533,39
|
OOO MEDIA-SATURN TRANSACTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SERVICES RUS
|
Moscow
|
Russia
|
RUB
|
100,00
|
-92.843.000.000,00
|
-98.555.000.000,0011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OOO xplace
|
Moscow
|
Russia
|
RUB
|
100,00
|
11.807.000,00
|
-33.192.000,0011
|
Option 5 B.V.
|
Goes
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
327.505,43
|
145.492,46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PayRed Card Services AG
|
Dietikon
|
Switzerland
|
CHF
|
100,00
|
310.806,62
|
160.226,67
|
Power Service GmbH
|
Cologne
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-68.389.639,90
|
0,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PowerService Nederland B.V.
|
Rotterdam
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.630.035,77
|
56.377,20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
red blue Marketing GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
102.258,38
|
0,001,58
|
redblue services GmbH
|
Munich
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
24.340,96
|
0,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redcoon Benelux B. V.
|
Tilburg
|
Netherlands
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
235.358,73
|
1.668,85
|
REDCOON ELECTRONIC TRADE, S.L.U.
|
El Prat de Llobregat
|
Spain
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
815.223,00
|
-65.884,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
NOTES
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
% share of
|
|
Profit or loss of
|
Company name
|
Registered office
|
Country
|
Currency
|
capital
|
Equity
|
last financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redcoon GmbH
|
Vösendorf
|
Austria
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.046.909,07
|
676.452,42
|
Redcoon GmbH i. L.
|
Aschaffenburg
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
15.023.532,80
|
13.033.274,3013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REDCOON ITALIA S.R.L.
|
Turin
|
Italy
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
281.691,00
|
15.606,00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redcoon Logistics GmbH
|
Erfurt
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
1.162.987,28
|
0,002
|
REDCOON POLSKA Sp. z.o.o.
|
Bydgoszcz
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
269.070.000,00
|
-35.207.000,0010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redcoon.pl Spółka z ograniczoną
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
odpowiedzialnością
|
Warsaw
|
Poland
|
PLN
|
100,00
|
-11.964.910,82
|
-9.400.613,47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Media Group GmbH
|
Düsseldorf
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
-5.549.071,45
|
-171.816,14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RTS Elektronik Systeme GmbH
|
Wolnzach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
19.682.936,95
|
25.771.003,033
|
RTS Service Solutions GmbH & Co. KG
|
Wolnzach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
234.951,38
|
-479.028,02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RTS Service Solutions Verwaltungs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GmbH
|
Wolnzach
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
100,00
|
37.711,34
|
-3.794,684
|
Saturn Electro-Handelsgesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mbH
|
Karlsruhe
|
Germany
|
EUR
|
90,00
|
-1.535.866,18
|
206.776,24
|
Saturn Electro-Handelsgesellschaft
|
|
|
|
|