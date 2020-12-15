Ceconomy : Annual Financial Statements CECONOMY AG 2019/20

Log in
A N N U A L F I N A N C I A L S TAT E M E N T S

2019/20

CONTENTS

COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT OF THE LEGAL

REPRESENTATIVES

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

04

Statement of financial position

05

Income statement

INFORMATION AND FINANCIAL CALENDAR

NOTES

  1. Notes to the statement of financial position
  1. Notes to the income statement
  1. Other disclosures
  1. Corporate bodies of CECONOMY AG and their mandates
  1. Shareholdings
  1. The Management Board's signature

02

COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT

COMBINED MANAGEMENT

REPORT

The management report for CECONOMY AG and the Group management report have been combined in accordance with Sec. 315 para. 5 of the German Commercial Code (HGB) in conjunction with Sec. 298 para. 2 HGB and published in CECONOMY's 2019/20 annual report.

The annual financial statements and the management report for CECONOMY AG combined with the Group management report for financial year 2019/20 are submitted to the operator of the German Federal Gazette and published in the German Federal Gazette.

The annual financial statements for CECONOMY AG and the management report for CECONOMY for financial year 2019/20 are also available online at www.ceconomy.de/en/.

03

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of financial position as of 30 September 2020

Assets

€ million

Note no.

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Fixed assets

3

Intangible assets

4

1

0

Property, plant and equipment

5

1

2

Financial assets

6

1,537

933

1,539

935

Current assets

Receivables and other assets

7

327

1,210

Cash on hand, bank deposits and cheques

8

214

132

541

1,342

Prepaid expenses

9

2

2

2,082

2,279

Equity and liabilities

€ million

Note no.

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Equity

Share capital

10

919

919

Ordinary Shares

912

912

Preference shares

7

7

(Contingent capital)

(128)

(128)

Capital reserve

11

321

321

Balance sheet loss

27

-53

-91

1,187

1,149

Provisions

12

134

124

Liabilities

13

760

1,004

Deferred income

14

1

2

2,082

2,279

04

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Income statement for the financial year from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020

€ million

Note no.

2018/19

2019/20

Revenue

20

3

5

Investment result

21

84

5

Net financial result

22

-18

-12

Other operating income

23

7

3

Personnel expenses

24

-48

-19

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses on intangible and tangible assets

3

0

-1

Other operating expenses

25

-22

-18

Income taxes

26

0

0

Earnings after tax

6

-37

Other taxes

0

-1

Net loss for the year (in previous year: net income for the year)

6

-38

Loss carry-forward from the previous year

27

-59

-53

Balance sheet loss

27

-53

-91

05

NOTES

NOTES

1. Basis of preparation of the annual financial statements

CECONOMY AG, the parent company of CECONOMY Group, has its registered office at Kaistrasse 3 in 40221 Düssel- dorf, Germany. It is listed at the Düsseldorf District Court under register number HRB 39473.

The annual financial statement of CECONOMY AG have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG).

The annual financial statements were prepared in euro. All amounts are shown in millions of euros (€ million) unless stated otherwise. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded down and reported as €0 million.

The statement of financial position and the income statement combine various items to improve clarity of presenta- tion. The order of the combined income statement items as determined in Sec. 275 HGB has been partially amended to emphasise the company's function as a holding company. These items are presented separately in the notes.

2. Accounting, valuation and reporting principles

Intangible assets are recognised at cost and property, plant and equipment are carried at cost, in each case less cumulative depreciation or amortisation and impairment losses. Depreciation/amortisation is on a straight-line basis.

The underlying expected useful lives essentially amount to periods of between three and five years. Assets are written down to the lower of cost or fair value if impairment is expected to be permanent. Lower carrying amounts are maintained unless a higher carrying amount up to the acquisition cost is warranted. Fixed assets with acquisition costs of less than €1,000 (low-value assets) are divided into two groups. Assets costing up to €250 are written down in full in the year of acquisition. Assets costing between €250 and €1,000 are reported in a collective item and written down using the straight-line method in the year of acquisition and in the subsequent four years. The option to capitalise internally generated intangible assets was not exercised.

Shares in affiliated companies and investments are recognised at cost or at the lower of cost and fair value where impairment is expected to be permanent. Lower carrying amounts are maintained unless a higher carrying amount up to the original acquisition cost is warranted.

Receivables and other assets are carried at their nominal amount. Non-interest-bearing receivables with a term of more than one year are discounted to their net present value. Risks inherent to the receivables are taken into account by way of specific bad debt allowances. If the relevant requirements are met, earnings of direct and indirect investments are recognised during the same period. Otherwise, income from investments is recognised in the year of distribution.

Prepaid expenses are recognised over the terms of the underlying items and released pro rata.

Direct pension obligations are calculated on the basis of actuarial calculations using the projected unit credit method. Mortality rate calculations are based on the G 2018 mortality tables (30/09/2019: G 2018 mortality tables) from Prof Klaus Heubeck. Expected future salary and pension increases are taken into account. For these, we assume annual salary adjustments of 2 per cent (2018/19: 2 per cent) and annual pension adjustments of 1.5 per cent (2018/19:

1.5 per cent). In accordance with Sec. 253 para. 2 HGB, the actuarial interest rate was set at 2.42 per cent for finan- cial year 2019/20 (2018/19: 2.82 per cent), equal to the average market interest rate for the past ten years. This interest rate assumes a remaining term of 15 years.

CECONOMY AG recognises a corresponding provision for shortfalls in the pension fund. In doing so, it applied the same methods and parameters as for the calculation of direct pension obligations.

The difference between the carrying amount of provisions for partial retirement obligations based on the average market interest rate for the past ten years and the carrying amount based on the average market interest rate for the past seven years (1.71 per cent (2018/19: 2.05 per cent)) is €9 million (30/09/2019: €10 million). This amount

06

NOTES

must be taken into consideration when calculating the amount subject to restriction on distribution. Allocations to pension obligations are, where these are attributable to the interest component, to be reported in the net financial result and otherwise under personnel expenses.

The other provisions are established to cover all foreseeable risks and uncertain liabilities, based on reasonable estimates of the future settlement amounts of such commitments. Future price and cost increases are taken into account if there are sufficient objective indications that they will occur. Provisions maturing in more than one year are discounted to present value using the average market interest rate for the past seven years, based on their remaining maturities.

Deferred taxes are calculated for temporary differences between the accounting and tax carrying amounts of assets, liabilities, prepaid expenses and deferred income. In addition to the temporary accounting differences, tax loss and interest carry-forwards and any tax credits are included in the calculation. Deferred tax liabilities are recognised only if they exceed deferred tax assets. The option under Sec. 274 para. 1 sentence 2 HGB to recognise deferred tax assets was not exercised.

Liabilities are carried at their settlement amount.

Any currency, interest rate and price risks incurred as part of operating activities are hedged through the use of derivative financial instruments. These primarily include forward exchange contracts, currency options and interest rate and currency swaps. Derivative financial instruments that are part of an economically necessary and documented hedging relationship with other or primary financial instruments are measured jointly in accordance with Sec. 254 HGB (net hedge presentation method). In particular, this may affect intragroup and external financing as well as derivatives that are passed on to affiliated companies. Within hedges, unrealised losses are offset up to the amount of unrealised gains. Excess losses are anticipated (provisions recognised); excess gains are not recognised. Hedge accounting requires individual risk compensation, matching interest maturity and currency, the same maturity date and the intention to hold to maturity beyond the measurement date.

Notes to the statement of financial position

3. Fixed assets

€ million

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Intangible assets

Purchased right-of-use assets and licences

1

0

1

0

Property, plant and equipment

Other plant, business and office equipment

1

2

1

2

Financial assets

Shares in affiliated companies

1,524

920

Investments

13

13

1,537

933

Total

1,539

935

07

NOTES

The table below shows changes to fixed assets:

Property, plant

Intangible assets

and equipment

Purchased right-of-use

Other plant, business

€ million

assets and licences

and office equipment

Total

Cost

As of 01/10/2019

1

1

2

Additions

0

1

1

Transfers

0

0

0

Disposals

0

0

0

As of 30/09/2020

1

2

3

Depreciation/amortisation and impairment loss

As of 01/10/2019

0

0

0

Depreciation/amortisation/impairment loss for the financial year

1

0

1

Transfers

0

0

0

Disposals

0

0

0

As of 30/09/2020

1

0

1

Carrying amount as of 01/10/2019

1

1

2

Carrying amount as of 30/09/2020

0

2

2

Financial assets

Shares in

€ million

affiliated companies

Investments

Total

Cost

As of 01/10/2019

1,524

13

1,537

Additions

0

0

0

Transfers

0

0

0

Disposals

604

0

604

As of 30/09/2020

920

13

933

Depreciation/amortisation and impairment loss

As of 01/10/2019

0

0

0

Depreciation/amortisation/impairment loss for the financial year

0

0

0

Transfers

0

0

0

Disposals

0

0

0

As of 30/09/2020

0

0

0

Carrying amount as of 01/10/2019

1,524

13

1,537

Carrying amount as of 30/09/2020

920

13

933

4. Intangible assets

Intangible assets essentially include purchased software and licences. All depreciation and amortisation for financial year 2019/20 was scheduled.

5. Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment essentially comprise business and office equipment. All depreciation and amortisa- tion for financial year 2019/20 was scheduled.

6. Financial assets

Shares in affiliated companies as of 30 September 2020 came to €920 million (30/09/2019: €1,524 million) and essentially comprise 100 per cent of the shares in CECONOMY Retail GmbH with a carrying amount of €651 million (30/09/2019: €651 million). CECONOMY Retail GmbH itself holds the majority of shares in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH. This also includes 100 per cent of shares in CECONOMY Retail International GmbH with a carrying amount of €250 million (30/09/2020: €453 million),and 100 per cent of shares in MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & Co. KG, with

08

NOTES

a carrying amount of €10 million (30/09/2020: €410 million). CECONOMY Retail International GmbH has a 24.44 per cent interest in Fnac Darty S.A. in Ivry-sur-Seine, France.

The disposal in the item shares in affiliated companies in the amount of €604 million reflects distributions from the reserves of MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & CO. KG of €400 million, from the capital reserve of CECONOMY Retail International GmbH of €203 million and CECONOMY Data GmbH of €1 million. These withdrawals from reserves are reflected in the cost of the investment. For this reason, a distribution from the reserve is to be taken into account as a reduction in acquisition costs not affecting net income.

The investments comprise 6.61 per cent of shares in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG in the amount of €13 million (30/09/2020: €13 million) and the approximately one per cent share in METRO AG held directly by CECONOMY AG with a carrying amount of €1. The approximately one per cent share in METRO AG held directly by CECONOMY AG is restricted from sale for seven years for tax purposes and so it cannot be sold before 1 October 2023 without incurring negative tax consequences.

  • More information on the investment in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG can be found under note 19 Risks and benefits of off-balance sheet transactions.

7. Receivables and other assets

€ million

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Receivables from affiliated companies

273

1,177

thereof trade receivables

(5)

(0)

Other assets

54

33

thereof with a remaining term of more than one year

(0)

(0)

327

1,210

Receivables from affiliated companies essentially comprise €653 million in a receivable from a distribution from the capital reserve of CECONOMY Retail GmbH through profit or loss (30/09/2019: €0 million) and €203 million in a receivable from a distribution from the capital reserve of CECONOMY Retail International GmbH not affecting net income. Receivables from affiliated companies also include €313 million in receivables resulting from the financing function of CECONOMY AG as holding company to Group companies (30/09/2019: €189 million), of which €310 million is attributable to CECONOMY Retail GmbH, €3 million to CECONOMY Retail International GmbH and €1 million to CECONOMY Invest GmbH, and €7 million in receivables to subsidiaries from passing on third party costs (30/09/2019: €0 million).

Other assets essentially comprised €32 million in claims to tax refunds (30/09/2019: €53 million). Receivables from

withheld tax on capital gains accounts for €32 million of this. €27 million of this (30/09/2019: €27 million) relates to the assumption of the receivable for capital gains tax of CECONOMY Retail GmbH resulting from the distribution of profit or loss by Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH for the 2016/17 financial year and €4 million (30/09/2019: €24 million) relates to the assumption of receivables for capital gains tax of MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & Co. KG and the dividend distribution by METRO AG to MWFS Zwischenholding GmbH & Co. KG. Other assets also include €0 million in value-added tax refund claims (30/09/2019: €1 million).

8. Cash on hand, bank deposits and cheques

The item totalled €132 million as of the closing date (30/09/2019: €214 million) and comprises short-term deposits and financial investments at banks.

The decline compared with 30 September 2019 was due to ongoing operating expenses as well as a special allocation to CECONOMY Unterstützungskasse e.V. in the mid-double-digit million euro amount.

9. Prepaid expenses and deferred charges

Prepaid expenses and deferred charges amounted to €2 million as of the closing date (30/09/2019: €2 million).They include €1 million in commission for a syndicated credit facility and a promissory note loan of €250 million issued in financial year 2017/18 and €1 million in commission in connection with the conclusion of the new syndicated loan agreement on 12 May 2020 with a total credit facility of €2.7 billion.

09

NOTES

10. Share capital (equity)

Share capital has not changed in terms of its amount or breakdown into ordinary and preference shares in comparison to 30 September 2019 and comes to €918,845,410.90. It is divided as follows:

No-par-value bearer shares, accounting par value approx. €2.56

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Number

Ordinary shares

356,743,118

356,743,118

€ approx.

911,999,300

911,999,300

Preference shares

Ordinary shares

2,677,966

2,677,966

€ approx.

6,846,111

6,846,111

Total shares

Ordinary shares

359,421,084

359,421,084

Total share capital

€ approx.

918,845,411

918,845,411

Each ordinary share carries one vote. In particular, ordinary shares also entitle the holder to receive dividends. Unlike ordinary shares, preference shares do not generally grant voting rights and provide a preferential right to profits in accordance with Sec. 21 of CECONOMY AG's articles of association. These state that:

"(1) Holders of preference shares without voting rights receive an advance dividend from annual balance sheet profit to be paid subsequently of €0.17 per preference share.

  1. If the distributable balance sheet profit in a financial year is not sufficient to pay the advance dividend, the ar- rears are payable without interest from the balance sheet profit for the following financial years in such a way that the older arrears are settled before the more recent ones and the preferred dividends payable for the finan- cial year from this same year's profits are not paid until after all arrears have been repaid.
  2. After advance dividends have been distributed, holders of ordinary shares receive a dividend of €0.17 per ordi- nary share. An additional dividend of €0.06 per preference share, which may not be paid retroactively, is then paid to the holders of preference shares without voting rights. The additional dividend amounts to 10 per cent of dividends paid to holders of ordinary shares, taking into account para. 4, if this reaches or exceeds €1.02 per or- dinary share.
  3. Holders of preference shares without voting rights and holders of ordinary shares participate in a further profit distribution equally in accordance with their share in share capital."

Authorised capital

The General Meeting held on 13 February 2019 authorised the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital on one or more occasions until 12 February 2024 up to a maximum of €321,600,000 by issuing new no-par value ordinary bearer shares against cash or non-cash contributions (Authorised Capital). The Management Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to disapply shareholders' subscription rights in certain, pre-defined cases. Authorised Capital has not yet been utilised.

Contingent capital

The General Meeting held on 13 February 2019 resolved to contingently increase share capital by up to €127,825,000, divided into up to 50,000,000 no-par value ordinary bearer shares (contingent capital). This contingent capital increase relates to a Management Board authorisation, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue bearer warrant or convertible bonds (jointly "bonds") on one or more occasions until 12 February 2024 in a total nominal amount of up to €1,000,000,000, and to grant or impose warrant rights or obligations on the holders of warrant bonds and conversion rights or obligations on the holders of convertible bonds for the ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY AG with a pro rata amount of the share capital totalling up to €127,825,000, in accordance with the provisions of the conditions for the respective warrant or convertible bond, or to grant CECONOMY AG the right to grant shares in CECONOMY AG or another listed company in full or in part instead of repaying the bonds in cash. The Management Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to disapply shareholders' subscription rights in certain, pre-defined cases. No warrant and/or convertible bonds have yet been issued on the basis of the authorisation described above.

Acquisition of treasury shares

On the basis of Sec. 71 para. 1 no. 8 AktG, the General Meeting held on 13 February 2019 authorised the company to purchase treasury shares of any share class until 12 February 2024 that represent a total of no more than ten per cent of the share capital at the time this authorisation becomes effective or - if this value is lower - of the share capital at the time such authorisation is exercised. This authorisation has not yet been exercised by the com-

10

NOTES

pany or by an independent business or a business in which the company holds a majority interest, or by another business acting on behalf of the company or on behalf of an independent business or a business in which the company holds a majority interest.

  • Further information on Authorised Capital, Contingent Capital and the authorisation to issue warrant and/or convertible bonds and to purchase treasury shares can be found in the combined management report - Disclosures pursuant to Sec. 315a para. 1 and Sec. 289a para. 1 of the Ger- man Commercial Code.

11. Capital reserve

The capital reserve as of 30 September 2020 amounted to €321 million and was unchanged year on year. Capital reserves under Sec. 272 para. 2 no. 1-3 HGB account for €270 million of this and a capital reserve under Sec. 272 para. 2 no. 4 HGB for €51 million.

12. Provisions

€ million

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Provisions for post-employment benefit plans and similar obligations

123

116

Tax provisions

0

1

Other provisions

11

7

134

124

Provisions for post-employment benefit plans and similar obligations have been recognised for direct pension commitments in the amount of €81 million (30/09/2019: €82 million) and for shortfalls in underfunded pension funds in the amount of €35 million (30/09/2019: €41 million). Please refer to Section 2 of the notes for information on the general measurement parameters.

Assets from pension insurance of €33 million (30/09/2019: €33 million) were set off within the "provisions for post- employment benefit plans and similar obligations" item. Assets from pension insurance are pledged and secured against insolvency. The cost is primarily commensurate with the fair values of the pension reinsurance and the settlement amount of the obligations. No material offset expenses or income arose in this context.

Other provisions are recognised for the following items:

€ million

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Obligations to employees

6

3

Outstanding invoices

4

4

Litigation risks and legal disputes

1

0

Miscellaneous

0

0

11

7

Other provisions include obligations to employees and to members of the Management Board of €3 million (30/09/2019: €6 million), €1 million of which (30/09/2019: €3 million) relates to bonus provisions, € 1 million (30/09/2019: €2 million) to severance payment provisions and €1 million (30/09/2019: €1 million) to obligations for share-based payments.

11

NOTES

13. Liabilities

Remaining term

Remaining term

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

€ million

Total

Up to 1 year

1 to 5 years

Over 5 years

Total

Up to 1 year

1 to 5 years

Over 5 years

Liabilities to banks

250

0

238

12

250

0

238

12

Trade liabilities

2

2

0

0

1

1

0

0

Liabilities to affiliated

companies

506

506

0

0

751

751

0

0

thereof trade payables

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

Other liabilities

2

2

0

0

2

2

0

0

thereof taxes

(1)

(1)

(0)

(0)

(1)

(1)

(0)

(0)

thereof social security

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

760

510

238

12

1,004

754

238

12

CECONOMY AG possesses liquidity reserves that, as well as the held liquidity, comprise a syndicated credit facility totalling €2,680 million. This facility was adjusted in the financial year 2019/20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new credit facility has three tranches, with tranche A comprising €625 million (term to 30 January 2024) and tranche C €355 million (term to 30 June 2022). Tranches A and C correspond to the syndicated credit facilities of €550 million disclosed in the previous year, and the multi-year, confirmed bilateral credit facilities totalling €430 million. These tranches have been integrated into the new credit facilities. The revised syndicated credit facility also includes an additional tranche B of €1,700 million (term to 30 December 2021), €1,360 million of which is provided by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau and €340 million by a consortium of CECONOMY AG's partner banks. CECONOMY AG can choose to renew this tranche by one year if approved by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau. If the renewal option is exercised, the term of tranche C for €355 million is also extended by one year. These extensive, multi-year credit facilities had not been utilised as of 30 September 2020.

Liabilities to banks include promissory note loans of €250 million with a remaining term of one to six years.

Trade payables include cost and investment accounts.

In financial year 2019/20, €655 million of the liabilities to affiliated companies resulted from liabilities from loss absorption on the basis of existing profit and loss transfer agreements, of which CECONOMY Retail GmbH accounted for €447 million, CECONOMY Retail International GmbH for €206 million and CECONOMY Digital GmbH for €2 million. In addition, liabilities to affiliated companies include €96 million in liabilities from short-term financial investments of Group companies at CECONOMY AG.

The other liabilities of €2 million include liabilities from payroll and church taxes of €1 million and interest liabilities on promissory note loans of €1 million.

14. Deferred income

This item includes deferred income of €2 million from the assumption of guarantees for Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH for potential future bad debt losses from the sale of receivables from mobile phone contracts.

15. Contingent liabilities

€ million

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

Obligations from guarantees

120

3,421

thereof for liabilities to affiliated companies

(119)

(3,420)

120

3,421

The contingent liabilities as of 30 September 2020 primarily comprise €2,680 million plus any bank fees for the assumption of a guarantee to banks for all liabilities of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH under the syndicated loan agreement concluded in 2019/20, including the repayment of credit amounts drawn by Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH. The risk of utilisation is considered unlikely as MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group already launched large-scale measures to secure liquidity and earnings at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, contingent liabilities as of 30 September 2020 comprise €620 million for the assumption of guarantees by CECONOMY AG to hedge operat-

12

NOTES

ing liabilities of Media-Saturn companies. Based on available liquidity at Media-Saturn companies and liquidity planning, the risk of utilisation is classified as unlikely. There are also contingent liabilities of €21 million for the assumption of a guarantee by CECONOMY AG to a financial institution hedge against potential future bad debt losses from the sale of the receivables from mobile phone contracts of Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH to a financial institution and CHF 105 million or €97 million for a guarantee by CECONOMY AG to a bank to provide cover for the contractual obligations of PayRed Services AG, Switzerland, in connection with the sale of credit card receivables. On the basis of the financial calculations performed in a risk model analysis, the risk of utilisation is classified as unlikely in both cases.

In addition, there is a contingent liability of €1 million in the form of a contract performance guarantee by CECONOMY AG for the collateral to be provided pursuant to the property purchase agreement dated 7 April 2017 between CECONOMY Unterstützungskasse e. V. and Projektentwicklungsgesellschaft Kaispeicher Düsseldorf mbH & Co. KG for the contractual performance of the property purchase agreement. Utilisation is classified as unlikely as the underlying obligation can be fulfilled by CECONOMY Unterstützungskasse e. V.

In addition, there are contingent liabilities from a framework agreement with a financial institution for insolvency protection of credit in the partial retirement block model of €1 million through a directly enforceable guarantee by the financial institution for company employees and for Group employees for the benefit of the affiliated company Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH. The company concerned can fulfil the obligations underlying the guarantees.

The spin-off of the former METRO GROUP gives rise to a legal contingent liability from a five- or ten-year continuing liability in accordance with Sec. 133 para. 1 and 3 of the German Transformation Act (UmwG). The legal entities involved in the spin-off are liable as joint and several debtors for the liabilities (five years) and the pension obligations (ten years) of CECONOMY AG as the transferring legal entity that had been in existence since before the spin- off entered into force. On the basis of publicly available information, particularly METRO AG's rating, the risk of utilisation from this contingent liability is classified as unlikely.

CECONOMY AG enters into contingent liabilities only after weighing up all the risks and only in connection with its own operating activities. As of the date of preparation of this report, the company is not aware of any liability claims.

16. Other financial liabilities

Remaining term

Remaining term

30/09/2019

30/09/2020

€ million

Total

Up to 1 year

1 to 5 years

Over 5 years

Total

Up to 1 year

1 to 5 years

Over 5 years

Obligations from loans

granted

7

2

5

0

28

16

12

0

Loan commitments

858

63

795

0

49

49

0

0

thereof to affiliated

(858)

(63)

(795)

(0)

(49)

(49)

(0)

(0)

companies

Obligations from rental

12

1

6

5

11

1

6

4

agreements and leases

877

66

806

5

88

66

18

4

The financial obligations from loans granted of €28 million (30/09/2019: €7 million) relate to commitment fees still to be paid for the multi-year syndicated credit facility over the next few years with a nominal volume of €2,680 million (30/09/2019: €980 million). There are refund claims against a subsidiary of €25 million.

The nominal value of the loan commitments to Group companies amounts to €368 million (30/09/2019: €1,053 million), of which €319 million (30/09/2019: €195 million) was utilised as of the closing date.

The obligations from rental agreements and leases primarily relate to the rental obligation for CECONOMY AG's rented building at Kaistrasse 3 in Düsseldorf. The tenancy began on 1 November 2019. The rental agreement has a term of ten years.

17. Derivative financial instruments

To hedge currency risks relating to Group companies' receivables and liabilities in foreign currency, CECONOMY AG concludes currency contracts and forward currency contracts with banks (micro-hedges), which CECONOMY AG

13

NOTES

passes on to the Group company concerned by concluding an internal, offsetting contract. The conclusion of internal forward currency contracts, the value of which develops in the opposite direction to the contract concluded with the bank with regard to currency risk, guarantees risk compensation thanks to the identical nominal amounts and currencies and the matching maturities. Prospective and retrospective effectiveness is thus ensured. The nominal volume of the forward currency contracts not yet settled amounts to €458 million.

18. Other legal matters

Legal disputes in relation to Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH

Through its wholly owned subsidiary CECONOMY Retail GmbH (CE Retail), CECONOMY AG indirectly holds 78.38 per cent of the shares in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH).

By way of an action for annulment and a positive action for a declaratory judgement against the dismissive resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of MSH in December 2015 brought by the minority shareholder before the Ingol- stadt Regional Court on 28 January 2016, the minority shareholder of MSH sought the dismissal and suspension of the Managing Director of MSH appointed at the time by CE Retail (still operating as METRO Kaufhaus und Fachmarkt Holding GmbH at that time). The Ingolstadt Regional Court dismissed the minority shareholder's action by way of judgement dated 7 March 2017. The Munich Higher Regional Court rejected the minority shareholder's appeal on 29 November 2017 and refused further leave to appeal. The minority shareholder appealed to the Federal Court against the refusal of further leave to appeal on 22 December 2017. In response to a joint motion by the parties involved, the Federal Court ordered the suspension of the proceedings on 26 February 2018. CECONOMY is of the opinion that the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal has little chance of success.

By way of a further legal challenge brought before the Ingolstadt Regional Court on 10 February 2016, also against the dismissive resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of MSH in December 2015, the minority shareholder of MSH sought damages against the management of MSH at the time that the minority shareholder felt were owed over supposed breaches of duty. The Ingolstadt Regional Court dismissed the action by way of judgement dated 18 November 2016. The Munich Higher Regional Court rejected the minority shareholder's appeal on 18 July 2017 and refused further leave to appeal. The minority shareholder appealed to the Federal Court against the refusal of further leave to appeal on 24 August 2017. In response to a joint motion by the parties involved, the Federal Court ordered the suspension of the proceedings on 26 February 2018. CECONOMY is of the opinion that the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal has little chance of success.

Legal disputes in relation to the General Meeting of CECONOMY AG

On 6 February 2017, the General Meeting of CECONOMY AG (operating as METRO AG at the time) approved the hive- down and spin-off agreement between CECONOMY AG, which was still operating as METRO AG at the time, and the current METRO AG, then still operating as METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG. The hive-down and the spin-off were entered into the commercial register of CECONOMY AG - which was operating as METRO AG at the time - on 12 July 2017 and thus became legally effective. The legal proceedings described below and their outcome do not have any impact on the effectiveness of the hive-down and the spin-off.

In connection with the split of the former METRO GROUP, several shareholders, including the minority shareholder of MSH, filed avoidance, annulment and/or declaratory actions due to the resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG - which was operating as METRO AG at the time - on 6 February 2017 under items 3 and 4 of the agenda regarding granting discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2015/16 financial year, the resolutions adopted under items 9 and 10 of the agenda regarding the amendment of Article 1 of the articles of association (Company name) as well as other amendments to the articles of asso- ciation, and because of the resolution adopted under item 11 of the agenda regarding the approval of the hive-down and spin-off agreement. Furthermore, several shareholders filed general declaratory actions against CECONOMY AG and requested to have the hive-down and spin-off agreement declared null and void, or at least provisionally invalid. All the actions were pending before the Düsseldorf Regional Court (LG). The LG Düsseldorf dismissed all these actions in its rulings of 24 January 2018. Appeals were filed in all proceedings. By way of rulings of 4 April 2019, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf (OLG) rejected all appeals. In the appeal ruling in the action for annulment of the resolutions by the General Meeting, an appeal to the Federal Court was allowed and filed. In the proceedings for the declaration of avoidance or to have the hive-down and spin-off agreement declared provisionally invalid, the Düs- seldorf Higher Regional Court refused further leave to appeal. The claimants have filed an appeal with the Federal Court against one of these proceedings for declaratory judgement. The judgement in the other proceedings for declaratory judgement is final. In the reporting period, there were no material new developments in relation to the

14

NOTES

appeal pending at the Federal Court and the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal. CECONOMY is of the opinion that the appeal and the appeal against the refusal of further leave to appeal have little chance of success.

On 13 February 2019, the General Meeting granted formal approval for the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2017/18 financial year under item 2 of the agenda. Several shareholders brought an action for annulment before the Düsseldorf Regional Court against the individual approval for the actions of the former members of the Management Board Pieter Haas and Mark Frese. By way of a ruling of 17 December 2019, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf dismissed the action for annulment. All claimants have appealed against the ruling. CECONOMY AG is of the opinion that the appeal has little chance of success.

Assertion of antitrust claims for damages

CECONOMY companies had brought an action against Toshiba and Panasonic companies before a London court. They claimed damages on the basis of the EU Commission's ruling that seven manufacturers of cathode ray tubes (CRTs), including Toshiba and Panasonic, engaged in price fixing, divided up markets and customers amongst themselves and limited their production, thereby violating European antitrust law. These CRTs were installed in televisions and computer monitors that were also sold to CECONOMY companies. The proceedings have since been terminated as part of settlements.

Other legal issues

On 3 November 2017, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office conducted a search of the business premises of what is today METRO AG. The search was based on suspected violations of the Wertpapierhandelsgesetz (WpHG - German Securities Trading Act) against former and then members of corporate bodies at what was then METRO AG (now CECONOMY AG). The Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office's investigations concerned the suspicion that the former METRO AG should have released the ad hoc disclosure on the break-up of the former METRO AG published on 30 March 2016 at an earlier date. By way of letter dated 21 November 2018, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office informed CECONOMY AG that it is initiating non-compliance procedures against CECONOMY AG on the basis of suspicions concerning an offence by (former) corporate bodies of CECONOMY AG. By way of letter dated 25 June 2019, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office informed the relevant parties of its intention to suspend the proceedings against the former members of the Management Board in question in return for payment of monetary fines in the mid-four-figure and the low five-figure range and to fine CECONOMY AG €100,000. Accordingly the proceedings against the former members of the Management Board were discontinued. By way of a ruling of 9 March 2020, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf imposed a corresponding fine for CECONOMY AG. We are still of the opinion that METRO GROUP acted in accordance with the statutory provisions at all times when it was divided into two independent companies. However, after an extensive examination of the options for action, on the basis of pragmatic and procedurally economic considerations the CECONOMY AG Management Board decided to waive legal remedies in the interest of the company and to accept the court ruling which concludes the case against the imposition of a fine of €100,000. CECONOMY AG paid the fine in full.

19. Risks and benefits of off-balance sheet transactions

There are profit and loss transfer agreements between CECONOMY AG and certain subsidiaries. Benefits from these agreements result in particular from the receipt of the net profits of the respective tax group subsidiaries.

The risks lie in the fact that losses must also be absorbed under the profit and loss transfer agreements and voluntary loss absorption obligations.

A tax group for income and value-added tax purposes is formed with certain subsidiaries.

On 19 September 2016, CECONOMY AG and the current METRO AG concluded an option agreement for the remaining limited partnership share in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG. In this agreement, CECONOMY AG grants the current METRO AG a call option and the current METRO AG grants CECONOMY AG a put option at the pro rata enterprise value at the exercise date with regard to this limited partnership share held by CECONOMY AG. Each option can only be exercised in certain periods of six months. The call option can be exercised for the first time three years after the spin-off took effect, and the put option can be exercised for the first time seven years after the spin-off took effect.

15

NOTES

Notes to the income statement

20. Revenue

Revenue in the amount of €3 million (2018/19: €3 million) relates to CECONOMY AG's service charges to affiliated

companies and €2 million relates to income from guarantee fees (2018/19: €0 million), which are primarily attributable to Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH.

21. Investment result

€ million

2018/19

2019/20

Income from investments

14

660

thereof from affiliated companies

(0)

(653)

Income from profit transfer agreements

79

0

Expenses from loss absorption

-9

-655

84

5

CECONOMY AG recognised an investment result of €5 million in financial year 2019/20 (2018/19: €84 million).

The income from investments relates to income from the distribution from CECONOMY Retail GmbH's capital reserve of €653 million (2018/19: €0 million), profit shares from the limited partnership investment in METRO PROPERTIES GmbH & Co. KG of €4 million (2018/19: €11 million) and dividend payments from the investment in METRO AG of €3 million (2018/19: €3 million).

The income from investments with profit transfer agreements relates exclusively to CECONOMY Invest GmbH (2018/19: €0 million).

The expenses from loss absorption are mainly attributable to CECONOMY Retail GmbH at €447 million (2018/19: income from profit transfer of €79 million), to CECONOMY Retail International GmbH at €206 million (2018/19: €0 million) and to CECONOMY Digital GmbH at €2 million (2018/19: €9 million). Losses at CECONOMY Retail GmbH and CECONOMY Retail International GmbH result from impairment losses on shares in affiliated companies held by these companies and investments where impairment is expected to be permanent.

22. Net financial result

€ million

2018/19

2019/20

Other interest and similar income

2

13

thereof from affiliated companies

(1)

(12)

Interest and similar expenses

-20

-25

thereof from interest accrued

(-9)

(-8)

-18

-12

CECONOMY AG's net financial result primarily comprises interest expenses in connection with the syndicated loan agreement concluded in 2019/20, interest accrued on provisions for post-employment benefit plans and similar obligations and promissory note loans, interest income from loans to subsidiaries and interest expenses passed on to Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH in connection with the syndicated loan agreement.

23. Other operating income

€ million

2018/19

2019/20

Income from the reversal of provisions

6

1

Income from foreign currency gains

0

0

Other income

1

2

7

3

16

NOTES

Other income essentially comprises cost transfers for costs incurred by third parties of €2 million. €1 million of this relates to Media-Saturn Holding GmbH and €1 million to METRO AG.

24. Personnel expenses

€ million

2018/19

2019/20

Wages and salaries

44

15

Social security expenses, expenses for post-employment benefit plans and related employee benefits

4

4

thereof post-employment benefits

(3)

(2)

48

19

Personnel expenses total €19 million in the past financial year 2019/20.

Expenses for wages and salaries amount to €15 million. The €29 million decrease in expenses for wages and salaries primarily comprises severance payments in financial year 2018/19 of €26 million due to top management changes at CECONOMY AG.

Average headcount at CECONOMY AG in financial year 2019/20 was 74 (2018/19: 82). This includes 10 senior

(2018/19: 11) and 64 non-senior employees (2018/19: 71).

25. Other operating expenses

€ million

2018/19

2019/20

Services

1

1

Consulting expenses

10

6

General administrative expenses

9

9

Real estate rents

1

1

Other expenses

1

1

22

18

In the past financial year 2019/20, CECONOMY AG's other operating expenses primarily include consulting expenses of €6 million (2018/19: €10 million) and other expenses in connection with the holding function.

26. Income taxes

For the calculation of income taxes, the earnings of the subsidiaries included in the CECONOMY AG tax group allocable for tax purposes to CECONOMY AG as the tax group parent are declared. The recognised tax comprises the net tax expenses and income of the entire CECONOMY AG tax group. In the reporting period, the CECONOMY AG tax group generated no taxable income but rather a current tax loss.

Deferred taxes are calculated on differences between tax carrying amounts and accounting carrying amounts in accordance with Sec. 274 para. 1 HGB. Deferred tax assets primarily relate to provisions for pension obligations. Loss and interest carry-forwards must also be included in the calculation of deferred tax assets. As in the previous year, these were written off as of 30 September 2020.

Deferred taxes are calculated on the basis of the overall tax rate of 30.53 per cent expected on the date of realisation. This comprises corporate income tax of 15 per cent plus the solidarity surcharge of 5.5 per cent and trade tax of 14.7 per cent with an average assessment rate of 420 per cent.

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised only if they exceed deferred tax assets. Exercising the option under Sec. 274 para. 1 sent. 2 HGB, the excess deferred tax assets as of 30 September 2020 were not recognised.

27. Appropriation of the balance sheet loss, dividends

No dividend payment is planned for financial year 2019/20. The balance sheet loss of €91 million is carried forward to new account as loss carry-forward.

17

NOTES

28. Report on events after the closing date

The following events, which are relevant for the assessment of the earnings, financial and asset position of CECONOMY AG and of CECONOMY, occurred between the closing date (30 September 2020) and the date of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements (1 December 2020).

On 12 October 2020, CECONOMY AG announced in an ad hoc disclosure that the company expects adjusted Group EBIT for the past financial year 2019/20 to be significantly above the forecast corridor and the market's expectations on the basis of provisional figures. In the outlook updated on 16 July 2020, CECONOMY anticipated adjusted Group EBIT of between €165 million and €185 million for financial year 2019/20 based on the business development of the first nine months. The median of the analyst consensus, which was ascertained for the company by an external service provider on 11 September 2020, was adjusted EBIT of €176 million for financial year 2019/20.

On 11 November 2020, CECONOMY published a "COVID-19 Business Update" on the development of the COVID-19 restrictions in each of the countries in which CECONOMY operates, with the following wording: Under strict compliance with all required and recommended hygiene and safety standards, the vast majority (92 per cent) of Medi- aMarkt and Saturn stores in Europe remain open. Belgium is the only country in which all stores are temporarily closed. In Poland, all stores located inside a shopping centre are also temporarily closed at present in response to COVID-19. In both countries, the stores remain open for the collection of goods ordered online ("pick-up"), for the return or exchange of goods and for repair requests. In addition, there are restricted opening hours in other coun- tries, such as Austria and Italy (relating to stores in shopping centres at the weekend) and some capacity limits, including in Germany.

Since publication of the "COVID-19 Business Update", further restrictions have been imposed by the authorities in individual countries, including a temporary closure of Austrian MediaMarkt stores in response to COVID-19.

On 26 November 2020, CECONOMY AG announced that the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG had arranged a succession to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mr Jürgen Fitschen. Mr Thomas Dannenfeldt will be proposed to the shareholders as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the General Meeting on 17 February 2021. In case of his election, he is then to be elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In addition, it was announced that Ms Sabine Eckhardt was court-appointed as a Supervisory Board member in October 2020. Ms Sabine Eckhardt succeeds Dr Bernhard Düttmann, who left the Supervisory Board on 17 October 2020 following his appointment for another twelve months as CEO of CECONOMY AG.

Other disclosures

29. Employees

Average headcount at CECONOMY AG in financial year 2019/20 was 74 (2018/19: 82, twelve-month average). This

includes 10 senior (2018/19: 11) and 64 non-senior employees (2018/19: 71).

30. Group affiliation

CECONOMY AG prepares the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY AG as the ultimate parent company. The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as applicable in the EU. They are submitted to the operator of the German Federal Gazette and then published in the German Federal Gazette.

31. Auditor's fees

The disclosures on the auditor's fees are included in the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY AG. They are not disclosed here on the basis of the exempting group clause of Sec. 285 no. 17 HGB.

Only services compatible with the task of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of CECONOMY AG were performed.

18

NOTES

KPMG's fee for audits of financial statements relates to the audit of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and various audits of annual financial statements and audits of IFRS Reporting Packages to include CECONOMY's subsidiaries in its consolidated financial statements, including statutory extensions of scope. Integrated reviews of interim financial statements, project audits in the context of the introduction of new financial reporting standards and ISAE 3402 audit services were also performed.

Other assurance services include agreed assurance services in relation to, for example, sales-based rental agreements and compliance certificates. Other services primarily relate to fees for project-related consultation services.

32. Related party transactions

Related parties are legal or natural persons that can exert influence over CECONOMY AG or are subject to the control or significant influence of CECONOMY AG.

Related party transactions are concluded with subsidiaries in particular. They primarily comprise service, rental and financing transactions as well as intragroup company transactions, which are generally concluded at arm's length conditions.

  • Further information is available in note 16 Other financial liabilities.

33. Disclosures pursuant to Sec. 160, para. 1, no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

From the start of financial year 2019/20 to the preparation date of the financial statements, CECONOMY AG received the following notifications about the existence of investments in CECONOMY AG, which must be disclosed pursuant to Sec. 160, para. 1, no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). In the event of multiple notifications within a financial year that a single notifier's investment had reached, exceeded or fallen below the relevant thresholds, only the most recent notification is listed. Notifications from previous financial years are - if necessary - disclosed in the notes to the relevant annual financial statements. In addition, notifications from previous financial years are also disclosed below if the investments were of a reportable size as of the closing date or preparation date of the financial statements and no more recent, more substantial or less substantial notifications have been received. The shares in voting rights stated below may have been subject to changes for which CECONOMY AG did not require notifications since the stated dates. If a shareholder has notified CECONOMY AG of a change in its investment with no threshold effect, (voluntary notification), this voluntary notification is likewise presented for the information of the other share- holders.

  • The contents of the voting rights notifications received by CECONOMY AG and published in accordance with Sec. 40 para. 1 of the German Securi- ties Trading Act (WpHG) and Sec. 26 para. 1 WpHG (old version), including notifications in accordance with Sec. 38, 39 WpHG and Sec. 25, 25 a WpHG (old version), for the last ten financial years are also made available at the company's website at www.ceconomy.de/en/under Investor Re- lations - Legal Announcements.

The published content of the notification from 10 December 2010 is as follows:

"Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar (Switzerland), notified us, METRO AG, Germany (Schlüterstrasse 1, 40235 Düs- seldorf), ISIN: DE0007257503, WKN: 725750, of the following on 10 December 2010:

'Voting rights notification pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG

Notifier:

  1. Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH […] Munich (Germany)
  2. Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG […] Düsseldorf (Germany)
  3. Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH […] Düsseldorf (Germany)
  4. Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim […] Baar (Switzerland)
  5. Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH […] Baar (Switzerland)
  6. OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH […] Munich (Germany)
  7. Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung […] Baar (Switzerland)

19

NOTES

Issuer:

METRO AG

Schlüterstrasse 1, 40235 Düsseldorf

We, Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH, hereby notify you of the following pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG in the name and on behalf of the companies listed below and of Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim:

1. Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH

Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

4.81% of the voting rights (15,585,515 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.

Today, Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

- OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

2. Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH

Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.

Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH,
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entity, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

- OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

3. Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG

Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.

Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH,
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH,
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

4. Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH

Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

20

NOTES

9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.

Today, Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH,
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

5. Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

9.97% of the voting rights (32,313,723 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH,
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Otto Beisheim is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:

  • Otto Beisheim Verwaltungs GmbH,
  • Otto Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG,
  • Otto Beisheim Betriebs GmbH,
  • OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

6. OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH's share in the voting rights of METRO AG exceeded the threshold of 5% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

5.16% of the voting rights (16,728,208 voting rights) are attributable to OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.

OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

- Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH.

7. Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung's share in the voting rights of METRO AG fell below the threshold of 10% on 10 December 2010 and amounted to 9.97% (32,313,723 voting rights) on this date.

5.16% of the voting rights (16,728,208 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG and a further 4.81% (15,585,515 voting rights) in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG.

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

- OB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

21

NOTES

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entity, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

- Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH."

The published content of the notification from 9 August 2013 is as follows:

"Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, Munich, Germany, notified us of the following on 9 August 2013:

'Voting rights notification pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG

Notifier:

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung […] Munich, Germany

Issuer:

METRO AG […] Düsseldorf

We, Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, hereby notify you pursuant to Sec. 21 para. 1 WpHG that Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung's share in the voting rights of METRO AG exceeded the thresholds of 3% and 5% on 8 August 2013 and amounted to 9.10% (29,493,970 voting rights) on this date.

9.10% of the voting rights (29,493,970 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 2 sent. 1 WpHG, with 2.28% (7,392,638 voting rights) also being attributed in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG amounts to 3% or more:

- Otto Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar (Switzerland)'"

The published content of the notification from 12 May 2015 is as follows:

"Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Duisburg, Germany, notified us of the following on 12 May 2015 in accordance with Sec. 21 f. WpHG - with regard to its group company Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH also in conjunction with Sec.

24 WpHG:

  1. The share of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Duisburg, Germany, in the voting rights of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, Germa- ny, fell below the thresholds of 30% and 25% on 11 May 2015 and amounted to 24.996% of the voting rights (81,015,280 voting rights) on this date. These voting rights are attributable to Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH in ac- cordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
    Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the vot- ing rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
    • Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH;
    • METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH;
    • METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG;
    • 1. HSB Verwaltung GmbH;
    • 1. HSB Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG.
  3. The share of its group company Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH, Duisburg, Germany, in the voting rights of METRO AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, fell below the thresholds of 30% and 25% on 11 May 2015 and amounted to 24.996% of the voting rights (81,015,280 voting rights) on this date. It holds 11.82% of the voting rights (38,324,765 voting rights) directly. The other 13.17% of the voting rights (42,690,515 voting rights) are attributed to Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH in accordance with Sec. 22 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG.
    Haniel Finance Deutschland GmbH is attributed voting rights from the following controlled entities, whose share in the voting rights of METRO AG each amount to 3% or more:
    • METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH;
    • METRO Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG;
    • 1. HSB Verwaltung GmbH;
    • 1. HSB Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG."

22

NOTES

The published content of the notification from 12 July 2018 is as follows:

"freenet AG, Büdelsdorf, Germany, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on 12 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, exceeded the thresholds of 3% and 5% of the voting rights on 12 July 2018 and amounted to 9.15% of the voting rights (32,633,555 voting rights) on this date. These voting rights are held directly by freenet AG."

The published content of the notification from 16 July 2018 is as follows:

"Meridian Stiftung, Essen, Germany, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on 16 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, fell below the threshold of 15% of the voting rights on 12 July 2018 and amounted to 14.33% of the voting rights (51,117,363 voting rights) on this date. 14.33% of the voting rights (51,117,363 voting rights) are attributable to Meridian Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG.

Meridian Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:

- Palatin Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH."

The published content of the voluntary notifications from 18 July 2018 is as follows:

"Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, Munich, Germany, notified us by way of voluntary notification on 18 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, decreased to 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) on 12 July 2018 due to a change in the total number of voting rights. 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG.

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:

  • Beisheim Holding GmbH."
    _________________________________

"Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung, Baar, Switzerland, notified us by way of voluntary notification on 18 July 2018 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, decreased to 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) on 12 July 2018 due to a change in the total number of voting rights. 6.62% of the voting rights (23,615,334 voting rights) are attributable to Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG.

Prof. Otto Beisheim Stiftung is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:

- Beisheim Holding GmbH."

The published content of the notification from 9 April 2019 is as follows:

"Giovanni Agnelli B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG on 9 April 2019 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, exceeded the threshold of 3% of the voting rights on 5 April 2019 and amounted to 3.14% of the voting rights (11,185,844 voting rights) on this date.

Giovanni Agnelli B.V. is attributed voting rights from the following shareholder, whose share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG amounts to 3% or more:

- EXOR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS SICAV-SIF."

The published content of the notification from 12 March 2020 is as follows:

"J O Hambro Capital Management Limited, London, United Kingdom, notified us in accordance with Sec. 33 pa- ra. 1 WpHG on 12 March 2020 that its share in the voting rights of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, fell below the threshold of 3% of the voting rights on 28 February 2020 and amounted to 2.99% of the voting rights (10,736,359 voting rights) on this date. These voting rights are attributable to J O Hambro Capital Management Limited in accordance with Sec. 34 WpHG."

23

NOTES

34. Management Board and Supervisory Board

Remuneration of members of the Management Board in financial year 2019/20

The remuneration of the active members of the Management Board essentially consists of a fixed salary, short-termperformance-based compensation (short-term incentive and special bonuses, where applicable), and performance- based remuneration (long-term incentive). Because of CEO Dr Bernhard Düttmann's interim role, his remuneration for financial year 2019/20 comprises exclusively a fixed salary.

The short-term incentive for members of the Management Board is composed of defined financial goals and the achievement of individual goals.

There are three defined financial performance targets, which are based on key performance indicators (KPIs) and for which the Supervisory Board defines the respective target values, thresholds and maximum target achievement in advance on the basis of corporate planning:

  • Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on the basis of absolute EBIT values adjusted for effects of defined portfo- lio changes
  • Sales growth adjusted for currency effects and effects of defined portfolio changes
  • Net working capital (NWC) on the basis of absolute NWC values (four-quarter average) adjusted for effects of de- fined portfolio changes

Remuneration for members of the Management Board active in the financial year 2019/20 amounts to €3.3 million (2018/19: €4.8 million). €2.7 million (2018/19: €2.4 million) of this relates to fixed salary (including supplemental benefits), €0 million (2018/19: €0.9 million) to short-termperformance-based remuneration, €0.6 million (2018/19: €1.5 million) to performance-based remuneration with long-term incentive effect. The figures shown for the previous year relate to members of the Management Board in office in the 2019/20 financial year.

For the tranche of performance-based remuneration with long-term incentive effect (performance share plan) granted in the 2019/20 financial year, the target amount for Ms Sonnenmoser is €0.6 million. The number of initially conditionally allocated performance shares for Ms Sonnenmoser is 184,050. At the grant date, the value of the tranche of the performance share plan granted in financial year 2019/20 was calculated by external assessors according to a recognised actuarial method.

Apart from the tranche of the performance share plan issued in the reporting period, Ms Sonnenmoser has grants from the 2018/19 tranche. There were changes in the current tranches of performance-based remuneration programmes with long-term incentive effect in the 2019/20 financial year. The expense of the performance share plan for Ms Sonnenmoser is €0.12 million, of which €0.08 million from the 2019/20 tranche and €0.04 million from the 2018/19 tranche. As of 30 September 2020, the provisions for this totalled €0.21 million.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board has decided to adjust the 2018/19 and 2019/20 tranches of the LTI with regard to the target for the EPS component to the adjusted mid-term planning in order to adjust the effects on the Management Board remuneration and to maintain the incentive effect. The share-basedlong-term variable remuneration (performance share plan) granted in financial year 2018/19 and in financial year 2019/20 resulted in a difference of €0.10 million against the recognised amount.

In addition, there are post-service benefit plans for members of the Management Board in the form of a commitment of a defined contribution and a defined benefit component. The defined contribution component is funded jointly by the Management Board and the company. If Management Board members contribute seven per cent of their own defined assessment basis, the company adds double that amount.

The other remuneration is attributable to non-cash benefits.

Total remuneration of former members of the Management Board

Benefits of €3.0 million (2018/19: €3.0 million) were paid for former members of the Management Board of CECONOMY AG and of companies merged into CECONOMY AG and their surviving dependants in financial year 2019/20. Dr Dieter Haag Molkenteller receives total termination benefits of €0.7 million and Mr Jörn Werner of €3.2 million in the financial year 2019/20. The present value of the obligation volume for ongoing pensions and

24

NOTES

entitlements to pensions in accordance with IFRS is €50.8 million (30/09/2019: €48.0 million). The corresponding present value of the obligation volume for ongoing pensions and entitlements to pensions in accordance with HGB is €44.8 million (30/09/2019: €39.1 million).

  • The disclosures pursuant to Sec. 314 para. 1 no. 6 a sent. 5 to 8 HGB can be found in the remuneration report in the combined management report.

Remuneration of Supervisory Board members

The total remuneration of all members of the Supervisory Board for the 2019/20 financial year amounts to €2.0 million (2018/19: €2.2 million).

  • Further information on the remuneration of Supervisory Board members can be found in the remuneration report in the combined management report.

35. Declaration of conformity regarding the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code

CECONOMY AG makes the declaration of conformity pursuant to Sec. 161 para. 1 AktG with the recommendations of the Commission of the German Corporate Governance Code submitted jointly by the Management Board and Supervisory Board in November 2020 and previous declarations of conformity and supplements permanently available on the website www.ceconomy.de/en/ under Company - Corporate Governance.

36. Corporate bodies of CECONOMY AG and their mandates

Members of the Supervisory Board1

Juergen Fitschen (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)

Senior Advisor, Deutsche Bank AG

  1. Vonovia SE, Bochum Syntellix AG, Hanover
  2. Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg

Sylvia Woelke (Vice Chairwoman since 12 February 2020) Chairwoman of the Works Council, Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH

Manager Corporate Risk Management & Internal Controls, Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH, Ingolstadt

  1. None
  2. None

Wolfgang Baur

Logistics Department Manager, Saturn Techno-Electro-Handelsgesellschaft mbH, Cologne Chairman of the Works Council, Saturn Techno-Electro-Handelsgesellschaft mbH, Cologne

  1. None
  2. None

Kirsten Joachim Breuer

Deputy Managing Director, IG Metall Geschäftsstelle Erfurt

  1. None
  2. None

Karin Dohm

Global Program Director, Deutsche Bank AG

  1. Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg
    DB Europe GmbH, Frankfurt am Main (until 30 April 2020)
  2. Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg (until 27 March 2020)
  • As of 1 December 2020
    1. Memberships in other supervisory boards mandated by the law according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 1 AktG
    2. Membership in comparable German and international controlling bodies of business enterprises according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 2 AktG

25

NOTES

Dr Bernhard Düttmann (1 October 2019 to 17 October 2019) Interim Chief Executive Officer and Labour Director of CECONOMY AG

  1. Alstria Office Reit AG, Hamburg
    Vossloh AG, Werdohl (until 31 December 2019)
  2. Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - Chairman of the Advisory Board
    (since 7 November 2019) and member of the Advisory Board (since 4 November 2019)

Daniela Eckardt

Member of the checkout/information team, Saturn Alexanderplatz Berlin Vice Chairwoman of the Works Council, Saturn Alexanderplatz Berlin

  1. None
  2. None

Sabine Eckhardt (since 27 October 2020)

Chief Executive Officer Central Europe of Jones Lang LaSalle SE, Frankfurt

Member of the Advisory Board Digital Businiess, Heinrich Bauer Verkag KG, Hamburg

  1. None
  2. Media4Planet GmbH, Hamburg - Chairwoman of the Advisory Board

Dr Florian Funck

Member of the Management Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH

  1. METRO AG, Düsseldorf (until 7 December 2019) TAKKT AG, Stuttgart
    Vonovia SE, Bochum
  2. None

Ludwig Glosser

Service Manager and Lead Problem Manager Process Management,

Media-Saturn IT Services GmbH

Chairman of the Works Council, Media-Saturn IT Services GmbH

  1. None
  2. None

Julia Goldin

Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Lego Group

  1. None
  2. None

Jo Harlow

Self-employed entrepreneur

  1. None
  2. Intercontinental Hotels Group plc, Denham, UK Halma plc, Amersham, UK
    J Sainsbury's plc, London, UK

Rainer Kuschewski

Self-employed entrepreneur

  1. None
  2. None

Stefanie Nutzenberger

Member of the Executive Committee of the Trade Union ver.di

  1. None
  2. None

26

NOTES

Claudia Plath

Chief Financial Officer

ECE Projektmanagement G.m.b.H. & Co. KG

  1. Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg
  2. MEC METRO-ECE Centermanagement GmbH & Co. KG, Düsseldorf

Jens Ploog

Senior Consultant Organisation, Processes and Projects, Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH Chairman of the Works Council, Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH

  1. None
  2. None

Birgit Popp

Department Manager HR People Development & Learning Germany and

responsible for the Corporate HR Function People Development & Learning (since 1 October 2019)

  1. None
  2. None

Dr Fredy Raas

Managing Director of Beisheim Holding GmbH, Baar, Switzerland,

Managing Director of Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG, Düsseldorf (until 31 December 2019)

  1. METRO AG, Düsseldorf
  2. Arisco Holding AG, Baar, Switzerland
    HUWA Finanz und Beteiligungs AG, Au, Switzerland

Juergen Schulz (Vice Chairman until 12 February 2020)

Service Department Manager, Saturn Bielefeld

Chairman of the Works Council, Saturn Bielefeld

  1. None
  2. None

Regine Stachelhaus

Self-employed entrepreneur

  1. Covestro AG, Leverkusen
    Covestro Deutschland AG, Leverkusen
    SPIE Deutschland und Zentraleuropa GmbH, Ratingen LEONI AG, Nuremberg (since 12 November 2019)
  2. SPIE SA, Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France

Christoph Vilanek

CEO of freenet AG, Büdelsdorf

  1. Ströer Management SE and Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Cologne EXARING AG, Munich
    VNR Verlag für die Deutsche Wirtschaft AG, Bonn (since 17 June 2019)
  2. Sunrise Communications AG, Zurich, Switzerland

27

NOTES

Committees of the Supervisory Board and their composition

Presidential Committee

Jürgen Fitschen (Chairman)

Jürgen Schulz (until 12 February 2020)

Sylvia Woelke (since 12 February 2020)

Regine Stachelhaus

Jens Ploog

Audit Committee

Karin Dohm (Chairwoman)

Sylvia Woelke (Vice Chairwoman)

Dr Bernhard Düttmann (until 30 November 2019, inactive from 17 October 2019)

Claudia Plath (since 1 December 2019)

Dr Florian Funck

Ludwig Glosser

Rainer Kuschewski

Nomination Committee

Jürgen Fitschen (Chairman)

Dr Bernhard Düttmann (until 14 November 2019, inactive from 17 October 2019)

Claudia Plath

Regine Stachelhaus

Conciliation Committee pursuant to Sec. 27 para. 3 of the German Co-determinationAct (MitbestG)Jürgen Fitschen (Chairman)

Jürgen Schulz (until 12 February 2020)

Sylvia Woelke (since 12 February 2020)

Dr Bernhard Düttmann (until 30 November 2019, inactive from 17 October 2019)

Ludwig Glosser

Claudia Plath (since 1 December 2019)

Members of the Management Board2

Jörn Werner (Chief Executive Officer and Labour Director until 17 October 2019)

  1. Christophorus Holding GmbH (A.T.U. Group), Weiden Pieroth Wein AG, Rümmelsheim
  2. Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - Chairman of the Advisory Board (until 4 November 2019), Member of the Advisory Board (until 31 January 2020)
    VELUX A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark

Karin Sonnenmoser (Chief Financial Officer)

  1. None
  2. Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - Member of the Advisory Board (since 13 May 2019)
    Vivantes - Netzwerk für Gesundheit GmbH, Berlin (until 22 April 2020) SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG, Lucerne, Switzerland (since 28 April 2020)

Dr Bernhard Düttmann (Chief Executive Officer and Labour Director since 17 October 2019)

  1. Alstria Office Reit AG, Hamburg
    Vossloh AG, Werdohl (until 31 December 2019)
  2. Media-Saturn-HoldingGmbH, Ingolstadt - member of the Advisory Board (since 4 November 2019) and Chair- man of the Advisory Board (since 7 November 2019)
  • As of 1 December 2020
    1. Memberships in other supervisory boards mandated by the law according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 1 AktG
    2. Membership in comparable German and international controlling bodies of business enterprises according to Sec. 125 para. 1 sent. 5, alt. 2 AktG

28

NOTES

37. Shareholdings of CECONOMY AG as of

30 September 2020 in accordance with Sec. 285 HGB

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Accelerate Commerce GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

148.674,28

0,00

CECONOMY Data GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

1.380.000,00

0,00

CECONOMY Digital GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

6.027.000,00

0,00

CECONOMY Dreizehnte Gesellschaft für

Vermögensverwaltung mbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-101.734.991,96

0,00

CECONOMY Erste

Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

25.000,00

0,00

CECONOMY Invest GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

1.030.000,00

0,00

CECONOMY Pensionssicherungs GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

25.000,00

0,00

CECONOMY Retail GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

1.913.142.196,22

0,00

CECONOMY Retail International GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

249.734.135,83

0,00

Electronic Online Services Invest GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

850.108,06

-689,37

Electronic Repair Logistics B.V. (ERL)

Goes

Netherlands

EUR

51,00

-3.128.602,97

1.906.957,21

Hansa Foto-Handelsgesellschaft mit

beschränkter Haftung

Cologne

Germany

EUR

100,00

30.677,51

0,005

Imtron Asia Hong Kong Limited

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

HKD

100,00

8.569.644,00

1.964.464,00

Imtron GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-3.139.713,76

7.141.340,62

JUKE ENTERTAINMENT ESPAÑA, S.L.,

Unipersonal

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

332.716,14

701.283,83

Media - Saturn Beteiligungsges.m.b.H.

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

100,00

31.053.240,88

29.788.094,04

Media Markt 14 - Produtos Electronicos

LdA

Alfragide (Carnaxide)

Portugal

EUR

100,00

101.620,36

512,79

MEDIA MARKT 3 DE MAYO SANTA CRUZ

DE TENERIFE S.A.

TENERIFE

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.651.037,97

1.531.037,97

MEDIA MARKT A CORUÑA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA

A Coruña

Spain

EUR

99,90

851.844,17

731.844,17

MEDIA MARKT ALACANT VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Alicante

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.566.653,38

1.446.653,38

MEDIA MARKT ALBACETE VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

ALBACETE

Spain

EUR

100,00

-1.025.628,99

10.685,28

MEDIA MARKT ALCALA DE GUADAIRA

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO S.A.

ALCALÁ DE GUADAIRA

Spain

EUR

99,90

993.839,86

873.839,86

MEDIA MARKT ALCALÁ DE HENARES

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, S.A.

Alcalá de Henares

Spain

EUR

99,90

893.009,21

773.009,21

MEDIA MARKT ALCORCON VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Alcorcón

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.562.078,01

1.442.078,01

Media Markt Alexandrium B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

183.378,86

83.901,48

MEDIA MARKT ALFAFAR VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Alfafar

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.200.639,11

1.080.639,11

MEDIA MARKT ALFRAGIDE - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

Lisbon

Portugal

EUR

100,00

1.209.351,03

517.691,30

Media Markt Alkmaar B.V.

Alkmaar

Netherlands

EUR

97,75

190.871,00

91.093,95

Media Markt Almere B.V.

Almere

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-96.142,25

-195.703,33

MEDIA MARKT ALMERÍA, S.A.U.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

169.558,27

368.172,89

Media Markt Alphen aan den Rijn B.V.

Alphen aan den Rijn

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-347.049,42

-447.049,88

Media Markt Amersfoort B.V.

Amersfoort

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

-1.204.551,66

-199.751,01

Media Markt Amsterdam Centrum B.V.

Amsterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-13.895.111,44

-1.004.134,94

Media Markt Amsterdam Noord B.V.

Amsterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-7.191.675,94

-1.522.776,46

Media Markt Amsterdam West B.V.

Amsterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-6.022.114,99

-544.552,12

Media Markt Apeldoorn B.V.

Apeldoorn

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

118.669,02

18.695,95

29

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt Arena B.V.

Amsterdam

Netherlands

EUR

97,75

596.464,01

497.031,81

Media Markt Arnhem B.V.

Arnhem

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-785.345,77

-524.399,85

Media Markt Assen B.V.

Assen

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-2.346.475,50

-257.895,17

MEDIA MARKT AVEIRO - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

CRC LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-9.075.843,29

415.303,20

MEDIA MARKT BADAJOZ S.A.

BADAJOZ

Spain

EUR

99,90

268.033,34

148.033,34

MEDIA MARKT BARAKALDO VIDEO-TV-

San Vicente de

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Barakaldo

Spain

EUR

99,90

909.411,78

789.411,78

MEDIA MARKT BARCELONA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Barcelona

Spain

EUR

99,90

2.679.977,87

2.559.977,87

MEDIA MARKT Basilix NV

Sint-Agatha-Berchem

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-7.782.510,68

110.371,31

MEDIA MARKT BENFICA - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

LISBON

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-25.746.602,41

-349.547,28

Media Markt Bergen op Zoom B.V.

Bergen op Zoom

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-4.567.812,42

-359.199,04

MEDIA MARKT BILBAO - ZUBIARTE, S.A.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

99,90

-487.855,34

-332.378,14

MEDIA MARKT Bilbondo Video-TV-Hifi-

Elektro-Computer-Foto, SA

Bizkaia

Spain

EUR

99,90

418.105,43

298.105,14

Media Markt Borås TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-124.496.416,28

-12.264.902,06

MEDIA MARKT BRAGA - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

CRC LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-6.853.468,80

766.761,57

MEDIA MARKT Braine-l'Alleud SA

Braine-l'Alleud

Belgium

EUR

90,00

1.023.195,95

918.755,43

Media Markt Breda B.V.

Breda

Netherlands

EUR

97,75

1.555.386,46

1.455.430,83

Media Markt Brugge NV

Bruges

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-5.350.695,48

83.045,90

Media Markt Brussel Docks NV

Brussels

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-21.351.081,35

164.522,21

MEDIA MARKT Bruxelles Rue Neuve -

MEDIA MARKT Brussel Nieuwstraat SA

Brussels

Belgium

EUR

90,00

1.219.905,18

562.836,71

MEDIA MARKT CARTAGENA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Cartagena

Spain

EUR

99,90

-2.706.759,36

457.816,07

MEDIA MARKT CASTELLÒ DE LA Plana

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, S.A.

Castellón de la Plana

Spain

EUR

99,90

946.091,64

826.091,64

Media Markt CCCI TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.421,41

-228,0512

Media Markt CCCII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.421,87

-228,0512

Media Markt CCCIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.369,21

-228,0412

Media Markt CCCVI TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.463,14

-199,0112

Media Markt CCCVIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.357,79

-228,0412

Media Markt CCCXI TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.384,18

-228,0512

Media Markt CCCXII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.212,88

-228,2612

Media Markt CCCXIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.216,29

-228,2212

Media Markt CCCXIX TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.068,33

-228,2012

Media Markt CCCXV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.217,28

-228,2712

Media Markt CCCXVI TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.217,00

-228,2712

Media Markt CCCXVII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.217,29

-228,2712

Media Markt CCCXVIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.068,27

-228,2012

Media Markt CCCXX TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.068,26

-228,2112

Media Markt CCCXXI TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.068,26

-228,2112

30

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt CCCXXII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.040,89

-228,1912

Media Markt CCCXXIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.066,71

-228,2112

Media Markt CCCXXIV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.066,19

-228,2112

MEDIA MARKT CCLXIV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.277,42

-293,4312

Media Markt CCLXV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.343,93

-228,0312

Media Markt CCLXXV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

98.335,31

-191,8812

Media Markt CCLXXXIX TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.313,10

-185,4812

Media Markt CCLXXXV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.316,93

-185,4912

Media Markt CCXCII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.290,01

-185,4712

Media Markt CCXCIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.446,10

-185,5512

Media Markt CCXCIX TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.342,53

-228,0312

Media Markt CCXCVI TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.761,47

-105,3812

MEDIA MARKT CCXLIII TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

75.778,88

-407,5212

MEDIA MARKT CCXLIV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.235,65

-293,5112

MEDIA MARKT Century Center NV

Antwerp 1

Belgium

EUR

90,00

-13.208.751,48

435.478,17

Media Markt CLXXIX TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.156,84

-290,9112

MEDIA MARKT COLLADO VILLALBA, S.A.

COLLADO VILLALBA

Spain

EUR

100,00

202.236,74

82.236,74

MEDIA MARKT CORDOBA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Córdoba

Spain

EUR

99,90

474.093,23

354.093,23

MEDIA MARKT CORDOVILLA-PAMPLONA

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO S.A.

Pamplona

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.022.945,35

902.945,35

Media Markt Cruquius B.V

Cruquius

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

451.109,81

351.111,77

Media Markt Den Bosch B.V.

Den Bosch

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

2.676.653,70

473.441,40

Media Markt Den Haag B.V.

The Hague

Netherlands

EUR

97,75

694.699,87

596.200,46

MEDIA MARKT Deurne NV

Antwerp

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-17.228.226,83

-267.888,02

Media Markt Deventer B.V.

Deventer

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-4.915.208,13

-554.909,02

MEDIA MARKT DIAGONAL MAR-

BARCELONA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-

COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

BARCELONA

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.095.765,67

975.765,67

Media Markt Distributor, SAU

Barcelona

Spain

EUR

100,00

99.921,35

-78,65

Media Markt Doetinchem B.V.

Doetinchem

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-1.613.364,22

-321.051,80

MEDIA MARKT DONOSTI VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Donosti

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.247.208,09

1.127.208,09

Media Markt Dordrecht B.V.

Dordrecht

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-4.230.950,64

-305.217,97

Media Markt Drachten B.V.

Drachten

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-1.250.795,20

-154.672,63

Media Markt Duiven B.V.

Duiven

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

496.273,36

39.613,80

Media Markt E298, S.A.U

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

-544.806,66

-635.329,22

Media Markt E301, S.A.U

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

93.840,60

-4.473,45

Media Markt E303, S.A.U

BARCELONA

Spain

EUR

100,00

99.834,32

-165,68

Media Markt E304, S.A.U

Barcelona

Spain

EUR

100,00

96.641,67

-3.358,33

Media Markt Ede B.V.

Ede (Gld)

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

122.769,24

22.769,74

Media Markt Eindhoven Centrum B.V.

Eindhoven

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-165.179,11

-265.035,34

Media Markt Eindhoven Ekkersrijt B.V.

Son en Breugel

Netherlands

EUR

97,75

894.718,58

794.718,37

31

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

MEDIA MARKT EL PRAT VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

Prat de

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

Llobregat.Barcelona

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.474.092,80

1.354.092,80

MEDIA MARKT ELCHE VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

ELCHE

Spain

EUR

100,00

728.954,49

608.954,49

Media Markt Emmen B.V.

Emmen

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-5.407.349,26

-281.328,95

Media Markt Enschede B.V.

Enschede

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-5.740.553,73

-188.302,16

Media Markt Eskilstuna TV-Hifi-Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-41.339.170,89

-4.065.766,29

Media Markt Esplugues, S.A.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

99,90

29.757,70

6.953,25

MEDIA MARKT FERROL, SA

A CORUÑA

Spain

EUR

100,00

580.749,10

460.748,66

MEDIA MARKT FINESTRAT S.A.U.

Finestrat

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.041.030,90

921.030,90

MEDIA MARKT GAIA - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

CRC-LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-10.793.879,60

122.888,36

MEDIA MARKT GANDIA S.A.

GANDIA

Spain

EUR

100,00

651.918,40

531.918,85

MEDIA MARKT GAVÁ VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

GAVA

Spain

EUR

100,00

598.163,44

478.163,44

Media Markt Gävle TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-109.866.215,61

-9.726.019,22

MEDIA MARKT GETAFE VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Getafe

Spain

EUR

99,90

925.795,05

805.795,05

MEDIA MARKT GIRONA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Girona

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.852.566,03

1.732.566,03

Media Markt GmbH TV-HiFi-Elektro

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

153.387,56

0,002

MEDIA MARKT Gosselies/Charleroi SA

Gosselies

Belgium

EUR

90,00

2.271.722,02

1.089.098,58

Media Markt Göteborg-Bäckebol TV-

Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-161.859.285,31

-15.955.460,60

Media Markt Göteborg-HögsboTV-HiFi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-219.334.187,33

-11.223.528,20

Media Markt Göteborg-Torpavallen TV-

Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-89.335.351,26

-9.696.394,49

MEDIA MARKT GRANADA - NEVADA, S.A.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

99,90

924.324,88

804.324,88

MEDIA MARKT GRANADA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Pulianas (Granada)

Spain

EUR

100,00

679.813,44

559.813,44

Media Markt Groningen Centrum B.V.

Groningen

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-3.324.225,60

54.138,33

Media Markt Groningen Sontplein B.V.

Groningen

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

132.574,07

32.588,09

Media Markt Heerhugowaard B.V.

Heerhugowaard

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

-1.600.881,42

248.762,98

Media Markt Heerlen B.V.

Heerlen

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-139.750,92

-239.206,68

Media Markt Helsingborg TV-Hifi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-108.603.134,52

-16.156.052,35

Media Markt Hengelo B.V.

Hengelo Ov

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

750.705,48

652.696,77

MEDIA MARKT Herstal SA

Liège

Belgium

EUR

90,00

625.597,28

262.168,39

Media Markt Hoofddorp B.V.

Hoofddorp

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-8.657.816,55

-265.199,96

Media Markt Hoorn B.V.

Hoorn

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

335.593,50

241.996,70

MEDIA MARKT HUELVA VÍDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA

HUELVA

Spain

EUR

99,90

785.890,34

665.890,34

MEDIA MARKT IBERIAN SERVICES, S.A.U.

PRAT DE LLOBREGAT

Spain

EUR

100,00

n.a. 62

n.a.62

MEDIA MARKT ISLAZUL MADRID S.A.

Madrid

Spain

EUR

100,00

-9.457.042,52

333.104,97

MEDIA MARKT Jemappes/Mons SA

Jemappes

Belgium

EUR

90,00

2.412.172,62

1.159.902,68

MEDIA MARKT JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

JEREZ DE LA

FOTO S.A.

FRONTERA

Spain

EUR

99,90

-281.428,80

139.529,78

Media Markt Jönköping TV-Hifi- Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-143.199.169,41

-10.442.966,35

Media Markt Kalmar TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Kalmar

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-132.566.710,58

-10.265.291,85

Media Markt Kortrijk NV

Kortrijk

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-3.561.327,14

-245,51

Media Markt Kristianstad TV-Hifi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-76.052.923,91

-5.628.489,80

MEDIA MARKT L´ HOSPITALET VIDEO-

TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO

S.A.

L'HOSPITALET

Spain

EUR

99,90

218.519,99

98.519,99

32

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

LAS PALMAS DE

MEDIA MARKT LAS ARENAS S.A.

GRAN CANARIA

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.036.065,29

916.064,80

MEDIA MARKT LAS PALMAS DE GRAN

CANARIA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-

Las Palmas de Gran

COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Canaria

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.466.285,24

1.346.284,74

Media Markt Leeuwarden B.V.

Leeuwarden

Netherlands

EUR

95,24

424.278,32

324.277,92

MEDIA MARKT LEGANES VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA

LEGANES

Spain

EUR

99,90

466.966,85

346.966,85

Media Markt Leidschendam B.V.

Leidschendam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-134.948,20

-225.048,20

MEDIA MARKT LEIRIA - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

CRC-LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-6.178.970,62

290.647,28

MEDIA MARKT LEÓN VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

León

Spain

EUR

99,90

710.530,22

590.530,22

Media Markt Liège Médiacité SA

Liège

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-12.400.342,38

-808.216,36

MEDIA MARKT Liège Place Saint-

Lambert SA

Liège

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-8.733.440,36

-598.963,34

Media Markt Linköping TV-Hifi-Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-101.150.060,23

-10.320.904,92

MEDIA MARKT LLEIDA, SA

LLEIDA

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.715.321,78

1.595.321,78

MEDIA MARKT LOGRONO VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Logroño

Spain

EUR

99,90

816.787,36

696.787,36

MEDIA MARKT LORCA S.A.

Lorca, Murcia

Spain

EUR

100,00

-1.037.225,59

139.824,44

MEDIA MARKT LOS BARRIOS VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Barrios. Cádiz

Spain

EUR

99,90

559.399,54

439.399,54

MEDIA MARKT LUGO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO,SA

Lugo

Spain

EUR

100,00

598.199,35

478.199,82

Media Markt Luleå TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-100.909.504,36

-12.345.131,85

Media Markt Lund TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-125.190.072,78

-7.585.072,87

Media Markt Maastricht B.V.

Maastricht

Netherlands

EUR

98,88

489.674,25

390.427,79

MEDIA MARKT Machelen NV

Machelen

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-6.860.050,35

18.961,15

MEDIA MARKT MADRID - PLAZA DEL

EL PRAT DE

CARMEN S.A.U.

LLOBREGAT

Spain

EUR

100,00

-420.036,02

35.330,35

MEDIA MARKT MADRID - VALLECAS S.A.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

99,90

112.596,24

81.798,01

MEDIA MARKT MADRID BENLLIURE SA

MADRID

Spain

EUR

100,00

584.584,67

464.584,67

MEDIA MARKT MADRID CASTELLANA SA

MADRID

Spain

EUR

99,90

131.634,15

11.634,15

MEDIA MARKT MADRID PLENILUNIO

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO S.A.

MADRID

Spain

EUR

99,90

-4.078,24

521.622,24

MEDIA MARKT MADRID-VILLAVERDE

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, S.A.

Madrid-Villaverde

Spain

EUR

99,90

232.183,40

112.183,40

MEDIA MARKT Majadahonda Video-TV-

HiFi-Elektro-Computer-Foto, S.A.

Majadahonda

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.144.955,60

1.024.955,60

MEDIA MARKT MÁLAGA - PLAZA MAYOR

EL PRAT DE

S.A.

LLOBREGAT

Spain

EUR

99,90

939.362,07

819.362,07

MEDIA MARKT MALAGA-CENTRO

VÍDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, SA

MALAGA

Spain

EUR

99,90

307.937,01

187.937,01

Media Markt Malmö-BernstorpTV-Hifi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-142.379.561,87

-883.414,88

Media Markt Malmö-Svågertorp TV-

Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-123.214.877,45

-17.020.817,37

MEDIA MARKT MASSALFASSAR S.A.

Valencia

Spain

EUR

99,90

-2.334.803,06

243.367,45

MEDIA MARKT MATARO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

MATARO

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.864.383,64

1.744.383,64

MEDIA MARKT MATOSINHOS PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

Carnaxide

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-3.365.914,33

-584.232,67

Media Markt Middelburg B.V.

Middelburg

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

110.578,99

10.578,61

MEDIA MARKT MURCIA NUEVA

CONDOMINA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-

COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

MURCIA

Spain

EUR

99,90

814.946,54

694.946,54

33

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

MEDIA MARKT MURCIA VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

Murcia

Spain

EUR

99,90

-2.146.143,78

55.605,09

MEDIA MARKT NASCENTE - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

CRC-LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

90,00

-7.862.228,00

7.935,48

Media Markt Nieuwegein B.V.

Nieuwegein

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-5.481.811,79

-529.894,72

Media Markt Norrköping TV-Hifi-Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-93.787.648,85

-10.247.794,85

Media Markt Online LdA

Alfragide (Carnaxide)

Portugal

EUR

100,00

166.037,54

17.226,72

MEDIA MARKT ONLINE SAU

PRAT DE LLOBREGAT

Spain

EUR

100,00

228.136,50

108.136,50

MEDIA MARKT Oostakker NV

Oostakker

Belgium

EUR

90,00

2.416.711,42

1.159.509,55

MEDIA MARKT Oostende NV

Oostende

Belgium

EUR

100,00

-345.853,00

-8.671,43

Media Markt Örebro TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-130.094.759,91

-8.080.474,32

MEDIA MARKT ORIHUELA SA

ORIHUELA

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.465.790,00

1.345.790,00

MEDIA MARKT PALMA DE MALLORCA

FAN SAU

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.329.500,03

1.209.500,03

MEDIA MARKT PALMA DE MALLORCA

S.A.

PALMA DE MALLORCA

Spain

EUR

99,90

2.247.056,19

2.127.056,19

MEDIA MARKT PLAÇA DE CATALUNYA,

El Prat del Llobregat

S.A.U.

Barcelona

Spain

EUR

100,00

558.653,61

438.653,61

MEDIA MARKT PLAZA - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

CRC-LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-11.316.751,00

-63.604,25

Media Markt Polska Bis sp. z o.o.

Warszawa VII spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.797.698,0061

Media Markt Polska Bis sp. z o.o.

Wrocław V spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-1.223.910,95

1.408.222,7261

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

335.404,24

285.404,2461

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Bydgoszcz II spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-13.844.444,55

-365.684,2061

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Gdańsk IV Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.494.310,7961

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Gdynia

II Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.181.186,8161

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Katowice III Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,42

2.961.599,0561

Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Kraków III spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,43

2.971.126,6661

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Kraków IV Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-2.136.750,75

853.479,0161

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Łódź III

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-16.169.783,60

-861.859,9561

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Łódź

IV Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

977.305,2961

Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Lubin

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-24.250.671,43

-108.841,2261

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Lublin

II Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-2.006.572,67

596.328,9061

Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Poznań III spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.924.686,2461

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Poznań IV Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-7.112.781,82

-440.461,1461

34

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Szczecin III Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,46

379.489,2061

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Tychy

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

99,10

444.444,44

1.498.812,6161

Media Markt Polska Bis spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warszawa IX spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

4.212.956,5561

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warszawa VI Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

9.382.859,1661

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warszawa VIII Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

4.502.167,9161

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warszawa X Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.411.911,6661

Media Markt Polska Bis Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Wrocław IV Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

99,10

-10.247.562,93

389.384,1461

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o.

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

646.487,23

594.664,4061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 19 Spółka

Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

n.a.62

n.a.62

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 22 Spółka

Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

400.000,00

0,0061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 25 Spółka

Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

400.000,00

0,0061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 26 Spółka

Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

400.000,00

0,0013,61

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. 27 Spółka

Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

400.000,00

0,0061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Białystok

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

3.507.458,8261

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Bydgoszcz

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.760.141,7361

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Chorzów

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

534.021,5861

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Elbląg

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-4.425.903,58

-976.711,0761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gdańsk II

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.337.731,9461

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gdynia I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-6.083.286,96

-79.845,4361

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gliwice

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-11.490.858,12

-1.233.326,2861

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Głogów

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-36.175.697,13

-578.449,9961

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Gorzów

Wielkopolski Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.057.066,9461

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Kalisz

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.099.514,5361

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Konin

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.828.371,1061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Koszalin

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.879.016,7061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Kraków II

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,43

1.760.232,8761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Legnica

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-10.010.459,66

217.787,7061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Nowy

Sącz Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

269.990,11

121.360,9461

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Piotrków

Trybunalski Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-15.245.801,60

320.267,8161

35

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Płock

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-2.577.183,46

-1.776.609,8061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Poznań II

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.742.545,4261

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Przemyśl

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-21.876.134,78

-1.424.476,6661

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Radom

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

421.052,36

605.943,8761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Rybnik

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

148.708,91

-295.735,5261

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Słupsk

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

90,00

-1.651.676,51

-140.165,4061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Tarnów

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

90,00

444.444,43

1.098.431,7661

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Toruń

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,45

2.790.253,4661

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Wałbrzych

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-14.074.477,87

-726.106,4861

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Zamość

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-14.632.814,91

-1.540.662,8261

Media Markt Polska Sp. z o.o. Zielona

Góra Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

1.610.092,2861

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Bielsko-

Biała Spólka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.454.462,9661

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Czeladź

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

3.452.907,2661

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o.

Częstochowa Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

3.014.964,2761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Gdańsk I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

400.000,00

536.729,9461

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Katowice I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,45

4.022.094,6761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Kielce

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,45

101.851,5361

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Kraków I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

3.051.357,5761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Łódź I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

173.315,15

-271.129,2961

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Łódź II

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

351.810,0261

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Lublin

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,43

1.465.549,0561

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Olsztyn

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.131.605,0161

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Opole

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

500.073,2361

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Poznań I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

90,00

400.000,00

1.809.333,0761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Rzeszów

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

3.325.202,0461

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Szczecin

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,45

4.896.794,9061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa

1 Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

3.845.282,3261

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa

II Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

4.994.674,1761

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa

III Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

4.226.146,5161

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Warszawa

IV Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.643.065,1061

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Wrocław I

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,45

141.452,2961

36

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Wrocław II

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

444.444,44

2.947.785,2861

Media Markt Polska Sp. z.o.o. Zabrze

Spółka Komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-145.811,46

241.721,4261

Media Markt Polska spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Proximity Spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

362.677,54

-12.522,3561

Media Markt Polska Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warszawa V spółka komandytowa

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

n.a.62

n.a.662

MEDIA MARKT PROTECT SOLUTIONS,

C/ Garrotxa, 2- 4 CP.-

S.A.U.

08820

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.502.291,94

1.402.291,94

MEDIA MARKT PUERTO REAL VIDEO-

TV-HIFI-ELECTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO,

S.A.

CADIZ

Spain

EUR

99,90

488.266,95

368.266,95

MEDIA MARKT QUART DE POBLET, S.A.

QUART DE POBLET

Spain

EUR

99,90

352.778,64

232.778,64

Media Markt Rijswijk B.V.

Rijswijk

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

-42.048,93

-135.503,92

MEDIA MARKT RIVAS-VACIAMADRID

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO S.A.

MADRID

Spain

EUR

99,90

666.844,70

546.844,70

Media Markt Roermond B.V.

Roermond

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-186.315,99

-286.310,28

MEDIA MARKT Roeselare NV

Roeselare

Belgium

EUR

90,00

1.632.520,16

768.836,38

Media Markt Rotterdam

Beijerlandselaan B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-4.484.568,34

-291.154,63

MEDIA MARKT SALAMANCA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Sta. Marta de Tormes

Spain

EUR

99,90

468.045,62

348.045,62

MEDIA MARKT San Juan de

Aznalfarache VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-

COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Seville

Spain

EUR

100,00

229.925,85

109.925,85

MEDIA MARKT SAN SEBASTIAN DE LOS

REYES VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-

San Sebastián de los

COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Reyes

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.589.223,49

1.469.223,49

MEDIA MARKT SANT CUGAT DEL VALLÈS

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, S.A.

Sant Cugat del Vallès

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.165.349,97

1.045.349,97

MEDIA MARKT Santander Video-TV-

Hifi-Elektro-Computer-Foto, SA

SANTANDER

Spain

EUR

99,90

611.866,10

491.866,10

MEDIA MARKT SANTIAGO DE

COMPOSTELA S.A.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

99,90

-119.906,77

104.964,26

MEDIA MARKT SATURN

ADMINISTRACION ESPAÑA, S.A.U.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

2.469.055,14

2.349.055,13

MEDIA MARKT SATURN GLOBAL

BUSINESS SERVICES, S.A.U.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

0,00

0,0014

Media Markt Saturn Holding

Magyarország Kft.

Budapest

Hungary

HUF

100,00

2.751.080.606,30

1.241.118.991,7434-56

Media Markt Saturn Holding Nederland

B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

126.914.347,90

91.001.789,49

Media Markt Saturn Vertriebs-GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-539.464,26

2.103,942

MEDIA MARKT SATURN, S.A.

UNIPERSONAL

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

107.523.987,65

56.995.815,20

MEDIA MARKT Schoten NV

Schoten

Belgium

EUR

90,00

1.185.946,78

544.082,19

Media Markt Schweiz AG

Dietikon

Switzerland

CHF

100,00

2.627.943,68

1.877.369,0515-33

C/Halcones 1, CP.-

Media Markt Service Pro, SAU

28320 de Pi

Spain

EUR

100,00

-1.404.426,81

3.205,54

Media Markt Setúbal - Produtos

Informáticos e Electrónicos, LDA.

Lisbon

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-9.743.181,60

-49.602,69

MEDIA MARKT SEVILLA-SANTA JUSTA

VIDEO-TV-HIFIi-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, S.A.

Seville

Spain

EUR

100,00

463.437,65

343.437,65

MEDIA MARKT SIERO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Lugones-Siero

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.529.084,71

1.409.084,71

MEDIA MARKT Sint-Lambrechts-

Sint-Lambrechts-

Woluwe NV

Woluwe

Belgium

EUR

90,00

1.000.598,00

449.570,03

37

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

MEDIA MARKT Sint-Pieters-Leeuw NV

Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

Belgium

EUR

90,00

-1.113.732,38

-983.280,02

MEDIA MARKT SINTRA - PRODUTOS

INFORMÁTICOS E ELECTRÓNICOS, LDA

Lisbon

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-13.134.157,20

543.141,58

Media Markt Skövde TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-117.382.504,99

-7.453.962,49

Media Markt Södertälje TV-Hifi-Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-57.224.343,71

-331.455,19

Media Markt Stockholm Nacka TV-Hifi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-193.289.741,78

-14.929.698,57

Media Markt Stockholm-Barkarby TV-

Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-183.863.286,35

-16.362.544,13

Media Markt Stockholm-Gallerian TV-

Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-205.463.796,75

-31.000.936,64

Media Markt Stockholm-Heron City TV-

HiFi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-331.253.934,11

-23.654.445,69

Media Markt Stockholm-LännaTV-Hifi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-106.164.116,07

-10.932.149,95

Media Markt Stockholm-TäbyTV-Hifi-

Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-12.803.978,29

-13.987.718,38

Media Markt Sundsvall TV-Hifi-Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-229.802.051,52

-10.557.200,28

MEDIA MARKT TARRAGONA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

Tarragona

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.286.249,51

1.166.249,51

MEDIA MARKT TELDE VÍDEO-TV- HIFI-

ELEKTRO- COMPUTER- FOTO, SA

TELDE (LAS PALMAS)

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.870.110,25

1.750.110,25

MEDIA MARKT TENERIFE VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA

Tenerife

Spain

EUR

99,90

2.035.498,39

1.915.498,39

Centro Comercial y de

MEDIA MARKT TERRASSA SA

Ocio Par

Spain

EUR

99,90

1.573.098,48

1.453.098,48

Media Markt The Corner B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

1.399.439,91

1.299.854,09

Media Markt Tilburg B.V.

Tilburg

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

572.480,31

473.111,54

MEDIA MARKT TOLEDO S.A.

TOLEDO

Spain

EUR

100,00

564.807,21

444.807,07

MEDİA MARKT TURKEY TİCARET

LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ

Istanbul

Turkey

TRY

100,00

249.634.129,36

31.188.507,53

Media Markt Turnhout NV

Turnhout

Belgium

EUR

90,00

-2.876.997,03

-245.129,68

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bad Dürrheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hallstadt-Bamberg

Germany

EUR

100,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Herzogenrath

Germany

EUR

90,00

448.395,00

320.507,99

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schwentinental

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Lüneburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

544.216,06

414.622,49

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Belm-Osnabrück

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Peißen

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Porta

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Westfalica/Minden

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Aalen

Aalen

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Albstadt

Albstadt

Germany

EUR

90,00

417.082,16

308.906,83

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Alzey

Alzey

Germany

EUR

90,00

293.206,17

171.741,73

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Amberg

Amberg

Germany

EUR

90,00

710.227,19

525.545,55

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Ansbach

Ansbach

Germany

EUR

90,05

287.895,65

166.843,07

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Aschaffenburg

Aschaffenburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Augsburg

Augsburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

468.365,56

343.191,16

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Augsburg-Göggingen

Augsburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

600.398,86

472.416,64

38

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bad Kreuznach

Bad Kreuznach

Germany

EUR

90,00

596.727,24

467.319,62

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Baden-Baden

Baden-Baden

Germany

EUR

90,00

677.638,43

559.209,40

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bayreuth

Bayreuth

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Biesdorf

Berlin-Biesdorf

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Charlottenburg

Berlin-Charlottenburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Gropiusstadt

Berlin (Gropiusstadt)

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-

Berlin-Hohenschönhausen

Hohenschönhausen

Germany

EUR

100,00

233.142,92

88.548,27

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Mitte

Berlin

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Neukölln

Berlin-Neukölln

Germany

EUR

90,00

524.123,91

380.383,09

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg

Berlin

Germany

EUR

90,00

570.773,27

438.818,39

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Schöneweide

Berlin (Schöneweide)

Germany

EUR

90,00

551.582,06

417.716,43

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Spandau

Berlin-Spandau

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Steglitz

Berlin

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Tegel

Berlin (Tegel)

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Tempelhof

Berlin

Germany

EUR

90,00

371.888,27

247.027,42

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Berlin-Wedding

Berlin-Wedding

Germany

EUR

90,00

148.690,02

3.547,16

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bielefeld

Bielefeld

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bischofsheim

Bischofsheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

1.048.640,77

892.056,01

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bochum

Bochum

Germany

EUR

90,00

528.538,30

389.345,65

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bochum-Ruhrpark

Bochum (Ruhrpark)

Germany

EUR

90,00

316.006,49

174.427,73

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bonn

Bonn

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Brandenburg an der

Brandenburg an der Havel

Havel

Germany

EUR

90,00

478.794,79

359.137,78

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Braunschweig

Braunschweig

Germany

EUR

90,05

146.428,28

9.032,38

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bremen

Bremen

Germany

EUR

90,05

489.256,40

310.439,25

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bremen-Waterfront

Bremen

Germany

EUR

90,00

934.246,23

750.478,45

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Bruchsal

Bruchsal

Germany

EUR

100,00

368.454,32

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Buchholz in der Nordheide

Buchholz

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Buxtehude

Buxtehude

Germany

EUR

90,00

93.316,53

-23.891,07

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Castrop-Rauxel

Castrop-Rauxel

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Chemnitz

Chemnitz

Germany

EUR

90,00

382.750,31

262.518,57

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Chemnitz-Röhrsdorf

Chemnitz

Germany

EUR

90,00

837.259,94

712.760,49

39

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Coburg

Coburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

-1.143.997,04

-23.258,98

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Cottbus/Groß Gaglow

Cottbus

Germany

EUR

90,05

551.175,20

379.959,79

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dessau

Dessau-Roßlau

Germany

EUR

90,00

320.725,79

204.050,41

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dietzenbach

Dietzenbach

Germany

EUR

90,00

268.104,67

152.295,40

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Donauwörth

Donauwörth

Germany

EUR

90,00

110.347,84

-1.026,26

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dorsten

Dorsten

Germany

EUR

90,00

225.505,26

109.394,83

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dortmund-Hörde

Dortmund

Germany

EUR

90,00

-293.256,71

-324.926,72

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dortmund-Oespel

Dortmund

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dresden Centrum

Dresden

Germany

EUR

90,00

-1.146.703,50

238.340,99

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Dresden-Mickten

Dresden

Germany

EUR

95,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Duisburg

Duisburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

-247.912,60

14.195,40

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

90,00

288.218,91

1.050.142,58

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Egelsbach

Egelsbach

Germany

EUR

90,00

167.695,23

44.596,28

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Eiche

Ahrensfelde-Eiche

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Eisenach

Eisenach

Germany

EUR

90,00

529.411,49

419.183,50

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Eislingen

Eislingen

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Elmshorn

Elmshorn

Germany

EUR

90,00

663.861,27

548.789,58

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Emden

Emden

Germany

EUR

100,00

-1.168.543,80

-123.927,23

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Erding

Erding

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Erfurt Thüringen-Park

Erfurt

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Erfurt-Daberstedt

Erfurt

Germany

EUR

90,00

758.006,41

628.029,28

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Erlangen

Erlangen

Germany

EUR

90,00

426.446,65

296.265,04

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Eschweiler

Eschweiler

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Essen

Essen

Germany

EUR

100,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Esslingen

Esslingen/Weil

Germany

EUR

100,00

-432.506,21

-563.707,48

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Fellbach

Fellbach

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Flensburg

Flensburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

424.905,38

194.793,69

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Frankfurt

Frankfurt a.M.

Germany

EUR

90,00

390.042,06

217.438,73

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Frankfurt-Borsigallee

Frankfurt

Germany

EUR

90,00

610.607,94

481.036,41

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Freiburg

Freiburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Friedrichshafen

Friedrichshafen

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

40

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Fulda

Fulda

Germany

EUR

90,05

774.468,84

644.113,24

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Gifhorn

Gifhorn

Germany

EUR

90,00

366.969,44

256.443,01

Media Markt TV-Hifi-Elektro GmbH

Goslar

Goslar

Germany

EUR

90,00

230.394,76

111.804,81

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Göttingen

Göttingen

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Greifswald

Greifswald

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Gründau-Lieblos

Gründau-Lieblos

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Günthersdorf

Leuna

Germany

EUR

90,00

583.907,79

339.761,06

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Gütersloh

Gütersloh

Germany

EUR

90,00

1.045.757,96

845.757,96

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Halberstadt

Halberstadt

Germany

EUR

90,00

643.600,44

528.635,96

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Halstenbek

Halstenbek

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hamburg- Wandsbek

Hamburg

Germany

EUR

100,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hamburg-Altona

Hamburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hamburg-Billstedt

Hamburg-Billstedt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-902.033,15

-20.757,53

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hamburg-Harburg

Hamburg-Harburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

975.730,02

825.416,30

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hamburg-

Hamburg-Hummelsbüttel

Hummelsbüttel

Germany

EUR

100,00

256.710,81

125.927,52

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hamburg-Nedderfeld

Hamburg-Nedderfeld

Germany

EUR

90,00

465.960,96

323.584,96

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hameln

Hameln

Germany

EUR

90,05

116.463,59

-17.831,52

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hannover-Vahrenheide

Hanover-Vahrenheide

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hannover-Wülfel

Hanover-Wülfel

Germany

EUR

90,00

529.705,74

399.429,36

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Heide

Heide

Germany

EUR

90,00

626.571,66

508.378,48

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Heidelberg

Heidelberg

Germany

EUR

90,00

304.532,44

168.618,19

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Heidelberg

Heidelberg-Rohrbach

(Rohrbach)

Germany

EUR

90,00

468.400,39

331.377,14

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Heilbronn

Heilbronn

Germany

EUR

93,00

4.900.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Henstedt-Ulzburg

Henstedt-Ulzburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Heppenheim

Heppenheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

428.761,30

303.035,84

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hildesheim

Hildesheim

Germany

EUR

90,05

294.476,83

171.885,41

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH Hof

Hof

Germany

EUR

90,05

402.397,48

275.514,45

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Homburg/Saar

Homburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

770.457,94

626.393,75

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Hückelhoven

Hückelhoven

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Idar-Oberstein

Idar-Oberstein

Germany

EUR

90,00

836.818,61

716.993,88

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Itzehoe

Itzehoe

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Jena

Jena

Germany

EUR

90,05

195.008,33

73.212,78

41

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Kaiserslautern

Kaiserslautern

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Karlsfeld

Karlsfeld

Germany

EUR

90,00

5.081,43

-106.029,53

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Karlsruhe

Karlsruhe

Germany

EUR

90,05

594.722,69

458.154,29

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Karlsruhe-Ettlinger Tor

Karlsruhe

Germany

EUR

100,00

-979.306,73

-106.156,78

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Kassel

Kassel

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Kempten

Kempten

Germany

EUR

90,00

874.117,80

743.244,55

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH Kiel

Kiel

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Kirchheim

Kirchheim

Germany

EUR

100,00

292.721,22

167.780,35

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Koblenz

Koblenz

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Köln Hohe Straße

Cologne

Germany

EUR

90,05

319.884,30

156.384,16

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Köln-Chorweiler

Cologne

Germany

EUR

100,00

-1.788.237,37

-369.200,03

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Köln-Kalk

Cologne

Germany

EUR

90,00

1.311.931,32

1.156.301,34

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Köln-Marsdorf

Cologne-Marsdorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Konstanz

Konstanz

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Krefeld

Krefeld

Germany

EUR

90,05

911.473,91

736.853,89

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Kulmbach

Kulmbach

Germany

EUR

90,00

-134.224,63

51.633,49

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Lahr

Lahr

Germany

EUR

90,00

473.889,44

366.934,97

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Landau/Pfalz

Landau

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Landsberg/Lech

Landsberg am Lech

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Landshut

Landshut

Germany

EUR

90,00

500.159,64

348.896,80

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Leipzig Höfe am Brühl

Leipzig

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Leipzig-Paunsdorf

Leipzig

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Limburg

Limburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

288.676,85

170.063,85

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Lingen

Lingen

Germany

EUR

100,00

-652.097,09

49.891,79

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Lübeck

Lübeck

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Ludwigsburg

Ludwigsburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

-1.974.419,98

2.250.714,47

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Ludwigshafen

Ludwigshafen/Rh.

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

M258

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-576.785,07

278.778,92

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Magdeburg

Magdeburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Magdeburg-Bördepark

Magdeburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

641.393,66

499.696,52

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Main-Taunus-Zentrum

Sulzbach

Germany

EUR

100,00

200.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Mainz

Mainz

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

42

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Mannheim

Mannheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

382.897,97

241.214,14

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Mannheim-

Mannheim-Sandhofen

Sandhofen

Germany

EUR

90,00

807.869,80

676.103,15

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Marburg

Marburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

341.659,37

226.097,23

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Marktredwitz

Marktredwitz

Germany

EUR

90,00

429.675,56

317.691,32

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Meerane

Meerane

Germany

EUR

90,00

724.945,09

604.822,57

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Memmingen

Memmingen

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach

Germany

EUR

90,00

561.251,35

408.865,45

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Mühldorf/Inn

Mühldorf

Germany

EUR

90,00

158.008,81

26.831,51

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Mülheim/Ruhr-

Mülheim

Dümpten

Germany

EUR

90,05

404.493,75

257.687,91

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

München-Haidhausen

Munich

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

München-Pasing

Munich

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

München-Solln

Munich-Solln

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Münster

Münster

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-Hifi-Elektro GmbH

Nagold

Nagold

Germany

EUR

90,00

522.841,37

410.157,21

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neubrandenburg

Neubrandenburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neuburg an der

Neuburg an der Donau

Donau

Germany

EUR

100,00

-102.271,52

99.205,75

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neumünster

Neumünster

Germany

EUR

90,05

323.680,99

205.017,08

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neunkirchen

Neunkirchen

Germany

EUR

90,00

713.411,51

600.301,03

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neuss

Neuss

Germany

EUR

90,00

293.196,67

170.452,04

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neustadt an der Weinstraße

Neustadt/Weinstrasse

Germany

EUR

90,00

636.195,21

513.062,16

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neu-Ulm

Neu-Ulm

Germany

EUR

90,00

542.564,88

417.364,23

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Neuwied

Neuwied

Germany

EUR

90,05

107.278,66

-17.822,81

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Nienburg

Nienburg

Germany

EUR

100,00

-1.216.741,80

730.332,94

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Nordhausen

Nordhausen

Germany

EUR

100,00

-44.687,43

19.601,962

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Nordhorn

Nordhorn

Germany

EUR

90,00

684.107,24

549.318,64

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Nürnberg-Kleinreuth

Nuremberg

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Nürnberg-Langwasser

Nuremberg

Germany

EUR

90,00

363.049,82

218.035,53

Media Markt TV-Hifi-Elektro GmbH

Nürnberg-Schoppershof

Nuremberg

Germany

EUR

90,00

399.573,03

262.575,94

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Offenburg

Offenburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Oldenburg

Oldenburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Oststeinbek

Oststeinbek

Germany

EUR

100,00

222.530,10

107.146,662

43

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Paderborn

Paderborn

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Papenburg

Papenburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

588.048,13

467.680,40

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Passau

Passau

Germany

EUR

90,05

690.493,95

565.718,96

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Peine

Peine

Germany

EUR

90,00

300.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Pforzheim

Pforzheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

692.012,20

554.053,79

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Pirmasens

Pirmasens

Germany

EUR

90,00

795.024,93

658.444,63

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Plauen

Plauen

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Potsdam

Potsdam

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Ravensburg

Ravensburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

426.939,34

306.214,04

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Recklinghausen

Recklinghausen

Germany

EUR

90,00

409.762,30

213.498,23

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Regensburg

Regensburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

555.360,04

405.167,08

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Rendsburg

Rendsburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

311.578,82

203.573,63

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Reutlingen

Reutlingen

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Rheine

Rheine

Germany

EUR

90,00

499.458,29

388.068,11

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Rosenheim

Rosenheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

154.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Sievershagen b.

Rostock

Rostock

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Rostock-Brinckmansdorf

Rostock

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken

Germany

EUR

90,05

-271.209,32

-32.101,85

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Saarbrücken

Saarbrücken-Saarterrassen

(Saarterrassen)

Germany

EUR

90,00

-54.600,86

159.265,92

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Saarlouis

Saarlouis

Germany

EUR

90,00

559.388,92

428.216,89

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schiffdorf-Spaden

Schiffdorf-Spaden

Germany

EUR

90,00

821.990,56

489.848,46

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schwabach

Schwabach

Germany

EUR

90,00

422.577,74

307.670,34

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schwedt

Schwedt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-153.183,41

-82.562,382

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schweinfurt

Schweinfurt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-3.082.649,48

917.614,51

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schwerin

Schwerin

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Siegen

Siegen

Germany

EUR

90,00

295.828,85

177.292,75

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Sindelfingen

Sindelfingen

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Singen

Singen

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Sinsheim

Sinsheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

99.999,99

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Speyer

Speyer

Germany

EUR

90,00

778.814,76

638.312,93

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Stade

Stade

Germany

EUR

100,00

404.849,15

278.921,01

44

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Stralsund

Stralsund

Germany

EUR

90,05

443.141,36

321.552,60

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Straubing

Straubing

Germany

EUR

90,00

-1.967.000,58

1.525.971,39

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Stuhr

Stuhr

Germany

EUR

90,00

39.305,28

309.810,02

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Stuttgart-Feuerbach

Stuttgart-Feuerbach

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Stuttgart-Vaihingen

Stuttgart-Vaihingen

Germany

EUR

90,00

-10.585,16

18.169,53

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Traunreut

Traunreut

Germany

EUR

90,00

8.358,60

-42.667,83

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Traunstein

Traunstein

Germany

EUR

90,00

781.403,85

631.111,70

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Trier

Trier

Germany

EUR

90,00

1.459.555,31

1.331.489,55

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Ulm

Ulm

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Velbert

Velbert

Germany

EUR

90,00

305.711,05

180.789,69

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Viernheim

Viernheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Schönefeld/OT

Waltersdorf bei Berlin

Waltersdorf

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Weiden

Weiden

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Weilheim

Weilheim

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Weiterstadt

Weiterstadt

Germany

EUR

90,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Wetzlar

Wetzlar

Germany

EUR

90,00

243.678,89

121.079,66

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Wiesbaden

Wiesbaden

Germany

EUR

100,00

171.284,33

158.928,082

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Wiesbaden-Äppelallee

Wiesbaden

Germany

EUR

90,00

1.033.340,57

855.037,20

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Worms

Worms

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Wuppertal

Wuppertal

Germany

EUR

90,00

839.480,73

675.514,96

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Würzburg

Würzburg

Germany

EUR

90,05

980.400,47

650.435,12

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Würzburg - Alfred-Nobel-Straße

Würzburg

Germany

EUR

90,00

155.347,87

33.612,76

MEDIA MARKT TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Zella-Mehlis

Zella-Mehlis

Germany

EUR

100,00

569.760,29

455.205,08

Media Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Zwickau

Zwickau

Germany

EUR

90,05

556.792,08

431.051,78

MEDIA Markt TV-HiFi-Elektro Licht

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

255.645,94

0,002

Media Markt Umeå TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-109.679.781,53

-9.818.355,55

Media Markt Uppsala TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-129.014.140,94

-11.098.954,17

Media Markt Utrecht Hoog Catharijne

B.V.

Utrecht

Netherlands

EUR

95,50

-31.243,93

-130.854,06

Media Markt Utrecht The Wall B.V.

Utrecht

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

155.488,57

55.488,64

MEDIA MARKT VALENCIA COLON SA

VALENCIA

Spain

EUR

99,90

674.832,38

554.832,38

MEDIA MARKT VALÈNCIA-CAMPANAR

VIDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-

FOTO, S.A.

València

Spain

EUR

99,90

957.224,44

837.224,44

MEDIA MARKT VALLADOLID VÍDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, SA

Valladolid

Spain

EUR

99,90

37.935,48

185.745,11

45

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

Media Markt Västerås TV-Hifi-Elektro

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-166.547.433,27

-10.388.134,43

Media Markt Växjö TV-Hifi-Elektro AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-151.139.410,16

-9.918.922,48

Media Markt Venlo B.V.

Venlo

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-6.478.510,63

-312.721,80

MEDIA MARKT VIGO VIDEO-TV-HIFI-

ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO S.A.

Vigo

Spain

EUR

99,90

355.089,09

235.089,09

MEDIA MARKT VITORIA-GASTEIZ VIDEO-

TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO,

S.A.

Vitoria

Spain

EUR

100,00

656.232,14

536.232,14

Media Markt Wholesale B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

100.000,00

0,00

Media Markt Wilrijk NV

Wilrijk

Belgium

EUR

90,00

1.493.208,76

703.300,20

MEDIA MARKT XCV TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

99.689,01

-185,5212

Media Markt Zaandam B.V.

Zaandam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-8.839.096,41

-717.432,96

MEDIA MARKT ZARAGOZA PUERTO

VENEZIA VÍDEO-TV-HIFI-ELEKTRO-

COMPUTER-FOTO, SA

Zaragoza

Spain

EUR

99,90

490.166,06

370.166,06

MEDIA MARKT ZARAGOZA VIDEO-TV-

HIFI-ELEKTRO-COMPUTER-FOTO, S.A.

Zaragoza

Spain

EUR

99,90

-6.667.872,93

-251.362,04

Media Markt Zoetermeer B.V.

Zoetermeer

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

777.089,29

677.666,59

Media Markt zwei TV-HiFi-Elektro

GmbH Dresden-Prohlis

Dresden-Prohlis

Germany

EUR

90,00

102.258,38

0,002

MEDIA MARKT Zwijnaarde NV

Ghent

Belgium

EUR

90,00

-7.847.772,00

331.682,55

Media Markt Zwolle B.V.

Zwolle

Netherlands

EUR

95,24

748.817,80

649.761,47

MEDIA MARKTPARETS DEL VALLES SA

PARETS DEL VALLES

Spain

EUR

100,00

1.483.237,44

1.363.237,44

MEDIA MARKT-SATURN BELGIUM NV

Asse-Zellik

Belgium

EUR

100,00

10.200.539,52

14,84

Media Saturn - Servicos de Apoio

Adminstrativo, Lda.

Lisbon

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-2.894.279,83

130.698,55

Media Saturn Holding Polska Sp.z.o.o.

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

59.307.547,42

1.466.187,0361

Media Saturn Logistyka"Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-940.788,36

-990.788,3661

Media Saturn Online Spółka z

ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-293.120,05

-343.120,0561

Mediamarket S.p.A.con Socio Unico

Curno

Italy

EUR

100,00

58.492.470,99

26.660.065,77

MediaMarkt Amstetten CCA GmbH

Amstetten

Austria

EUR

90,00

393.980,58

276.174,28

MediaMarkt Bürs GmbH

Bürs

Austria

EUR

90,00

-505.903,84

-46.686,63

MediaMarkt Central Warehouse

Hasselt

Belgium

EUR

90,00

538.951,50

620.458,87

MediaMarkt Dornbirn GmbH

Dornbirn

Austria

EUR

90,00

742.694,98

469.355,11

MediaMarkt Feldkirch GmbH

Feldkirch

Austria

EUR

90,00

287.096,02

167.843,77

MediaMarkt Gerasdorf G3 GmbH

Gerasdorf

Austria

EUR

90,00

884.950,17

755.090,07

MediaMarkt Graz Lazarettgürtel GmbH

Graz

Austria

EUR

100,00

-119.355,15

-293.484,52

MediaMarkt Graz Liebenau GmbH

Graz

Austria

EUR

90,00

871.647,15

742.116,64

MediaMarkt Graz Shopping Nord GmbH

Graz

Austria

EUR

90,00

579.283,09

304.120,91

MediaMarkt Graz Shoppingcity

Seiersberg GmbH

Seiersberg

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.539.163,36

1.112.106,42

MediaMarkt Haid Center GmbH

Haid

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.275.862,33

1.132.444,12

MediaMarkt Imst FMZ GmbH

Imst

Austria

EUR

90,00

533.511,81

399.823,45

MediaMarkt Innsbruck Kaufhaus Tyrol

GmbH

Innsbruck

Austria

EUR

90,00

-630.016,30

151.163,10

MediaMarkt Innsbruck Ost GmbH

Innsbruck

Austria

EUR

90,00

2.187.974,47

1.775.395,76

MediaMarkt Klagenfurt City Arkaden

GmbH

Klagenfurt

Austria

EUR

90,00

201.693,34

55.368,36

MediaMarkt Klagenfurt Ost GmbH

Klagenfurt

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.027.012,77

685.143,07

MediaMarkt Krems GmbH

Krems an der Donau

Austria

EUR

90,00

429.663,73

163.476,43

MediaMarkt Leoben City Shopping

GmbH

Leoben

Austria

EUR

90,00

174.136,53

50.648,22

MediaMarkt Liezen ELI GmbH

Liezen

Austria

EUR

90,00

-613.901,89

-312.040,81

MediaMarkt Linz Industriezeile GmbH

Linz

Austria

EUR

90,00

685.908,98

557.332,35

46

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

MediaMarkt Linz Passage GmbH

Linz

Austria

EUR

90,00

925.181,24

534.815,11

MediaMarkt Luxembourg S.A.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg

EUR

100,00

5.523.790,57

1.650.373,28

MediaMarkt Medienhaus GmbH

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

100,00

79.113,04

-0,49

MediaMarkt Oberwart EO GmbH

Oberwart

Austria

EUR

90,00

856.382,29

719.115,44

MediaMarkt Online GmbH

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

100,00

132.680,70

2.588,99

MediaMarkt Parndorf GmbH

Parndorf

Austria

EUR

90,00

0,00

0,0014

MediaMarkt Pasching Plus City GmbH

Pasching

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.020.306,37

588.469,37

MediaMarkt Powerservice GmbH

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

100,00

100.433,68

4.686,63

MediaMarkt Ried GmbH

Ried im Innkreis

Austria

EUR

90,00

55.985,55

115.753,69

MediaMarkt Salzburg Europastraße

GmbH

Salzburg

Austria

EUR

90,00

2.733.623,71

2.425.209,15

MediaMarkt Salzburg Shopping Arena

Alpenstraße GmbH

Salzburg

Austria

EUR

90,00

755.071,34

269.300,38

MediaMarkt SCS Multiplex GmbH

Wiener Neudorf

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.698.856,36

887.017,92

MediaMarkt Spittal GmbH

Spittal an der Drau

Austria

EUR

90,00

159.230,84

38.738,60

A-8642 St. Lorenzen

MediaMarkt St. Lorenzen GmbH

im Mürztal

Austria

EUR

90,00

625.036,85

491.918,85

MediaMarkt St. Pölten GmbH

St. Pölten

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.435.671,29

1.167.990,53

MediaMarkt Steyr GmbH

Steyr

Austria

EUR

90,00

345.671,67

209.288,00

MEDIA-MarktTV-HiFi-Elektro GmbH

Aachen

Aachen

Germany

EUR

100,00

415.150,05

132.814,172

MediaMarkt Villach GmbH

Villach

Austria

EUR

90,00

998.533,04

634.261,86

MediaMarkt Vöcklabruck GmbH

Vöcklabruck

Austria

EUR

90,00

686.452,25

557.499,63

MediaMarkt Vösendorf SCS-Nordring

GmbH

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

90,00

3.346.067,93

2.495.359,09

MediaMarkt Wels GmbH

Wels

Austria

EUR

90,00

761.733,37

628.757,73

MediaMarkt Wholesale GmbH

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

100,00

100.045,86

-1.828,92

MediaMarkt Wien Auhof Center GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

-909.549,13

-286.915,77

MediaMarkt Wien Columbus GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.462.330,46

1.309.754,78

MediaMarkt Wien Donauzentrum GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.027.091,16

837.108,56

MediaMarkt Wien Floridsdorf GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.258.535,23

811.453,79

MediaMarkt Wien Hietzing GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

470.400,07

170.911,97

MediaMarkt Wien Lugner City GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

804.527,81

652.920,40

MediaMarkt Wien Mariahilfer Straße

GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

2.128.435,03

1.611.526,88

MediaMarkt Wien Millennium City

GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.055.621,30

699.578,57

MediaMarkt Wien Mitte The Mall GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.820.457,32

1.654.807,53

MediaMarkt Wien Riverside GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

-2.138.785,15

-29.396,32

MediaMarkt Wien Simmering GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.297.691,34

754.273,19

MediaMarkt Wien Stadlau GmbH

Vienna

Austria

EUR

90,00

1.618.566,33

1.482.649,28

MediaMarkt Wörgl GmbH

Wörgl

Austria

EUR

90,00

826.035,71

689.856,15

MediaMarkt Wr. Neustadt GmbH

Wiener Neustadt

Austria

EUR

90,00

2.240.012,85

1.908.578,00

MediaMarkt Zell am See PEZZ GmbH

Zell am See

Austria

EUR

90,00

234.467,24

111.433,94

MediaMarktSaturn Beschaffung und

Logistik GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

100.096,83

271.109,792

MediaMarktSaturn fünfte

Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

734.859,97

628.237,66

MediaMarktSaturn Global Business

Services GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

25.564,59

0,001

Grünwald, district of

MediaMarktSaturn Markenlizenz GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

25.000,00

970,906

MediaMarktSaturn Markenservice

Grünwald, district of

GmbH & Co. KG

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

21.656,55

45.883.081,19

MediaMarktSaturn Markenservice

Holding GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

25.000,00

995,401

47

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

MediaMarktSaturn Markenservice

Grünwald, district of

Verwaltungs-GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

966,35

-20.347,52

MediaMarktSaturn Marketing GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

24.443,42

0,00

MediaMarktSaturn N3XT GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

159.815,39

12.160,611

MediaMarktSaturn Plattform Services

GmbH

Grünwald

Germany

EUR

100,00

0,00

0,007,14

MediaMarktSaturn Retail Cooperation

GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

100.000,00

0,001

MediaMarktSaturn sechste

Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

2.543.651,94

2.056.571,52

MediaMarktSaturn siebte

Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-11.203.525,53

8.393.888,97

MEDIA-SATURN (PORTUGAL), SGPS,

UNIPESSOAL LDA

CRC-LISBOA

Portugal

EUR

100,00

-96.467.545,33

1.695.561,30

Media-Saturn Beteiligungen Polska

GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

1.051.573,38

875.613,0661

Media-Saturn Deutschland

Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

100.000,00

0,002

Media-Saturn Deutschland GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

125.677.956,99

0,001

Media-Saturne-handel Sverige AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

2.254.151,25

-11.681,01

Media-Saturn Helvetia Holding GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

2.942.661,77

0,001

Media-Saturn Holding Norway AS

Oslo

Norway

NOK

100,00

94.398.251,50

809.164,80

Media-Saturn Holding Sweden AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

339.924.912,84

-1.295.528,87

Media-Saturn Internationale

Beteiligungen GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

9.383.542,45

0,001

Media-Saturn IT Services GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

4.316.871,87

4.216.871,871

Media-Saturn Marketing GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

98.215,74

-451,751

Media-Saturn Nordic Shared Services

AB

Stockholm

Sweden

SEK

100,00

-19.520.737,15

-389.906,80

Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

78,38

469.442.378,42

139.927.003,3657

MMS Alliance GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

22.185,44

-595,919

MMS Connect B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

265.155,92

55,92

MMS Coolsingel BV

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

-9.806.302,02

-904,39

MMS E-Commerce GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

101.000,00

0,002

MMS ERA Holdco B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

n.a.62

n.a.62

MMS ONLINE BELGIUM NV

Zellik

Belgium

EUR

99,90

10.160,44

-51.401,88

MMS Online Nederland B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

71.478,40

0,00

MS E-Business Concepts & Service

GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

9.827.505,00

0,001

MS New CO Spółka z ograniczoną

odpowiedzialnością

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-4.719,31

-13.831,7561

MWFS Zwischenholding Managment

GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

26.290,96

0,00

MWFS Zwischenholding Managment

GmbH & Co. KG

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

92.267.310,17

-13.935,98

my-xplace GmbH

Ingolstadt

Germany

EUR

100,00

-7.655.461,83

1.004.533,39

OOO MEDIA-SATURN TRANSACTION

SERVICES RUS

Moscow

Russia

RUB

100,00

-92.843.000.000,00

-98.555.000.000,0011

OOO xplace

Moscow

Russia

RUB

100,00

11.807.000,00

-33.192.000,0011

Option 5 B.V.

Goes

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

327.505,43

145.492,46

PayRed Card Services AG

Dietikon

Switzerland

CHF

100,00

310.806,62

160.226,67

Power Service GmbH

Cologne

Germany

EUR

100,00

-68.389.639,90

0,002

PowerService Nederland B.V.

Rotterdam

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

1.630.035,77

56.377,20

red blue Marketing GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

102.258,38

0,001,58

redblue services GmbH

Munich

Germany

EUR

100,00

24.340,96

0,00

Redcoon Benelux B. V.

Tilburg

Netherlands

EUR

100,00

235.358,73

1.668,85

REDCOON ELECTRONIC TRADE, S.L.U.

El Prat de Llobregat

Spain

EUR

100,00

815.223,00

-65.884,00

48

NOTES

Consolidated subsidiaries

% share of

Profit or loss of

Company name

Registered office

Country

Currency

capital

Equity

last financial year

redcoon GmbH

Vösendorf

Austria

EUR

100,00

1.046.909,07

676.452,42

Redcoon GmbH i. L.

Aschaffenburg

Germany

EUR

100,00

15.023.532,80

13.033.274,3013

REDCOON ITALIA S.R.L.

Turin

Italy

EUR

100,00

281.691,00

15.606,00

redcoon Logistics GmbH

Erfurt

Germany

EUR

100,00

1.162.987,28

0,002

REDCOON POLSKA Sp. z.o.o.

Bydgoszcz

Poland

PLN

100,00

269.070.000,00

-35.207.000,0010

redcoon.pl Spółka z ograniczoną

odpowiedzialnością

Warsaw

Poland

PLN

100,00

-11.964.910,82

-9.400.613,47

Retail Media Group GmbH

Düsseldorf

Germany

EUR

100,00

-5.549.071,45

-171.816,14

RTS Elektronik Systeme GmbH

Wolnzach

Germany

EUR

100,00

19.682.936,95

25.771.003,033

RTS Service Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

Wolnzach

Germany

EUR

100,00

234.951,38

-479.028,02

RTS Service Solutions Verwaltungs

GmbH

Wolnzach

Germany

EUR

100,00

37.711,34

-3.794,684

Saturn Electro-Handelsgesellschaft

mbH

Karlsruhe

Germany

EUR

90,00

-1.535.866,18

206.776,24

Saturn Electro-Handelsgesellschaft