Ceconomy : Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH does not seek prolongation of contract; CECONOMY AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent



07-March-2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) held an extraordinary meeting today to discuss the decision of Ferran Reverter Planet, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH), not to seek an extension of his contract (which runs until 12 October 2021). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have agreed to the termination of Ferran Reverter Planet's contract by mutual consent as of 30 June 2021.



The Presidential Committee of the Supervisory Board, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Dannenfeldt, has already started a procedure for the formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group to be established after the completion of the Convergenta transaction. With the introduction of the new Operating Model in August 2020, CECONOMY's Management Board and MediaMarktSaturn's management have ensured that day-to-day operations are handled by the Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of MediaMarktSaturn.



Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG 07-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

