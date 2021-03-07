Log in
PRESS RELEASE : CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn

03/07/2021 | 05:46pm EST
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn 
(news with additional features) 
2021-03-07 / 23:42 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn 
- Ferran Reverter Planet will not extend his contract as CEO of MediaMarktSaturn and is leaving the company by mutual 
understanding on 30 June 2021 
- Uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group to be established following the Closing of the Convergenta 
transaction 
Düsseldorf, 7 March 2021 - Ferran Reverter Planet will not extend his contract as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 
Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH (MSH). The 48-year-old Spaniard, Ferran Reverter Planet, who was born in Barcelona, is 
leaving the company to become the CEO of Futbol Club Barcelona. Today, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board 
of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY), who have delegated Ferran Reverter as the managing director of MSH in October 2018, have 
agreed to the termination of Ferran Reverter Planet's contract (term until 12 October 2021) by mutual consent as of 30 
June 2021. 
The Supervisory Board, under the leadership of Chairman Thomas Dannenfeldt, has already started a process for the 
formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the CECONOMY Group. This uniform management is supposed to 
be established after the closing of the Convergenta transaction. The transformation of the business will continue as 
planned. 
"The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ferran Reverter Planet most sincerely for his great achievements and 
passionate commitment to MediaMarktSaturn in almost two decades. Over the past two and a half years, Ferran Reverter 
has done an outstanding job as CEO of MediaMarktSaturn under difficult conditions. He leaves behind a more resilient 
and well-positioned company with many growth opportunities. We wish him all the best for his new tasks in his hometown 
Barcelona", says Thomas Dannenfeldt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY. 
"Ferran Reverter Planet has made a significant contribution to the transformation of the company. Over the last two 
years, Ferran Reverter Planet has also set up a strong new leadership team at MediaMarktSaturn with a focus on 
operational excellence, which will continue to ensure the successful operations. I respect his personal decision since 
it has been one of his dreams, but at the same time I regret it very much", adds Dr Bernhard Düttmann, CEO of CECONOMY. 
"MediaMarktSaturn is not just any company. It has been my professional home for more than 18 years. It was extremely 
difficult for me to make this decision. At the same time, I can take this step in the clear conviction that 
MediaMarktSaturn is facing a bright future. Now I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life. To have the chance to 
play a major role in shaping the future of perhaps the biggest and most famous club in the world, and to do so in my 
hometown, where my family lives - this opportunity only comes once in a lifetime" explains Ferran Reverter Planet, CEO 
of MediaMarktSaturn. 
Ferran Reverter Planet joined MediaMarktSaturn in 2002. He has held numerous management positions in several areas of 
the Group. In 2011, he assumed responsibility for all business operations in Spain as COO of MediaMarkt Iberia, being 
promoted to CEO Iberia two years later. In 2015, he additionally became COO of MSH, where he was appointed CEO in 
October 2018. 
*** 
About CECONOMY 
CECONOMY AG empowers life in the digital world. It is leading for concepts and brands in the field of consumer 
electronics. The companies in the current CECONOMY portfolio have billions of consumer contacts per year and provide 
products, services and solutions that make life in the digital world easy and enjoyable, creating value for consumers 
and shareholders alike. 
Contact 
CECONOMY AG 
Kaistr. 3 
40221 Düsseldorf, Germany 
Investor Relations 
Telephone +49 (0) 211-5408-7222 
Email IR@ceconomy.de 
Website https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/ 
Communications, Public Policy & Sustainability 
Telephone +49 (0) 151 5822-4202 
Email presse@ceconomy.de 
Website https://www.ceconomy.de/en/press/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Additional features: 
File: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet leaves MediaMarktSaturn 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-07 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      CECONOMY AG 
              Kaistr. 3 
              40221 Düsseldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)211 5408-7225 
Fax:          +49 (0)211 5408-7005 
E-mail:       stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de 
Internet:     www.ceconomy.de 
ISIN:         DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ 
WKN:          725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/ 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1173720 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1173720 2021-03-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2021 17:44 ET (22:44 GMT)

